The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently sent a letter to 17 different social media platforms reiterating and demanding full compliance with the TAKE IT DOWN Act (TIDA), lest they face steep fines for non-compliance.

TIDA was signed into law by President Donald Trump last year and received plenty of support from First Lady Melania, which forces platforms to remove “nonconsensual intimate images, including sexually explicit deepfakes and so-called “revenge porn.”

The bill passed the House on April 28th with almost unanimous support across both party lines, save only for Eric Burlison (R-MO) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) who dissented. Trump later signed the bill in May 2025.

According to Congress.gov, the bill aims to do the following:

This bill generally prohibits the nonconsensual online publication of intimate visual depictions of individuals, both authentic and computer-generated, and requires certain online platforms to promptly remove such depictions upon receiving notice of their existence.

Specifically, the bill prohibits the online publication of intimate visual depictions of

an adult subject where publication is intended to cause or does cause harm to the subject, and where the depiction was published without the subject’s consent or, in the case of an authentic depiction, was created or obtained under circumstances where the adult had a reasonable expectation of privacy; or

a minor subject where publication is intended to abuse or harass the minor or to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person.

Violators are subject to mandatory restitution and criminal penalties, including prison, a fine, or both. Threats to publish intimate visual depictions of a subject are similarly prohibited under the bill and subject to criminal penalties.

Separately, covered platforms must establish a process through which subjects of intimate visual depictions may notify the platform of the existence of, and request removal of, an intimate visual depiction including the subject that was published without the subject’s consent. Covered platforms must remove such depictions within 48 hours of notification. Under the bill, covered platforms are defined as public websites, online services, or applications that primarily provide a forum for user-generated content.

However, as The WinePress pointed out last year, a problem lies in how this bill will be applied and put to use.

However, privacy advocates are worried that while the Act is well-intentioned, it is far too vague and could be used to take down content far beyond illicit AI content, but is a way for the government to silence criticism and dissent, and harm encrypted communication.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) warned in February that the bill’s lack of safeguards and broad definitions “will likely lead to people misusing the notice-and-takedown system to remove lawful speech.” The group points out that this bill “creates a far broader internet censorship regime than the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA),” which has been regularly abused on social media platforms to get content removed without justifiable reason, though DMCA still has anti-abuse provisions to protect against false copyright claims.

The takedown provision applies to a much broader category of content—potentially any images involving intimate or sexual content—than the narrower [non-consensual intimate imagery] NCII definitions found elsewhere in the bill. The takedown provision also lacks critical safeguards against frivolous or bad-faith takedown requests. Lawful content—including satire, journalism, and political speech—could be wrongly censored. The legislation’s tight time frame requires that apps and websites remove content within 48 hours, meaning that online service providers, particularly smaller ones, will have to comply so quickly to avoid legal risk that they won’t be able to verify claims. Instead, automated filters will be used to catch duplicates, but these systems are infamous for flagging legal content, from fair-use commentary to news reporting.

The bill’s opaque wording also calls into question encryption protection. While the bill does exempt email providers to comply, it fails to lay out specific exemptions for private messaging apps, cloud storage, and other end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) services. The EFF questions whether this will then lead to apps ditching E2EE all together to allow content to be monitored, and also points out that many NCII victims rely on it for protection.

Internet Society penned a letter to Congress in early-April urging them to reconsider the wording in the bill, specifically in regard to the lack of guidance for encryption. “The consequences are severe: it could be impossible for providers of encrypted services to comply with the Act’s obligations without breaking encryption and introducing systemic security flaws,” the group wrote on the behest of a number of internet advocacy groups.

These concerns were heightened when President Trump joked during the State of the Union Address in March that he would personally use the legislature to remove criticism and malicious imagery of him online.

“With Elliston’s help, the Senate just passed the Take It Down Act. And this is so important. […] And thank you to John Thune and the Senate. Great job to criminalize the publication of such images online. It’s terrible… terrible thing. And once it passes the House, I look forward to signing that bill into law. Thank you. “And I’m gonna use that bill for myself too, if you don’t mind. ‘Cause nobody gets treated worse than I do online—nobody. That’s great. Thank you very much to the Senate. Thank you.”

After the bill passed the House, EFF commented on the bill’s passage warning:

“Congress is using the wrong approach to helping people whose intimate images are shared without their consent. TAKE IT DOWN pressures platforms to actively monitor speech, including speech that is presently encrypted. The law thus presents a huge threat to security and privacy online. While the bill is meant to address a serious problem, good intentions alone are not enough to make good policy. Lawmakers should be strengthening and enforcing existing legal protections for victims, rather than inventing new takedown regimes that are ripe for abuse.”

Fast forward to now and the FTC has issued letters to over a dozen platforms ordering them to comply — Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, X, Reddit, Discord, Snapchat, Pinterest, Bumble, Match Group, Automattic, and SmugMug, Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson confirmed in a statement.

“We stand ready to monitor compliance, investigate violations, and enforce the Take It Down Act,” said Chairman Ferguson. “Protecting the vulnerable—especially children—from this harmful abuse is a top priority for this agency and this administration. The Trump-Vance FTC is grateful for the First Lady’s leadership on the Take It Down Act and on children’s issues.”

The FTC says “Covered platforms have until May 19, 2026 to comply with Section 3.”

Reclaim the Net also highlighted how TIDA can cause the removal of all sorts of content:

Political speech is vulnerable too. A deepfake of then-candidate Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet went viral before TIDA took effect. There was no nudity or explicit content but under the TIDA’s language, that satire could be classified as NCII and deleted.

A meme recasting Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz as characters from Dumb and Dumber was already pulled from Meta for being sexual in nature. Anyone with a form and a grievance can file a request and platforms facing five-figure fines per violation will delete first.

The law also applies to messaging platforms, some of which offer end-to-end encryption. If a platform can’t see message contents, it can’t scan for NCII or find “known identical copies.” Complying with the law as written means breaking encryption or scanning content before it gets encrypted. The FTC’s letter doesn’t address this and the law doesn’t carve out encrypted communications.

Enforcement sits entirely with the FTC.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s always about “protecting the children…”

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

If we are to take Trump at his word, and that is often difficult to do, but based on what he said and how TIDA is worded, we very well may have one of the most oppressive censorship bills ever passed, and the post won’t even realize it until all these non-risqué images start disappearing, and people abuse the DMCA feature without recourse.

How far will this extend? How much speech will be affected, publicly and privately; because copies of the disseminated content must also be removed too, which can extend across multiple platforms and into private communications.

I guess we are about to find out. We can hope that the bill is more of a nothingburger, or it very well could be total speech suppression.

And does this affect platforms beyond the ones Fergusson listed? Is Substack on the hook?

That being said,

Ephesians 5:3 But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints; [4] Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.

Don’t post something that you know is blatantly pornographic, don’t give big-tech the opportunity. Control what you can control. If this bleeds further into just general speech, then that is of course terrible, but don’t be foolish and post things (if you are on social media) that clearly are a violation of the rules.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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