After holding steady all year up to this point, the Federal Reserve elected to cut federal interest rates today by a quarter percentage, bringing the total interest rate to 4.00%. President Donald Trump, since the start of his second term, has continued to pester Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, and now he's finally got his wish.

Today’s rate cut was as expected, as Powell indicated last month at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he and the Fed governors were prepared to lower rates.

The Federal Reserve has two more meetings this year, and in their updated forecast they project to lower interest rates two more times this year. At the same time, they forecast inflation will continue to persist and will rise for longer.

Moreover, the Fed gave its manufactured, watered down statement that unemployment is rising as is inflation. “Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.”

Though the Fed’s remarks do not paint a picture of the truth and the real economy, The WinePress noted in March Powell used the word “transitory” to describe inflation, a term that infamously has become to mean that inflation will rise and persist.

In short, even by their own numbers inflation is rising and will continue to rise, but they are cutting rates which devalues the currency even further, which is inflationary.

Trump, as we know, has been making a public spectacle about cutting interest rates since he took office. He has been very clear about as to why: it makes him and his friends money at the expense of more inflation.

When Donald Trump and other world leaders talk about lowering interest rates, the explicit goal is to debase the currency. That’s not me saying that, that’s Trump admitting openly that he wants a weaker dollar.

In July, a week after he signed the Genius Act, Trump lauded a weaker dollar and alluded that other countries were doing something similar.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. I don’t know if you study, but I study it. “So when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens - it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything. “It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation. “It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar - not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar. “And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good.”

In other words, he and the Federal Reserve are working together (don’t believe his fake feud with Jerome Powell) to meet the moment to erode the purchasing power of the dollar even more so his buddies and 1 and 2%’ers can make more money, while at the same time creating inflation.

This mechanism is known as the Cantillon Effect. Those closest to the money printer reap the most benefit, whereas when the money starts to funnel and “trickle down” into the broader economy it’s worth a lot less, and we pay for it as a tax that way. It is the single greatest Ponzi scheme ever concocted.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

That’s the game Trump and world central banks are playing right now: deliberately killing their own currencies so they can impoverish their people, and then get them to beg for more enslavement with CBDCs (stablecoins) and tokenized assets of everything.

Moreover, during his first term and even while he was campaigning last year, Trump repeatedly called for a weaker dollar.

In a post on Truth Social on April 23rd, 2024, Trump wrote:

“The Dollar has just hit a 34 year high against the Yen, a total disaster for the United States. When I was President, I spent a good deal of time telling Japan and China, in particular, you can’t do that. It sounds good to stupid people, but it is a disaster for our manufacturers and others. “They are actually unable to compete and will be forced to either lose lots of business, or build plants, or whatever, in the “smart” Countries. This is what made Japan and China into behemoths years ago. I put limits on both (and others!), and if they violated those limits, there was hell to pay. Biden has let it go. Watch them now pick apart the U.S. It will be an open field day. Don’t let this happen Crooked Joe. Wake up and smell the roses!”

Forbes noted in a report, ‘Trump is exploring options to devalue the dollar if he returns to office in November in order to address the U.S. trade deficit with countries like China and Japan, Politico reported—a move widely criticized by experts who say this could also contribute to inflation and raise prices for American consumers.’

Trump has indicated a number of other times during his presidency that he hates a strong American dollar.

In April, 2017, USA Today reported: ‘In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president made headlines and moved currency and bond markets when he said the strength of the U.S. dollar was hurting the competitiveness of U.S. companies that do a lot of business abroad. Trump also admitted he’s a fan of lower interest rates, saying, “I do like a low-interest rate policy, I must be honest with you.”‘

“I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that’s my fault because people have confidence in me. “It’s very, very hard to compete when you have a strong dollar and other countries are devaluing their currency.”

He also noted in that interview, speaking of then Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, now Treasury Secretary under Biden, said “I like her, I respect her.”

Trump echoed similar sentiments in 2019, saying that he is not joyous that the dollar is strong. He said in a tweet:

“As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not! The Fed’s high interest rate level, in comparison to other countries, is keeping the dollar high, making it more difficult for our great manufacturers like Caterpillar, Boeing, John Deere, our car companies, & others, to compete on a level playing field. “With substantial Fed Cuts (there is no inflation) and no quantitative tightening, the dollar will make it possible for our companies to win against any competition. “We have the greatest companies, in the world, there is nobody even close, but unfortunately the same cannot be said about our Federal Reserve. They have called it wrong at every step of the way, and we are still winning. Can you imagine what would happen if they actually called it right?”

President Trump has also advocated for negative interest rates. Essentially, negative interest rate policies would push customers to pay banks to hold their savings and reserves, and gift interest to those who hold onto debt, such as personal loans or mortgages.

In September 2019, Reuters reported: ‘U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for low interest rates reached a new pitch on Wednesday, when he demanded the Federal Reserve take the extraordinary step of sending them below zero.’ Trump said in a tweet:

“The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term. We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet… The USA should always be paying the … lowest rate. No Inflation! “It is only the naïveté of (Fed Chairman) Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of ‘Boneheads.’”

On November 12th, 2019, Trump said during a speech to the Economic Club of New York:

“Remember we are actively competing with nations that openly cut interest rates so that many are now actually getting paid when they pay off their loan, known as negative interest. Who ever heard of such a thing? Give me some of that. Give me some of that money. I want some of that money. Our Federal Reserve doesn’t let us do it.”

Now, I mention all of that to highlight that the President very adamantly wants a weaker dollar. It does not benefit you or I, it benefits them.

To add insult to injury, and to prove that Trump is profiting from this, take a look at this headline:

Almost a month ago, Trump had purchased more than $100 million worth of bonds. It’s simple math: if interest rates go down, bond prices rise, meaning Trump will profit handsomely from this.

Across 33 pages of filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, or OGE, dated Aug. 12, the president outlined 690 transactions that have taken place since he took office. The documents were made public on Tuesday.

The extensive lists filed earlier this month show that, over the course of this year, Trump has bought bonds sold by various entities, including local U.S. governments, as well as gas districts, water supply districts, hospital authorities and school boards.

Trump also bought debt issued by an array of big-name companies. The documents point to purchases of between $500,000 and $1,000,000 worth of bonds issued by T-Mobile U.S., United Health and Home Depot each in early February. Later that month, he procured debt issued by Facebook and Instagram parent Meta, worth between $250,000 and $500,000.

So, when Trump said “a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money,” he was telling the truth. And if Trump bought these bonds, you can bet that many of his buddies did so as well. They pocket more dough while we get stuck with a weaker currency. But that’s what they want, so the population can be goaded into accepting digital currency, programmable tokens on a blockchain.

This is what “winning” looks like under Trump.

Nehemiah 5:7 Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them. Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD.

