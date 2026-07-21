The World Cup ended this weekend, and I can safely say that I was not like all the other sheeple who suddenly pretended to care about or give a rat’s behind about soccer for the last month or so.

Going into this year, we covered last year how a big theme for 2026 to be bread & circuses to distract and cover-up for collapsing economies and political upheaval globally. The Economist, the Rothschild-affiliated magazine, depicted the World Cup on one of its covers for their forecast for 2026 — a magazine infamous for leaving bread crumbs and esoteric foreshadowing in much of its cover art — writing, in part:

“Sport can usually be relied upon to provide a break from politics—but maybe not in 2026. The football World Cup is being jointly hosted by America, Canada and Mexico, whose relations are strained. Fans may stay away. The Enhanced Games, in Las Vegas, may be even more controversial: athletes can use performance-enhancing drugs. Is it cheating—or just different?”

Like most if not all of these grand national and international sporting events, they are used to subtly push esoterism and occultism in broad daylight; the new world order gang, the Epstein Class, the movers and shakers, out there doing their little NWO ritualistic dance to the Babylonian gods, a little sport and sacrifice for Baal and Moloch.

So, at the closing ceremony of the event, “iShowSpeed,” a degenerate streamer/influencer, sang poorly lip-synched this song about how the World Cup brings the world together, standing on a field display of different world renowned buildings and landmarks, all pointing towards an illuminated soccer ball.

The song will want to make your ears bleed, so listen at your own peril, but here were some of the lyrics:

“That’s right, one world, unite!”

That’s all these major international sporting events, festivals and concerts are all about: a one world order.

And such a time is coming…

Revelation 13:1 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy. [2] And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority. [3] And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast. [4] And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him? [5] And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months. [6] And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven. [7] And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations. [8] And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world. [9] If any man have an ear, let him hear.

I am not anti-sports, I believe in athletics; but I think it is imperative that we separate the two: there is sports, exercise and healthy competition (1 Corinthians 9:24-27); and then there is idolatry, sacrilege, superstition, and mischief.

1 Corinthians 10:7 Neither be ye idolaters, as were some of them; as it is written, The people sat down to eat and drink, and rose up to play. [14] Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry. Acts 17:16 Now while Paul waited for them at Athens, his spirit was stirred in him, when he saw the city wholly given to idolatry. [21] (For all the Athenians and strangers which were there spent their time in nothing else, but either to tell, or to hear some new thing.) [22] Then Paul stood in the midst of Mars' hill, and said, Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things ye are too superstitious.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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