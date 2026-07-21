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DJ's avatar
DJ
7h

No matter what form of entertainment it is, none of it is worth what people pay for to watch, it's all political morons running the show.

There are much better things to spend money on, and instead of watching over paid people who are full of themselves. It's better to spend time with your children, and or grandchildren, it is much better, more fun, and healthier.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
5h

Stopped watching organized sports a few decades back

I agree sports are ok but it has become political and all staged like the wrestling of old

I havent watched that since I was a kid lol lol

One less headline I have to see

.

Idiocracy 2026

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