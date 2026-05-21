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Steveo's avatar
Steveo
4h

I thought it was a coin slot to play songs.

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
4h

Things are getting more wacky by the day!

Thanks Jacob. You find the weirdest stuff. :)

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