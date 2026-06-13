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TXMaster11's avatar
TXMaster11
6h

Just a side note sparked by your article... they keep talking about a shortage of tradesmen like electricians. I am a master electrician at an ideal position with a global company- this is rare for tradesmen. My career pays well at the level I am at and it is still not enough to buy a home and support a family. The money they are offering to licensed journeymen electricians at most companies around where I live is maybe 40% of what I currently make. Wages are a big problem for people right now. The cost of living has basically doubled in under a decade and wages are stagnant. If they want people to keep doing these jobs, wages are going to have to catch up somehow. I dont think the robots can do it just yet... not even close.

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
5h

Complex by design, that is what the auto manufacturers did on purpose. Most people would be fine with the type of cars that they made back in the 70s and 80s not only were they just as good if not better, you could also afford one and repair one. A new car then could have been bought probably for around $7500 on average., instead of the $30000 on average today. I worked in the service part of dealerships for over 20 years and the the advent of the ECM ( Electronic Control Module) was the start of the downfall.

Now everything is chips, modules, cameras, sensors, etc. with none of it actually being necessary to get you from here to there. Also, it makes for unsafe driving because everyone relies on these sensors, warning lights and cameras just to back up among other things. Don't know if some people even look in mirrors or turn their heads anymore for this basic manouver.

If people quit buying these high priced pieces of shit, that are usually totaled in the event of any accident, major or minor, due to the extremely high prices of air bags, replacement parts and cheap outer bodies. we would all be money ahead. Instead they lock people into 7 year payment plans so that they can afford a monthly payment that is still way too much and top it off with the insurance "Mafia" adding their high prices as well. So the Ford CEO can stick it where the sun doesn't shine as far as I am concerned!!

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