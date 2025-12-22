Courtesy: Caylo Seals / Getty Images

Another day, another installment of “The Days of Our Lives,” starring America’s happiest widow, Erika Kirk, and the gang from Con Inc. and Turning Point USA!

This past week, Turning Point USA, now headed-up by Erika Kirk, widow of the organization’s founder Charlie Kirk, held a big AmericaFest convention that brought a number of speakers and pundits within the mainstream ‘conservative’ circles to talk about the current state of the country and where it needs to go.

The event was like a WWE professional wrestling event, with bright lights, pyrotechnics, and a packed stadium of cheering fans crying out for their favorite politicians and political apologists.

TPUSA cranked up the depraved merchandising and idolatry knob to 11 when they also set up a replica of the same tent and chair where Charlie was assassinated, allowing patrons to pose and take pictures in it.

How creepy is that?

But during the festivities, the grieving widow Erika, with her two children at home while she goes on all these media tours, gave herself the Freudian Slip of the Year Award.

When recognizing an honor roll student on stage, she said the student “has persisted with the same grift,” and after fumbling around with her words she said to the kid, “trust me, you’re not a grifter, honey!”

Now that’s a Freudian Slip if there ever was one! TPUSA and all these other so-called conservative movements have always been a grift since their inception, but now ever since Charlie’s alleged assassination the merchandizing and showmanship has been taken to the next level, and they have milked Charlie’s death for everything that it is worth.

Then it gets even crazier.

So then Erika at one point brings on rapper Nikki Minaj.

Minaj is a filthy degenerate who, with the aid of her corporate media handlers, has helped to promote vile abominations and lewdness onto society, especially young women, to embrace everything that is low brow and what the Bible calls evil and wickedness. Her list of accolades is long, making her one of the most successful female artists of all time.

At the 2018 Met Gala, she dressed up - in her words - as the devil.

At her peak in the early to mid-2010s, the University of Chicago commented on what her songs depicted:

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s new album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded debuted at the top of the Billboard Charts and is still selling strong in its seventh week of release. Thanks to its success and its titular alter ego Roman Zolanski, the talented and audacious Minaj is creating a new yet contradictory conception of the demonic through the incorporation of gay self-realization tropes. According to her publicized biography, the Trinidad-born Minaj moved to Queens at a young age and developed alter egos partially to escape tensions at home. One, “Nicki Minaj,” would replace her given name “Onika Maraj.” Another, “Harajuku Barbie,” is a colorful, over-the-top feminine persona that manages to be both robotic and wide-eyed, and has been channeled for many videos and public appearances. For years, her alter ego Roman was a run-of-the-mill demon displaying anger, vulgarity, and supernatural phenomena upon possessing Minaj. In the 2010 song “Bottoms Up,” she approached the singer at a club, then threatened other women with “my Louisville slugger” in a distorted voice before becoming suspiciously innocent and claiming she’s “really such a lady” who gives “a lot of money to the babies out in Haiti.” Likewise, in Kanye West’s “Monster,” Minaj insulted herself in the third person before declaring in a little girl voice that “Bride of Chuckie is child’s play.” Odd outbursts, too, characterized “Roman’s Revenge” from her major label debut Pink Friday, while vulgar taunts dotted “Roman in Moscow,” a promotional single for Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Until quite recently, then, Roman matched portrayals of demonic possession in American popular culture. Most famously, in the 1973 movie The Exorcist, the young Ouija board-playing girl played by Linda Blair interspersed cries for help with raspy threats and crude sexual acts performed before her mother, doctors, and the clergy.

Minaj’s husband is also a registered sex offender for trying to rape a 16-year-old, and as of this year 2025 is still under probation and house arrest.

Minaj is the farthest thing from being a ‘Christian,’ even though in recent years she now claims that she is one (since her career dropped off).

Charlie once rebuked Minaj for being the filthy harlot that she is. Now Erika has her on stage as a guest for young “conservative Christians.”

When Minaj was on stage with Erika, the rapper had a slip up of her own and referred to JD Vance as the “assassin,” Erika laughed it off and smiled and said, “I love this woman, she is an amazing woman, she has a soul and a heart for the Lord, and words are words, and I know her heart […]”

If you heard also in the beginning Minaj was describing good role models for young men. These two harlots are the last people any young man or woman should ever listen to for anything. Period. But this is the new conservative movement’s way of injecting radical feminism into society, to take advice from and obey lewd "boss babes,” a bunch of Jezebels laughing it up on stage.

Revelation 2:19 I know thy works, and charity, and service, and faith, and thy patience, and thy works; and the last to be more than the first. [20] Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols. [21] And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not. Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

I can’t say I’m too surprised; the fake ecumenical, evangelical movement will put a ‘Jesus Stamp’ on anything and everything that the Bible calls sin and evil. Now Erika and TPUSA want people to believe that Minaj is conservative, Christian, and a role model for the younger generations?!

Last week, I wrote about the mindscrew and psyop that is being performed to further deceive and confuse the masses into what to believe and how all these all podcasters and pundits who are fighting each other and causing immense discord and confusion are meant to blur your mind and thoughts about what is going on behind the scenes as the country falls apart. As I referred to it as, it is mental sadism on the minds of the masses, it is 6th generational warfare that is defined by strategic psychological operations and mind control.

We got even more of that at TPUSA. A number of these same people who are fighting each other right now - Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Benny Johnson, etc. - took turns on stage taking shots at each other, arguing over what the conservative movement should be, mostly related to Israel. Exit stage left one actor, enter stage right another actor. Further proof that it is all one giant psyop, good cop, bad cop acting.

And we’ve seen how lewd and inappropriate Erika has acted since Charlie’s death, and how TPUSA is working to prop-up JD Vance at all costs - perhaps there is a good possibility Trump gets impeached for a third and final time, assuming this supposed ‘blue wave’ in the 2026 midterms happens.

In recent weeks, more evidence has come to light that shows Erika is an adulterer.

As I said earlier this month…

Proverbs 30:18 There be three things which are too wonderful for me, yea, four which I know not: [19] The way of an eagle in the air; the way of a serpent upon a rock; the way of a ship in the midst of the sea; and the way of a man with a maid. [20] Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eateth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness.

