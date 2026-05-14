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Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
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In Laredo there was going to be a pro-Israel “prophetic” event and it faced severe backlash. It was scheduled for May 13th-14th and it got abruptly cancelled. Praise The Lord!

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