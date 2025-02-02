The following report was first published on June 23rd, 2021, on winepressnews.com, (with some minor edits):

On May 3rd, along with many other governors around the United States at a similar time, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed legislation placing a ban on vaccine passports being enforceable at Florida business places.

On an official Florida state website, a press release was published titled “Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Landmark Legislation to Ban Vaccine Passports and Stem Government Overreach.” The article states that DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 2006, ‘aimed at stemming the tide of local and state government overreach.’

DeSantis said in a press release:

“Over the last year we’ve avoided protracted lockdowns and school closures in Florida because I have refused to take the same approach as other lockdown Governors. This legislation ensures that legal safeguards are in place so that local governments cannot arbitrarily close our schools or businesses. “In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision. I’d like to thank President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls and the Florida Legislature for getting this legislation got across the finish line.”

Wilton Simpson, State Senate President, said:

This legislation codifies the actions our Governor took to over the last year to respond to the pandemic, from our state stockpile to a dedicated emergency fund. It also protects us from the government overreach we have seen in other states.

Chris Sprowls, State Speaker of the House, added:

“We have made it a mission in Florida to be ready for whatever disaster comes our way. Nobody could have predicted we would face a global pandemic such as this, but this session we looked at every aspect of the pandemic to determine how we can best be prepared for the threat of tomorrow. This bill balances protecting public health and guarding our economy from government overreach.”

State Senator Danny Burgess also said:

“If there is one thing that this pandemic has taught us, it is that Florida continues to be the example of how to govern during these unprecedented times. “There is still work that needs to be done and I look forward to marching towards a better, safer future.”

Furthermore, Representative Tom Leek noted:

This legislation strikes the appropriate balance between protecting one’s safety and one’s personal liberty.

Along with the prohibition of Covid-19 vaccine passports, the bill also allows the Governor of Florida to invalidate a local emergency order if it unnecessarily restricts individual rights or liberties.

(SB) 2006, the bill itself, was not linked in the press release report. Additionally, many people have not read the actual bill itself that further defines what the new legislation entails, some of which would seem to contradict the Governor’s statements.

The 42-page document can be viewed and downloaded here.

On page 35, beginning on line 998, it states the definition of a “state of emergency:”

“Public health emergency” means any occurrence, or threat thereof, whether natural or manmade, which results or may result in substantial injury or harm to the public health from infectious disease, chemical agents, nuclear agents, biological toxins, or situations involving mass casualties or natural disasters.

Then starting on line 1029, the legislation states this:

Before declaring a public health emergency, the State Health Officer shall, to the extent possible, consult with the Governor and shall notify the Chief of Domestic Security. The declaration of a public health emergency shall continue until the State Health Officer finds that the threat or danger has been dealt with to the extent that the emergency conditions no longer exist and he or she terminates the declaration. However, a declaration of a public health emergency may not continue for longer than 60 days unless the Governor concurs in the renewal of the declaration. […] The State Health Officer, upon declaration of a public health emergency, shall establish by order the method and procedure for identifying and reporting cases and deaths involving the infectious disease or other occurrence identified as the basis for the declared public health emergency. The method and procedure must be consistent with any standards developed by the Federal Government specific to the declared emergency or, if federal standards do not exist, must be consistent with public health best practices as identified by the State Health Officer.

After the bill establishes what they define as a public health emergency and the discretionary actions the State Health Officer can take when determining if there is an emergency, the legislation goes onto define what the State Health Officer can mandate that “are necessary to protect public health.”

One of those directives states this:

Ordering an individual to be examined, tested, vaccinated, treated, isolated, or quarantined for communicable diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and present a severe danger to public health. Individuals who are unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated, or treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be subjected to isolation or quarantine.

This directive is then defined further in the next paragraph:

Examination, testing, vaccination, or treatment may be performed by any qualified person authorized by the State Health Officer. If the individual poses a danger to the public health, the State Health Officer may subject the individual to isolation or quarantine. If there is no practical method to isolate or quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual. Any order of the State Health Officer given to effectuate this paragraph is shall be immediately enforceable by a law enforcement officer under s. 381.0012.

It should be additionally noted that what the Florida Senate and Governor DeSantis passed is truly nothing new, rather, a law that has been on the books that is now being resurrected.

A member of Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, Alan Dershowitz, stated in an interview in May of last year, asserts that the U.S. Constitution says the American people have no right to defy government mandates and orders in what they declare to be a public health crisis.

“Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread the disease, even if you disagree, you have no right not to be vaccinated. You have no right not to wear a mask. You have no right to open up your business. “And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm – if the vaccination is designed to stop the spread of disease. “You have no right to refuse to be vaccinated against a contagious disease. Public health, the police power of the constitution, gives the state the power to compel that.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 11:9 An hypocrite with his mouth destroyeth his neighbour: but through knowledge shall the just be delivered.

Ron DeSantis is a sick and disgusting tyrant. He tells the public one thing, but then signs off on a law that quite literally translates to the police and national guard kicking people’s doors in to vaccinate anyone “by any means necessary,” even if their religion or conscience (which God-given rights are not to be infringed upon) go against their oppressive and Nazi edicts!

So when the bulk of the masses who received their death shots fall down dying in agony, the media, who have now endlessly waffling on and on about these “variants” (that do not exist because the supposed original strain has yet to be isolated) – the media, the government, the health officials, etc., will go irate and full-blown tyrannical. And since this Florida bill is predicated on what the Federal Government dictates, then Florida health authorities and police could theoretically kick the door in, tackle a man to the ground, and forcibly jab him; or just flat-out drag this person to prison or a death camp somewhere.

And yet I am willing to bet that pretty much all Floridians, or Americans for that matter, have zero clue about this. But conservative-patriot media has elevated DeSantis to demigod status.

But just imagine for a moment if Biden, or Obama, or Harris, Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, Cuomo, Newsom, Whitmer, etc., said this. The conservative media would go irate. But when DeSantis, a Republican pens it down as law, then it gets a free pass. Or just imagine if Trump, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, or some other prolific Republican said this: they’d get a free pass and PRAISE. You know they would, too.

And how many other governors penned down a similar legislature on the books? Makes you wonder now, doesn’t it?

This reminds me of what my Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana did. He signed a bill that allows churches to be considered essential business, which basically means that if another lockdown scenario occurred, churches cannot be mandated to shutdown – that is what we are told, until you actually look at the law he passed that clearly says the state can STILL shut churches buildings down if they are needed for “government interest.” Not only that, I thought we had the Bill of Rights and the freedom of religion? But the Constitution and Bill of Rights have been used as toilet paper by our politicians for years because the people let them.

Bottom line is this: Ron DeSantis is like all other government shills and tyrants, who, like all the rest, shut door his state and economy, and then fancies himself the savior of it because he’s decided to reopen it. DeSantis is a fraud and is not your friend.

