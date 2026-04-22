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Char's avatar
Char
36m

Wow, this doesn't sound like America, it sounds like what some other countries do. They probably will drop the charges, after the girl spends thousands of dollars for an attorney.

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Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
1h

Appeal to Heaven

Praying for this young woman

◄ Psalm 9:16 ►

Jehovah hath made himself known.

He hath executed judgment, snaring the wicked in the work of his own hands.

Higgaion. Selah.

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