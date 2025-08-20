The University of Florida announced last week that it would begin to rollout facial recognition ticketing at football games and other sporting events, marking the first American college to integrate biometric ticketing at sporting events.

According to a press release on the Gators’ website, the University of Florida Athletic Association (UAA) has partnered with Express Entry powered by Wicket to allow patrons to skip the long lines and simply take a selfie to enter past the gates.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to improve the game-day experience," said Scott Stricklin, Athletic Director of the University of Florida Athletic Association. "With Express Entry, we're giving fans a faster, streamlined way to get into the stadium so they can spend less time in line and more time cheering on the Gators."

The University further explained:

With Express Entry, fans can bypass the lines and enter games using their face instead of their phone or ticket. Enrollment is free, takes less than a minute, and is as simple as snapping a selfie. Once registered, Express Entry is valid for all home football tickets on the fan's account, meaning guests can enter with the account holder through designated Express Entry lanes without registering themselves.

[…] Fans who have linked their accounts and completed registration will simply enter a designated Express Entry lane, scan their face, and head straight inside — no wait, no hassle.

Express Entry is a voluntary, opt-in program for fans 18 and older with a valid Ticketmaster account. The technology is powered by Wicket, an industry leader in facial authentication. All data creation, storage, and processing is handled securely by Wicket, which encrypts information, stores it safely, and never shares or sells user data to third parties. The University of Florida Athletic Association does not create, store, process, or transmit any biometric data.

Biometric Update reported earlier this month that Universal Studios theme park in Florida also introduced facial recognition.

Facial recognition at stadiums and arenas is becoming increasingly popular; The WinePress has covered a number of different examples of this happening in professional sports stadiums. The NFL and MLB have already introduced their own biometric ticketing systems that also rely on Wicket’s facial recognition tech.

In 2024, MLB team the Houston Astros introduced facial recognition connected to the MLB Ballpark App. The system creates a digital token for each user. The Houston Chronicle reported at the time:

“To register, fans who are 18 and older and have a digital ticket to the game in their MLB Ballpark app take what amounts to a selfie through the app. According to MLB officials, the images of fans aren’t stored or shared, but instead converted into a digital token that is used to authenticate fans’ likenesses as they walk through the gates. Fans take the selfie just once as they register and it will be used throughout the season upon entry.”

This was confirmed on the MLB’s website.

“In accordance with MLB's Privacy Policy, Go-Ahead cameras enabled by our service provider will capture your biometric data to create a unique numerical token associated with you. The footage, including any facial scans, will be deleted shortly thereafter. The unique numerical token will be retained and associated with your MLB account.”

I keep saying it: everything is going to be tokenized. Everything.

Now with the Florida Gators doing this, we can expect many more universities to follow suit.

More programming for the eventual end goal:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

