The first U.S. bank to shutter in 2026 occurred last week. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced on January 30th, 2026, that Chicago-based Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust collapsed and was absorbed by Detroit-based First Independence Bank.

The FDIC wrote in a news release:

Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust was closed today by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. The FDIC entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with First Independence Bank to assume substantially all deposits of Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust. Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust’s sole office will reopen as a branch of First Independence Bank during its normal business hours on Monday, February 2, 2026. Depositors of Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust will automatically become depositors of First Independence Bank. The deposits assumed by First Independence Bank will continue to be insured by the FDIC, so there is no need for customers to change their banking relationship. Customers of Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust will have immediate access to their deposits. Over the weekend, they can access their deposits by writing checks or using ATM or debit cards. Checks drawn on the bank will continue to be processed. Loan customers should continue to make their payments as usual. As of September 30, 2025, Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust reported total assets of $261.1 million and total deposits of $212.1 million. First Independence Bank agreed to assume substantially all deposits at the time of closing. It will also purchase approximately $251 million of the failed bank’s assets. The FDIC will retain the remaining assets for later disposition. The FDIC preliminarily estimates that the failure will cost its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) about $19.7 million. The estimate will change over time as retained assets are sold.

The Chicago Sun Times added:

“We want to be clear that no depositor will lose any money as a result of this action,” Susana Soriano, acting director of IDFPR’s Division of Banking, said in a statement. Soriano cited “unsafe and unsound conditions and an impaired capital position” at Metropolitan Capital, and said the Detroit institution would be “well-positioned to continue essential banking services” for customers. Metropolitan Capital opened in 2005 and grew clientele across 46 states and 10 countries, with an office at 9 E. Ontario St. and another in New York, according to the bank’s website. Co-founder and president Frank Novel couldn’t be reached for comment. The institution reported total assets of $261.1 million and $212.1 million in deposits as of Sep. 30, according to the FDIC, which said the failure was estimated to cost its Deposit Insurance Fund about $19.7 million. It’s the first bank to fail in the U.S. this year. Only two banks tanked nationwide last year — including Chicago’s Pulaski Savings Bank. Before that came one of the city’s most notorious bank failures: the 2017 collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings, following a $140 million Bridgeport embezzlement scheme which led to more than a dozen federal indictments and a four-month prison sentence for former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson. Seventy-one Illinois banks have failed since 2000, including 22 in Chicago.

The other bank that closed in 2025 was the Santa Anna National Bank in Santa Anna, Texas, in June.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Admittedly, I thought we would have seen more bank failures in 2025, but apparently they were able to weather the storm a bit longer; but this year I seriously believe that we are going to see the potential for a raft of failures, big, medium and small.

I have not talked about it in a while, but long-time readers will recall that I have been warning since 2021 that the banking sector in this country is sitting on pins and needles. Many banks are quietly suffering the same problems Silicon Valley Bank had in 2022. Many banks are insolvent or underwater with bad loans and toxic commercial real estate debt that will have to be refinanced very soon, and they will do so at a loss, and that will put serious strain on the sector.

Already, there have been many warning lights flashing to start 2026 and I have not gotten around to talking about it, but I do plan to talk more about it soon, hopefully, because the banking bust is really starting to heat up quick; and most people are oblivious to this threat.

My advice: stay clear of the banks. Keep only what you need to maintain a minimum balance or to operate a business, but keep your money in your house somewhere safe. A credit union is safer, but not fool proof.

Psalm 15:5 He that putteth not out his money to usury, nor taketh reward against the innocent. He that doeth these things shall never be moved.

