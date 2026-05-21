The psyops are getting sloppier and sloppier these days, and perhaps that is by design, I don’t know.

But here is Fox News staging another one of their daily interviews calling for endless war with retired Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command. Look closely at his neckline.

Hey buddy, your mask is showing…

This is what he is supposed to look like:

I almost find it hard to believe this was an accident. They know they can say anything they want to, and Fox’s blind, captivated and institutionalized audience that plays armchair quarterback each and every day from their La-Z-Boy recliners, gobbles up this nonsense.

Don’t forget that the CIA has already disclosed that they have had and used hyper-realistic masks for years. If they really wanted to try and trick someone, they would have done much better than this “Robert Harward” guy.

It’s all fake and gay. Nothing, absolutely nothing, in the media, nothing that comes across the screen can be trusted.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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