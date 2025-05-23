France’s Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin earlier this week said during a hearing that he believes the abolishment of paper money replaced with digital currencies would cut down on crime and drug trafficking because it is much easier to trace the transactions, along with implementing public-wide facial recognition.

Darmanin said during a Senate hearing on Thursday that "a large part of the daily crime fraud, even criminal networks, are cash frauds." “I have told many times to those who interrogate me to know how we stop drugs in our neighborhoods. A fairly simple measure: the end of cash will prevent deal points," he said.

"Once money is traceable as cryptoassets […], it is more complicated for both the consumer and the reseller to be able to escape a financing circuit.”

French network BFMTV noted:

Would the French be ready to give up cash as advocated by Gerald Darmanin? Apparently not. Certainly they are less and less attached to it: according to one investigation by the Banque de France, the card is largely at the top of the preferred payment methods (62%), ahead of cash (14%). And for the first time in 2024, the French paid more with their card than with tickets and coins.

However, 60% of respondents consider it important or even very important to be able to pay in cash. The French believe that species are a guarantee of anonymity (40%), allow immediate settlement (37%) and better management of expenses (31%).

In March, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it intends to release its digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), in October. Spain is clamping down on businesses by limiting cash transactions of €1,000 for some small businesses to purportedly cut down on fraud. Australian academics have said that their country will be “functionally cashless” this year.

On top of transitioning to programmable money, Darmanin also believes more public facial recognition should be encouraged.

During an interview he gave today, the Guard of Seals (his official title) stated:

"I am in favour of facial recognition in public spaces, in airports. Public opinion is (..) against facial recognition. But at the same time, she wants the Ministry of the Interior, the police and gendarmes to stop (the trafficking of) drugs. "You need smart cameras that recognize people when someone is being sought out by the police. In many countries around us, we find this person very quickly. "20 years ago, we used to say a lot of bad about video surveillance cameras. Now there are no more people who dispute them. You'll see that in 5 or 10 years we'll do facial recognition. Today, public opinion does not seem ready.”

Darmanin referenced increased security measures deployed last year during the 2024 French Olympics, which The WinePress reported on several times, noting just how widespread the facial recognition rollout was.

The Week reported in August of last year:

In March 2023, the French National Assembly passed the Olympic Games Law, which greenlighted algorithmic video surveillance. This not only etched the technology into French law but made France the first country in the European Union to do so. Using advanced software, algorithmic video surveillance speeds up the processing and analysis of CCTV imagery based on human inputs that narrow the technology’s focus. For example, algorithmic video surveillance can be programmed to target behaviors such as people wearing all-black, individuals moving in an erratic way, or even inanimate objects on the ground.

Noémie Levain, an attorney with La Quadrature du Net, a Paris-based digital rights group, told us that the Olympics were a convenient pretext for fast-tracking the technology. She said that algorithmic video surveillance is a tool for the police “to enhance social control on public space.” AI-driven video surveillance “can discriminate,” she said, both “technologically and politically,” allowing security forces to zero in on political activists, migrants, and unhoused people.

She pointed out an important “hypocrisy”: that the experimental technology has been sold to the public for use at the Olympics, but that “it started before [the Olympics] and will end [long] after.” Moreover, French policing officials have already deployed it at concerts, festivals, and other sporting events.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Darmanin is saying the quiet part out loud and is why so many people who know of and understand what digital IDs, CBDCs, stablecoins, and tokenization are all about are worried about them. Central banks continue to claim that it’s all about being faster, safer and more efficient, and totalitarian control and panopticon slave state is just overblown nonsense; but these statements by the French Minister only reaffirm those fears.

Everything would be tracked and traced in real-time, connected to a digital ID in a social credit score environment where smart contracts and tokens are rewarded and revoked depending on one’s behavior.

Though we are not there yet, this is obviously building towards the mark of the beast.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

