In what appears to be yet another reversal of his verbose rhetoric against China, President Donald Trump announced yesterday he is going to allow a whopping 600,000 Chinese students into the country.

Trump made the remarks during a televised meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House.

“President Xi would like me to come to China. It's a very important relationship. As you know, we're uh we're taking a lot of money in from China because of the tariffs and different things. And uh it's a very important relationship. We're going to get along good with China. “I hear so many stories about we're not going to allow their students or we're going to allow their students to come in. We're going to allow it, it's very important. 600,000 students. It's very important. “But we're going to get along with China. But it's a different relationship that we have now with China. It's a much better relationship economically than it was before with Biden. Boy, what he allowed that I mean, they just took him to the cleaners.”

Clips of Trump’s comments went viral on social media, with one clip receiving nearly 15.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Even some of Trump’s hardline supporters and cheerleaders openly expressed their disappointment, such as Laura Loomer and the son of Qanon-pusher Gen. Michael Flynn.

Trump’s remarks were picked up by a lot of outlets.

South China Morning Post reported that this admission of 600,000 new Chinese students is more than double the current rate.

The publication wrote:

The significant shift in tone from the US government came soon after the Chinese embassy in the US advised students to “be cautious when choosing” Houston as their destination when entering America, saying some students have been “unjustifiably questioned and harassed” recently.

Trump’s message came hours after the Chinese embassy in the US said “numerous Chinese students” had undergone unreasonable checks when entering the US through customs at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and had had their electronic devices inspected.

According to an embassy statement, one person was subjected to “restricted personal freedom for more than 80 hours” and was “ultimately deported without a reason”. Students should prepare for the possibility of such an inspection, the embassy suggested, and highlighted that the immigration department could also check their social media.“ Please ensure that your words and actions [in social media] are lawful and compliant”, it said.

Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Chinese students at the US border were taken to a “small, dark room” to be inspected for more than 70 hours, but did not specify if it was in Houston. The “small, dark room” is commonly used slang in China referring to a room for secondary inspection at US Customs and Border Protection.

Last week, the State Department said more than 6,000 foreign students had had their visas revoked since Trump took office. It also announced it was vetting more than 55 million US visa holders for deportable offences, including overstaying, criminal activity and engaging in any form of “terrorist activity”.

But Trump has repeatedly reiterated his support for Chinese students in the US despite his cabinet’s hawkish policy, stating that he would welcome them to America and be in favour of “letting them stay” and being hired by American companies.

He made the statement just weeks after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in May that Washington would start “aggressively” revoking visas issued to Chinese students, including those “with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields”.

Trump’s statement on Monday of letting 600,000 Chinese students in, however, marked another such public pledge to support Chinese students.

Fewer than 300,000 Chinese students were studying in the US during the 2023-24 school year.

India has overtaken China as the top source of international students in the US, with 331,602 students – an increase of 23 per cent year on year.

UPDATE: Shortly after this report was published, Trump was queried about his remarks again by the press. He claimed it’s “insulting” and he likes “that their students come here.” He admitted that our “college system would go to hell” if foreign students did not attend our universities.

“We’re getting along very well with China. And I am getting along very well with President Xi. “I think it’s very insulting to say your students can’t come here. Because they’ll go out and start building schools and they’ll be able to survive. “But I like that their students come here, I like that other country’s students come here. And you know what would happen if they didn’t? Our college system would go to hell very quickly - and it wouldn’t be the top colleges, it would be colleges that struggle on the bottom, and you take out 300,000 or 600,000 students out of the system- […] You can call it an industry if you want.”

Tap the image to watch the clip

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

China this, China that, China, China, China. China was the source of the world’s problems a few days ago, now he’s going to let even more of them.

James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

American education and a college degree has become worthless at this point, but now it’s really not even worth trying because a homeborn student is being forced to swim upstream with an arm tied behind their back just to get that degree, and then enter a job market that is not hiring because they are cutting costs, implementing AI, getting paid peanuts with little benefits and long hours, or demanding years of experience (even though there was no way to get that experience because they were busy getting that degree for that job!).

Having said that, now more students are going to lose out on the opportunity for an education because the Trump administration is letting even more migrant students come in.

Deuteronomy 28:43 The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. [44] He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.

But why is this a surprise? He’s already backtracked on H-1B visas, he’s giving amnesty to illegal migrant workers in the agricultural and hospitality sectors, while lowering the deportation goals for this year. Why not just bring in more foreign students?

This reminds me of that story from a few years ago when the U.S. Math Olympiad team beat China for the first time in over 20 years. Here’s a picture of our team:

Winning, huh? 🤡

MAGA base is seriously getting strained. Every week, every day, the man continues to contradict himself and do the opposite of what he promised; and yet there are still going to be the cult members that continue to ride and die with this man and his administration, no matter how stupid they look. But seeing as Trump’s remarks were published everywhere, this is probably another controlled freakout-psyop going on in the media.

‘Hurr durr, it’s better than Kamala!’ Bro, this is Kamala and more!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE