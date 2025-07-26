Another day, another installment of the Great American Political Reality Show.

On Monday, I ridiculed this nonsense propaganda the Trump administration started floating out about former President Obama, with DNI Tulsi Gabbard presenting all this evidence further indicting Obama as a criminal, and Trump pretending that he was going to prosecute and throw Obama in jail.

I said all of that was a joke, didn’t pay attention to hardly anything that was being said, remarked that no one is getting arrested, and provided evidence that Trump and Obama are really just good buddies.

Read up on it in case you need a reminder:

Now it’s Friday, and guess what? Obama is not going to be prosecuted. I’m sure really surprised by this, right?

Per Fox News:

President Donald Trump said Friday that former President Barack Obama "owes me big" following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Trump on Tuesday claimed that Obama was the "ringleader" of Russiagate, calling for him to be criminally investigated amid new claims that members of his administration allegedly "manufactured" intelligence that prompted the Trump–Russia collusion narrative. Obama has denied the allegations, with a spokesperson for him describing them as "bizarre."

"It probably helps him a lot. Probably helps a lot. The immunity ruling, but it doesn't help the people around him at all. But it probably helps him a lot," Trump said Friday. "He's done criminal acts, there’s no question about it. But he has immunity, and it probably helps him a lot... he owes me big, Obama owes me big."

“We got ‘em this time!” “He’s going to jail!” “Hecks yah!” “Things are going down, this is for real this time!” “Trump is draining the swamp!”

FELL FOR IT AGAIN.

Who could have seen this coming???

I’m of course being sarcastic here.

2 Corinthians 11:18 Seeing that many glory after the flesh, I will glory also. [19] For ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise. [20] For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage, if a man devour you, if a man take of you, if a man exalt himself, if a man smite you on the face. [21] I speak as concerning reproach, as though we had been weak. Howbeit whereinsoever any is bold, (I speak foolishly,) I am bold also.

Some people actually fell for this nonsense too, though the MAGA base at this point is falling apart. It’s become FAR too obvious that Trump is a liar and an actor, and that he has a bunch of people and special interests pulling his strings. The Epstein thing was the nail in the coffin, even if it is a diversionary tactic to take away from how his administration is passing laws to legalize CBDCs, allowing for the AI takeover of everything, giving amnesty to illegals, to keep funding continuing wars, and on and on.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. Proverbs 29:12 If a ruler hearken to lies, all his servants are wicked.

Yet there are still TONS of Trump idolators that will die on that sinking ship all because they cannot admit they were hoodwinked and were willfully ignorant and put their faith and hope into a perverse slob.

Proverbs 27:22 Though thou shouldest bray a fool in a mortar among wheat with a pestle, yet will not his foolishness depart from him.

