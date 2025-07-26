The WinePress News

The WinePress News

R R
1m

They are best of buddies, even Trump roasted Hillary after the POTUS run was over.

It is all puff and fluff for the news.

The 3 biggest groups of Liars: Politicians, next Lawyers ( of which many are Politicians ), and lastly car salesmen. Lying is a way of life for all 3 groups, and God hates a lying tongue.

KayAnne Riley
26m

This is JUST SO RIDICULOUS!! I feel like Trump and the MSM are dumpster diving for stories this week. Something is up.

