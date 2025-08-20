The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
2h

Perfect fit to getting their faces recognized in advance of the MOTB.

The sports arenas will likely require worship of the beast at that time.

Sports is Idol worship for many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture