Ford CEO Jim Farley recently drew controversy after he claimed that people who lease or own a Ford vehicle should not be able to repair it because modern vehicles are far too complex and dangerous, and could cause owners to lose their lives in the process, and therefore should bring them into registered dealers to get their vehicles repaired, further stirring the pot in the right-to-repair debate ongoing in society at the moment.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, said:

“I think Ford’s position is very reasonable. We’re really a big advocate for the ability to repair a vehicle, but it has to be done at a reasonable cost, and—” The journalist interjected: “But you don’t want people repairing their own vehicles?” Farley replied: “No, that’s, that’s fine, not for warranty work, though. These are very complicated cars, and we don’t think that’s safe, for many of the repairs on our vehicles, someone at home like myself could never do it. I have no problem working on a ’73 Bronco, but to work on a brand-new Bronco? I need all sorts of specialty tools. That’s something that, um, you know, we would put people’s lives at risk.”

Andrew Collins, executive editor for The Drive wrote:

“Farley’s comments make me nervous because I’m already feeling the pain of “factory fixes only” corporate culture with my Cub Cadet lawn mower. Last summer, I bought new grass-cutting blades for my ZT1 42E, and talking to the company’s customer service line was like a hostage negotiation. They really did not want to give me the torque spec on a part I had purchased directly from the manufacturer. And good luck finding anything beyond a basic user manual online.

“As it stands, my read on Farley’s words and body language in the video is that Ford would love to not let you work on your own vehicle, but he knows he needs to tread lightly because saying that out loud will bring out the pitchforks.”

Farley’s comments come after President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged in recent weeks the right-to-repair issue, highlighting the craziness that many auto manufacturers and farming companies such as John Deere have made it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, in some cases, for owners to repair their vehicles, tractors and equipment.

Car & Driver wrote:

In a recent Oval Office meeting to discuss upgrading coal plants, President Donald Trump mentioned a June 3 visit he had with representatives from Ford, General Motors, and Roger Penske, the race team owner and leader of an auto-dealer empire. They had met to discuss Right to Repair laws with the president, who made it sound like this was the first time he had heard of such legislation, calling it “strange” and claiming that automakers “don’t want people to fix their car.”

Trump also made some comments about people he knew in his youth who “weren’t too good at arithmetic” but could “fix an engine blindfolded.” It wasn’t clear what specific legislation the president was referencing, as there are multiple bills in Congress that aim to preserve an owner’s right to repair their vehicle. Trump wasn’t specific about any solution, either, but said the federal government would “get it all straightened away.”

Trump also made reference to this issue at a small American farmers roundtable in Wisconsin, mentioning how he recently pardoned someone who was facing seven years in prison for trying to ‘illegally’ repair his tractor.

However, right-to-repair advocate Louis Rossman called upon Trump to actually change the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) law that he is referring to which allows companies to do this sort of thing, and not just talk about it. Whether the President will or not remains to be seen.

As for Farley, the Ford CEO is no stranger to controversial takes.

Last year, Farley on more than one occasion claimed that he has thousands of open, high-paying jobs at the company, but cannot find enough people to fill those roles - roughly 5,000 open mechanic positions despite a $120,000 salary.

“We are in trouble in our country. We are not talking about this enough. We have over a million openings in critical jobs, emergency services, trucking, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, and tradesmen. It’s a very serious thing.”

Farley has repeatedly sound-off on this issue a number of times last year.

At a separate forum event in December, he reiterated a similar message, saying: “The older workers who’d been at the company said, ‘None of the young people want to work here. Jim, you pay $17 an hour, and they are so stressed,’” Farley said.

However, a number of auto mechanics came forward and rebuked the Ford CEO for his comments, saying that they are unfounded and tone deaf, claiming that not only is he over-simplifying the problem, he himself is directly responsible for not having a competent labor force that wants to work at Ford, the staff does not have the necessary ever-growing education to do the job, the extra overtime required to make repairs, the absolute shoddy quality of modern vehicles (not just Ford), etc.

Read more about that here:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Matthew 12:34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. [37] For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.

Taking Farley at his word, this means two things, perhaps three: Ford’s vehicles are so poorly engineered and designed that he, the CEO of the company, is admitting his own product is not safe in the hands of its owners, and that we cannot be trusted to repair them on our own; which there is truth in that, seeing as Ford routinely tops the list for having the most vehicle recalls annually. The other point is simple: he believes in the WEF’ian model, “You’ll own nothing and be happy.” In this case with Ford, it’s a bit of both: stripping away ownership and the products are shoddy — another reason why Ford can’t find mechanics, because those licensed mechanics are now forced to wear multiple hats, overworked and underpaid: it doesn’t take a genius to figure this out.

Ford is far from the only manufacturer doing this, they all are to varying degrees at this point; while at the same time all modern vehicles are smart devices on wheels that track and store the most invasive and intimate types of data on the driver, passengers and the care itself imaginable.

Observe:

Let’s also not forget that this is the same Ford who is the king of planned obsolescence, perpetual breakdowns and repairs; and is a leader in the “you’ll own nothing and be happy” model. I’ve documented this several times over the years on The WinePress:

All car manufacturers are guilty of this to varying degrees these days, but when I ever get a new used vehicle (an older one at that, one that is “smart”), I am probably going to get an Asian model. I am sick of cow-towing to these American brands that hate us, sell us out, overcharge for everything so the CEOs can live cushy lives, while their products are junky and overpriced. Guess that means I am not a “patriot” according to some of the authoritarian bootlickers in this country.

But we see another reason why ‘they’ want people driving newer models and not older vehicles: they need to control your data and habits, and to get you into a vehicle you’ll never own and can hardly be worked on.

The car market in general is still a total, unmitigated clown show too, so there’s that to…

Proverbs 28:8 He that by usury and unjust gain increaseth his substance, he shall gather it for him that will pity the poor.

As for Trump, don’t count on him to rescind these laws to promote right-to-repair. Add that to the filing cabinet of bottomless, unfulfilled promises he makes.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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