R R
4h

When has cameras really deterred anyone? Look at California it is legal to steal up to almost $1,000 and they are on camera. There is NO FEAR of God by people, and especially of our so called "Justice System" granted this is over in France home of the wishy washy people. If they are not afraid of the Justice System, how much more will they be of the cameras and facial recognition?

France poked God in the eye once again vowing sanctions against Israel, which they have seen the results of that many times over, will once again repeat history by breaking out in stupidity.

John Shaphat
4h

In this apostate Orwellian Digital Age everything that is bought and sold in the UN Global Village’s cashless e-commerce is digitally marked with Big Brother’s identification number, including the merchandised souls of Socialism’s happily-secured, COVID-vaxed (SS#) chattel. Though the Marxist Beast’s numbered chattel don’t believe we are there yet, this is obviously a very strong delusion that is blinding them from recognizing that they are, from cradle to grave, dependent wards that are compliantly held captive within the UN Beast’s inescapable Socialistic-eugenics Security System.

