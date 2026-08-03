Last week, on July 29th, the Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates steady at 3.75% — marking the second time in a row the Fed has held rates steady since new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh replaced Jerome Powell, and had the most dissent from its voting members in some time, with three governors voting to raise rates a quarter percentage point.

In its typical white-washed and watered down statement, the Fed stated:

Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty that owes, in part, to the conflict in the Middle East. Productivity growth and capital investment are strong. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little.

Inflation remains elevated relative to the Committee’s 2 percent goal, in part reflecting supply shocks that have driven price increases in certain sectors, including energy. The Committee will deliver price stability.

As pointed out by The WinePress in the run-up to the Fed’s latest meeting, Warsh is already redefining how they measure inflation with his own internal metrics that ostensibly make the inflation not as bad as their ordinary manipulated data suggests.

Furthermore, despite the Fed’s habitually empty claim that they seek to reach its 2% inflation target, the Federal Reserve under Warsh also acknowledged that they are still on a monetary path of more money printing.

In a written statement explaining the Fed’s actions moving forward, it stated:

“When appropriate, increase the System Open Market Account holdings of securities through purchases of Treasury bills and, if needed, other Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 3 years or less to maintain an ample level of reserves.”

Translation: by maintaining steady interest rates, while acknowledging inflation continues to rise, and admitting that they will continue to expand the money supply “if needed” (which means they assuredly will) — what you have is stealth quantitative easing (QE) by another name. Therefore, inflation will continue to get worse as they gaslight the public into believing things are under control.

But after year after year of elevated inflation, Americans want to know when is the relief coming? The Fed keeps making all these promises and the use of their “tools,” as Warsh said during his press conference on Wednesday, but nothing is visibly and tangibly changing.

Powell loved to use the word “transitory” when describing inflation, as has Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, he said back in April.

Warsh has a new word for it. He says Americans are being “impatient.”

A reporter from Reuters asked Warsh,

“So I need a little help here too. You’ve said repeatedly, you have no tolerance for inflation and yet, we are seeing above-target inflation repeatedly for five years and through your term so far, and sure you have no magic wand, but you have not taken action.

“You just gave us a little peak at your reaction function as well,” she continued. “You said that if underlying inflation is rising, that you would tend to think that you might need to tighten, and with the exception of the most recent inflation print, that is what we’ve been seeing, so could you explain what you mean by no tolerance for inflation and what you plan to do about it?”

Warsh replied:

“Sure, so, I hear from you what I hear more broadly from households and businesses. Impatience. Deliver it already. This is not an excuse. This is a fact. “This FOMC, this board has been in business for eight and a half weeks. The patience, the impatience that households and businesses feel have been going on for 63 months. “We are on-the-job, we will deliver, we are focused like a laser on making sure we can do it, but the suggestion that we’re going to be able to do it with our magic wand is one I want to disabuse you and everyone else of, but the discussion the last two days give me more confidence even than I had eight and a half weeks ago. “This team that we have at the FOMC, the support that we have from board staff, and the new hard questions we’re asking, we need to resolve those and as we resolve those questions get smarter on those, we’re going to deliver on the remit. “You don’t have to take my word for it. If you look broadly at market prices, they are certainly not saying “all clear” but they are working in concert to keep us on our toes and they have tightened financial conditions in this intrameeting period and that has given us, that has provided us some comfort that we’ve got the ability and capability to deliver.”

Oh, “impatience,” is it? Imagine telling that to your boss and see what happens next!

Stop being so prejudiced; just give Warsh and the gang another five years, and they will surely hit that mystical 2% target at some point, I just know they will, right?

Of course, if the Fed raised rates then President Donald Trump would have a seismic meltdown, as he is very pro-low and even negative interest rates.

You can watch some of the other highlights from Warsh’s presser below:

Read more about Kevin Warsh here:

But as Warsh says consumers and businesses are impatient, new reports suggest that Americans are struggling so much with high prices that they are relinquishing ownership of their pets.

People love their pets, and if Americans are forgoing ownership, or skipping out on treatments and care, that is a real-true canary in the coalmine.

MarketWatch reported last month:

U.S. veterinarians see a tougher stretch ahead for the pet-care industry, against a backdrop of higher prices, fewer appointments, corporate consolidation and new signs of a shrinking pet population, a new survey by Morgan Stanley analysts found.

The survey, which tallied responses from 75 U.S. veterinarians, found that patient visits fell 1.9% in the second quarter relative to a year earlier, a bit worse than the 1.8% dip seen in the first quarter. Sales ticked 0.3% higher, but much of that was due to price increases. The analysts said that trend was “not a sustainable algorithm.”

They added that 13% of those veterinarians now cite a declining pet population as a worry. That figure was up from earlier surveys and, while still small, this marked the “first time it has shown up meaningfully” among concerns.

The survey does suggest that Millennials and Zoomers are spending more on their pets compared to older generations, one respondent said. That being said, corporate consolidation and private equity intrusion into the industry has pushed prices, others stated.

“We are outpricing ourselves and people have to choose feeding themselves/their family vs. taking their pet to the vet,” one respondent said. “Owning a pet has become a luxury,” said another.

Other respondents said that pet owners are waiting longer before seeking treatment, meaning the cases doctors see are more severe, and more customers are skimping on payments at general practitioners to save money for treatments often offered by specialists. Many clinics remain understaffed, and vets are switching to lower-cost generic prescriptions, the analysts found.

The analysts published the findings as shares of big pet-care companies like online pet-suppliers retailer Chewy and retail chain Petco Health & Wellness remain under pressure. Over the past year, Chewy’s stock is down 42%, while Petco’s is down 38%. Those companies have tried to lean into higher-end products and services, which wealthier shoppers are likelier to pay for, since other consumers have become more selective.

Last year, BofA analysts, citing KMPG, said that around 30% of U.S. vet clinics were owned by private-equity firms, and another 20% were owned by corporations. They also said at that time that pets taken in during the pandemic adoption boom were getting older, likely creating more demand for Chewy, which has started to run more veterinary clinics.

“However, paradigm shifts, expedited by the pandemic, along with the proliferation of new online pharmacy concepts alongside the endorsement of key manufacturer relationships in recent years, will likely drive continued pressure on contributions from traditional pharmaceutical sales at the practice level over time,” the analysts said.

This is a concurrent trend seen since post-lockdown and post-stimulus.

It’s not “impatience,” Mr. Warsh, it’s people are being financially cannibalized…

But that is the ultimate goal of world central banks and asset managers like BlackRock, among others, who are putting the squeeze on their populations; something I have written about at length, and is pushing more and more people towards the “you’'ll own nothing and be happy” lifestyle; and the only pet you will be allowed to “own” is a digital, AI hologram or avatar, or “robodog” or something else.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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