The Federal Reserve cut the federal funds interest rate again today for the final time this year by another 25 basis points, bringing the current rate to 3.5% in December. However, some Fed Governors did not vote with the majority, with one of them voting for a .50% cut, while two others wanted to keep current rates steady.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) issued its rosy statement with the fudged data as usual; though the Fed admits that “Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated.”

“In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his press conference signaled there are no open plans to cut interest rates any further, very little at best, for next year, telling reporters the Fed is now “well-positioned” to “wait and see” how the economy evolves before considering additional rate cuts.

But President Donald Trump, of course, has incessantly called for near-0% interest rates, and he and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are already lining up Powell’s replacement, who will dramatically drop interest rates.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the current frontrunner, but Trump has yet to announce a decision.

Powell’s term expires in May.

Powell in his speech also acknowledged that the job market is fractured and that losses are being underreported, or at least that is what he appeared to insinuate, Mace News noted.

“The labor market seems to have significant downside risks,” he said, adding that even much more modest payroll gains reflect a statistical “overshoot” of about 60,000 per month that may be hiding greater weakness in hiring. “In a world where job creation is negative, I think we need to watch that situation very carefully, and be in a position where we are not, you know, pushing down on job creation with our policy.”

There is more that could be said, but we already know what the game is all about: to kill the currency, to further weaken the purchasing power of the dollar and by extension further destroy whatever remains of the middle class.

During the last rate cut in October, Powell announced a new quantitative easing cycle even as inflation was already rising, by their own numbers, thus signaling a new wave of inflation. Their own data admits that the Fed’s money supply was already increasing; and third-party inflation numbers in aggregate are way higher than the fudged federal numbers.

Moreover, we’ve covered many times that Trump has openly lauded low interests will increase inflation, but will make him and his friends even more money. It’s a blatant wealth transfer.

I mean, we basically already have negative rates in effect. When the national average savings account rate remains low at 0.4% APY, and using the Fed’s own fake inflation numbers, that means we are in the negative already. There are no savings, and the rate of inflation is vastly outpacing any chance of savings: just look at the current price action of silver as proof.

And as a reminder, let us not forget that Trump used to rightly call out the dangers of low interest rates as a means to prop-up the fake stock market.

Per Real Clear Politics, Trump expressed in September 2016:

“They’re keeping the rates artificially low so the economy doesn’t go down,” Trump said in response to a question about a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. “So that Obama can say he did a good job. That’s the only reason that the rates are so low. They’re keeping the rates artificially low so that Obama can go out and play golf after January and say that he did a good job. But it is a very, a very false economy. So [Obama] can leave office and say: See I told you.” “We have a very false economy,” he repeated. “So far, I think she’s done a political job,” he said about Fed chair Janet Yellen. “At some point the rates are going to have to change,” Trump added. “The only thing that is strong is the artificial stock market.” “That’s only strong because it’s free money because the rates are so low. It’s an artificial market. It’s a bubble. So the only thing that’s strong is the artificial market that they’re created until January. It’s so artificial because they have free money... It’s all free money. When rates are low like this it’s hard not to have a good stock market,” he also said.

My o’ my have times changed! And you know what? What he said in 2016 was 100% correct. Yet, how ironic that in his first administration and now again in 2025 all we hear from him about is how booming the stock market is as a measure of strength for the economy, which he tees off on the golf course!

When it’s up, it’s because of him; when it does badly, it’s someone else’s fault:

