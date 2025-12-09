The world is destined for an even greater ‘pandemic’ than Covid-19 and the fiasco that was, according to former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield under the first Trump administration, who for the last several years has emphatically warned anyone who will listen that the next “great pandemic” will be highly-pathogenic bird flu, resulting in a severe number of deaths worldwide because of it.

The WinePress has covered Redfield’s seldom acknowledged remarks since 2022 when he made his first public warnings that a purported bird flu pandemic is coming.

This report is a compilation of those warnings.

March 2022

Redfield’s first warning came in March 30th, 2022, in an interview with Doug McKelway of the Trinitarian Broadcasting Network (TBN) for their news show called CenterPoint.

Watch it here:

The interview begins with McKelway citing a quote from Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump’s Health Advisor. Atlas was a major critic of Fauci, and was a contrarian to much of the primary narrative being pushed as to how to deal with Covid-19. Atlas’ quote from his book citing how Fauci was purposefully and habitually creating fear on purpose, stating that he felt it was “immoral,” but did not say anything at the time – was presented to Redfield, asking for his take on it. He explained that he corroborated with Atlas in regard to Fauci’s fearmongering.

“I’m sort of an old Pope John Paul advocate: ‘Be not afraid,’” Redfield explained, who received two of his degrees at the Jesuit college of Georgetown University; and whose parents both worked at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Redfield noted that they need to tell people the truth and not instill more animosity into them.

He also addressed one of his statements where he once said that masks were more effective than the Covid vaccines themselves, which drew criticism from President Trump, leading to Redfield retracting such statements. But after clearing up some confusion, he said that “vaccination [is] the most important gift of science to modern medicine, and people should embrace it.”

As for masking now, he says that the CDC should stop requiring it for public travel.

Asked about the politicization of Covid-19, Redfield said “I’ve never been an advocate of mandates. I don’t think mandates help people” make informed decisions and help people trust the leadership among public health. Rather, he again emphasized telling the truth and then letting the public decide what they want to do.

However, he did state this:

“Covid-19 is here for the rest of time. It is not going away. It is constantly going to rear its head and pose a threat to certain people, particularly those of us who are older, and have significant comorbidities.”

Redfield does not believe it’s “plausible” for Covid-19 originated from bats. He does give credence that it was manipulated in a lab, that it could have originally stemmed from a bat. He says this came from the arrogance of scientists. Redfield also explained that he disagrees with the gain-of-function research being studied in the U.S. and other countries. He notes that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci very much disagree on this.

“Then they decided to publish amino acid sequence changes that were required to make bird flu a pathogen to humans. I felt we shouldn’t publish that. -(referring to the past experiments of scientists splicing avian strains of influenza, that could in turn infect mankind). “We shouldn’t be doing this research. It’s potentially too dangerous and could cause a pandemic. “And I do believe when it is all said and done, it will be shown that [Covid-19] did in fact evolve from a laboratory. And unfortunately, that was accidently leaked as respiratory pathogens can, and caused one of the greatest pandemics of the 20-21st century.”

In his final question, looking for a positive note to end on, McKelway asked: “Based on what you have learned from the pandemic, what can we apply to future pandemics which will surely come down the pike, perhaps more than ever because it is a crowded planet? We’re getting on airplanes which are constantly traversing the world, thousands of them everyday, which are then petri dishes intermingling in continents.”

Redfield then gave a very pointed warning of what is to come:

“Yeah I think we have to recognize – I’ve always said that I think the Covid pandemic was a wakeup call. I don’t believe it’s the great pandemic. “I believe the great pandemic is still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s gonna have significant mortality in the 10-50% range. It’s gonna be trouble. “And we should get great prepared for it. I do believe the pandemic risk is a greater risk of the national security of the United States more than [North] Korea, China, Russia, Iran; and we ought to start investing proportional to that national security risk so that we’re prepared. “Unfortunately we’re not more prepared today then when the [Covid-19] pandemic, when I was [the] CDC Director. And we need to make proportional investment so that we are prepared, not the least of which is enhancing our manufacturing capability. “So now that we have new technology like the mRNA technology: it’s great that I can make a vaccine in 2, 4, 6, 8 weeks. But it doesn’t help me if I can’t manufacture 330 million doses. “So, this is a serious issue. I don’t think our politicians are focused on the magnitude of this issue. This needs to be approached with a budgetary perspective measured in multiple aircraft carriers, not in the 5, 8,10 million dollar budget we spend on public health on this nation.”

March 2023

Redfield felt so strongly about this that he emphasized the point again in an interview with The Hill’s Rising.

The interview premiered on March 20th, 2023, where Redfield stated that he believes that this bird flu pandemic will be caused by gain-of-function research – manipulating viruses, diseases, and proteins and more in a laboratory setting – leaking out and causing mass infection and death.

Redfield had emphasized similar sentiments in his interview with CenterPoint, believing Covid-19 to have been the product of gain-of-function research and leaked from a lab, disagreeing with Fauci on this. In a more recent interview, Redfield again shared his disagreement with Fauci on this issue. Fauci, of course, still believes that Covid was a naturally occurring disease most likely spawned from bats in China.

While he wholeheartedly disagrees with his “longtime friend” Dr. Fauci, and others, he is fully convinced they are wrong but were operating in the “best interest of science.”

“I do believe that Fauci and [Former Director of the NIH Francis] Collins are working in what they believe is in the best interest of science. I totally disagree with them. They are strong advocates of gain-of-function research. “I am a strong advocate for a moratorium on gain-of-function research, because I do believe it’s very probable that this pandemic was a direct consequence of science.”

He did, however, note that there appears to be an underlying agenda to shift attention away from the lab leak belief to protect these practices. He added:

“Secondarily, you know, I don’t necessarily blame the Chinese lab, per say. The reality is, the US government funded this work. The NIH funded it, the USAID funded it; the State Department funded it; and the DOD funded it. “So, the United States funded the research and the scientific community largely in America and Europe fostered the gain-of-function research, which was the basis for which this virus came. “Tony’s right, that prior to gain-of-function research, the only way new pathogens came into the human species, was spillover, but now in the presence of gain-of-function research, where you can take a pathogen into a laboratory and change it, then no longer does the species barrier really define the event in humans. It can actually come.”

Leading off from that and bearing that in mind, Redfield then expressed how he feels another gain-of-function pandemic will find its way out and infect the public, as a colossal bird flu pandemic.

“I do believe the next pandemic, and we’re going to have another pandemic and I think it’s going to be the great pandemic. I consider Covid a minor pandemic, the great pandemic’s going to come. “And normally, it would come from spillover – bird flu that learns how to transmit to humans and then go to human-to-human. But I think the species barriers are very real. “But it’s much more probable that it will happen because of gain-of-function research in a laboratory and then escape and then we’re going to have a pandemic… which will be much more brutal to the world than Covid was.”

Unfortunately, several interviewers did not pick that up and further inquire as to why he is convinced that bird flu specifically will be ‘the one.’

But as the interview continued, it came full circle near the end, where Redfield once again made it clear that the “next pandemic” will in fact be bird flu, caused by gain-of-function or direct “bioterrorism.”

“I told you that the great pandemic is coming. I think it’s gonna come not from spillover, it’s going to come from gain-of-function research or intentional bioterrorism. Alright, it’s going to be a bird flu virus that is manipulated to be able to transmit human-to-human, very similar to what we saw with Covid. “You know in 2014 that laboratory published that they finally learned to take their Covid virus, and have it bind to the H2 receptor and humanize mice, and therefore it could go human-to-human. […]”

May 2024

In a short interview with Newsweek on April 8th, 2024, talking about new supposed allegations in the quest to discover the true origins of Covid-19. Unlike his counterpart Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has supposedly disagreed and quarreled with Fauci on different occasions, Redfield has argued with Fauci on the origins of Covid-19 and how to treat it. Redfield very early on claimed Covid-19 was the result of gain-of-function experimentation that leaked from a lab.

Near the end of the interview, Redfield shifted his attention towards bird flu and the current spread that’s going on right now. Redfield said: “Right now, it takes five amino acid changes for it to be effectively infecting humans. That’s a pretty heavy species barrier – but this virus is already in 26 mammal species, as you most recently saw cattle. But in the laboratory, I could make it highly infectious for humans in just months.”

Redfield warned that he believes bird flu will become the “great pandemic” because of lab manipulation to make it more infectious for humans.

“That’s the real threat. That’s the real biosecurity threat that these university labs are doing bio-experiments that are intentionally modifying viruses – and I think bird flu is going to be the cause of the great pandemic – where they’re teaching these viruses to be more infectious for humans.”

June 2024

Redfield again reiterated that the mortality rate caused by bird flu is very high.

In an interview NewsNation last week, Redfield explained that bird flu will start spreading more rapidly in people and will lead to mass deaths.

Host Brian Entin set the table by explaining that the death rate for Covid-19 was only 0.6%, whereas bird flu sits at 50%. He cited fears that this currently purported spread of bird flu in animals and livestock will only intensify and then spread from human-to-human.

When asked about the possibility of such an outbreak, Redfield said:

“I really do think it’s very likely that we will, at some time, it’s not a question of if, it’s more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic. “When it does enter humans it has a significant mortality, probably somewhere between 25 to 50% mortality, so it’s going to be quite complicated.”

Redfield noted that bird flu has reportedly been seen in 27 different mammals so far with this current outbreak over the last several years. He explained that this is “significant” and explained that scientists know what has to happen in order for bird flu to make the leap to people.

Per previous gain-of-function research, which Redfield says he is not a fan of, said that five amino acids must change in the key receptor for bird flu to gain the ability to bind to a human receptor “and then be able to go human-to-human” akin to Covid-19, Redfield explained.

The host interrupted and asked if it would spread like Covid did. Redfield replied:

“It’s likely to spread through aerosols and droplets is how it’s going to eventually spread. “Once the virus gains the ability to attach to the human receptor and then go human to human, that’s when you’re going to have the pandemic. And as I said, I think it’s just a matter of time,” the former CDC Director said, going on to say that as this current bird flu strain keeps spreading and mutating through various animals it gains new receptors that will make it more prone to jump to humans.

July 2024

Redfield issued more of these warnings on July 11th during a Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Senate Committee hearing. During the session, Redfield admitted that the Covid-19 vaccines should not have been mandated and even called them “toxic,” admitting that the vaccines have led to an increase in cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders.

In his opening testimony, Redfield contended that “biosecurity is the most important threat to our Nation’s National Security, more so than China, Russia, North Korea and Iran,” urging more funding be allocated to this.

Redfield has for some time warned and believes that Covid-19 was the product of gain-of-function research that escaped per a lab-leak. He said in his testimony:

“While some believe that gain-of-function research is critical to get ahead of viruses

by developing vaccines, in this case, I believe it had the exact opposite result,

unleashing a new virus on the world without any means of stopping it and resulting

in the deaths of millions of people and changing our Nation’s way of life more

profound than even a nuclear event.”

But Redfield believes that H5N1 bird flu will be the next serious pandemic that plagues the U.S., which he says will stem from gain-of-function experimentation gone wrong.

“More importantly, Covid-19 is not our Nation’s last pandemic. I am particularly concerned about bird flu. Currently, H5N1 is pandemic among chickens, turkey and wildfowl in the US. It has recently spread to more than 25 other US-based mammals, most recently dairy cattle. “While H5N1can rarely infect humans, it currently cannot efficiently transmit human-to-human however the virus will continue to evolve in nature towards this goal. “However, more likely, as I believe was the case for Covid-19, H5N1 could be educated in a research lab to accomplish this. A human transmissible bird flu will be catastrophic. While this proposed legislation can’t prevent natural spill over, it could reduce the risk of a lab-driven event. “It is my opinion that we should call for a moratorium on all gain-of-function research until we can have a broader debate and come to a consensus as a community about the value of gain-of-function research,” he explained.

February 2025

On February 10th of this year, Redfield joined Newsmax to warn that a bird flu pandemic was approaching. At this point, of course, the second Trump administration began.

“Well, I think [Americans] should be concerned in the sense that they should want our nation to get better prepared for this pandemic. I'm of the view that we will, unfortunately, eventually have a significant bird flu pandemic. “[…] The real issue is how this virus changes. It's trying to learn how to go mammal to mammal. It hasn't learned how to do that outside of bird to bird. But when it does learn how to go mammal to mammal, that evolution will eventually make it more likely that it will actually be able to infect humans and then go human to human. “[…] There's no evidence, for example, in milk, dairy milk, it's this virus is killed by pasteurization. Then people have recommended that you don't eat raw eggs, that you cook your eggs, you don't eat raw chicken, that you cook your chicken. If you do those steps, you really aren't going to have a risk from bird flu, from chicken or eggs or milk.”

Redfield also noted that he is a “big” advocate of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On February 19th, he told Fox News a similar story.

“[Bird flu is] going to be a great pandemic, I call the Covid the Lesser pandemic. The great pandemic is coming it's going to be a bird flu pandemic, it's going to have at least a 5% mortality if not much higher. “[…] I would argue that we have the scientific technology now, particularly now with the new mRNA technology. A lot of the molecular technology we can develop the counter measures for new challenges literally within months.”

On the same day, Politico published another interview with Redfield warning about bird flu. “It's starting to change in humans. Once it learns how to go human-to-human, we will have a catastrophic pandemic.”

March 2025

This is the last reference I could find (though I am sure there are more), with Redfield sounding off about bird flu.

“If in fact, bird flu learns how to go human to human, it will be catastrophic. “I'm a big advocate that we need to invest much more heavily in antiviral drug development. I remind people that we had one of the most successful vaccine programs in the history of the world, with Operation Warp Speed. I was on the board and we developed a number of vaccines in record time in eight months, and yet still 1.2 million Americans died. “So my answer to bird flu and the as a problem is really not that we need to more vaccines. I think we need aggressive antiviral drug development so we have a variety of options to treat people, if and when they get infected.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Judging by the actions of this current administration in regard to bird flu (following the advice of the Jesuit Redfield), judging by the remarks made by the likes of Fauci and Redfield, and others, and judging by the recent conclusion of a bird flu pandemic simulation event in the United Kingdom (more on that in a separate report), a so-called bird flu scamdemic is in the works. When it will be deployed is another question, but perhaps we’ll know in time.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Those who have been following my work for a while know that I have been beating this drum about bird flu since 2021, warning that this would be the next scamdemic that would be thrust onto the world. You can read my many articles about it here.

Dr. Joseph Mercola published my opinions in a 2022 report, which you can read here.

Again, let me be very clear in saying I don’t believe a single thing the media and medical officials tell me. The whole point of all of this, as I have articulated repeatedly over the years, and as seen in Mercola’s article quoting me, is to exact more control over the food supply in the U.S. and around the world, specifically by consolidating farms and putting small farms and ranches out of business; creating justification to euthanize livestock, wildlife and pets included, and vaccinate them all to death as well; and then removing meat and dairy from store shelves, and/or limit consumption and make it impossibly unaffordable because of the “virus.”

Like “Covid-19,” in my opinion, “bird flu” is just another excuse and placeholder to exact this level of control.

If you recall some of my older articles on the subject, the headlines and propaganda was/is absolutely insane, I mean just nuts. We have so-called “doctors” and “experts” claiming you can contract it by simply walking on the dirt of infected chickens. “Humans actually can transmit H5N1 to other animals by walking on soil and then going to another farm,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at UCSF - taken from one of my reports I did last year making fun of this garbage narrative.

The media was already getting the masses ready for “bird flu” regardless of who was President. It’s a lock.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Be not deceived: the de-carbonization agenda has not faded, it just took on a new form under the guise of MAHA. Who cares if Red 40 is removed from food if the trade-off is meat and dairy poisoned with mRNA, resulting in the deaths of the animal and the eater, and food shortages and starvation? But I guess we’ll just import food from the countries we tariff, and then other countries can buy from those same countries at a fairer rate. Winning!

Take your pick: do you want your propaganda fed to you with Bill Gates’ cow farts, Greta Thunberg shouting ‘How dare you!’, a Democrat carbon market; or do you want the MAHA-approved, Republican carbon market, with a “Christian-Judeo” flare that aligns with the Noahide Laws to restrict meat eating? Take your pick.

In the end, we are going to get another plandemic and uproot the food systems. ‘They’ keep telling us their plans: we ought to give ear; but at the same time fight back by spreading the word and giving into their nonsense.

