As 2025 comes to a wrap, a new Gallup poll reveals, unsurprisingly, that most Americans are entering the new year feeling unenthused and glum about the current state of the country, from politics to the overall economy and more.

Very few Americans support Congress at only 17% approval on average.

The economic strain is, of course, on the front of Americans’ minds, with “24% of Americans satisfied and 74% dissatisfied with the way things are going in the country, which is unchanged from November but more negative than all other readings since January.” Yet approval, though low, is still one point higher than in President Joe Biden’s final month.

Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index is at a near all-time record low, just a hair above the lowest reading in July 2024.

“Nearly half of U.S. adults (47%) now describe current economic conditions as “poor,” up from 40% in November and the highest since September 2024,” the report notes. “Just 21% believe economic conditions are either “excellent” or “good,” while another 31% describe them as “only fair.””

The economy is cited as being the most pressing matter today. It has been this way since November 2024, with poor leadership and immigration in second and third.

Trump’s approval is not that far off from where it was at its worst in January 2021 during his final weeks as President the first time. It is currently steady at 36%, the lowest being 34% during his first administration.

On average, 48% say that Trump is a “strong and decisive leader,” but only 30% say that he is “honest and trustworthy.” “Trump’s ratings on these elements are at or near the lowest he has earned in the periodic measurements taken since 2016.”

In conclusion, Gallup wrote:

“Americans head into 2026 deeply dissatisfied with the nation’s direction, offering worsened economic assessments and broadly negative views of political leadership following the historic government shutdown. Approval of the president, Congress and key national leaders from both parties remains weak and intensely polarized, providing evidence of a continued government shutdown hangover.”

Fret not, New York City is debuting a new ball to drop with fancy new crystals.

What a clown show.

Gallup is fairly reliable, and while there will always be tribalistic cults on both sides, Americans in general are getting worn out by all this junk. But what does that really mean? They tolerated and put up with the Covid rhetoric, wore the shame muzzles, voluntarily let their jobs get destroyed and bank accounts drained, and lined up to get their clot shot that stops their heart.

People live under a state of learned helplessness.

Americans haven’t the slightest idea what is coming. They think it’s bad now. This will be seen as the ‘good times’ before too long.

This past Christmas was the first Christmas I can recall where you could really feel the bitterness and hopelessness in the air from those around us. I still tried to enjoy myself as best as I could, and God certainly has blessed me tremendously beyond measure, but you could definitely feel it this time for sure. People are giving up and they can feel it that something is about to break - kind of like that collective feeling we all had in the pit of our stomachs before 2020 rolled around.

Jeremiah 18:11 […] Thus saith the LORD; Behold, I frame evil against you, and devise a device against you: return ye now every one from his evil way, and make your ways and your doings good. [12] And they said, There is no hope: but we will walk after our own devices, and we will every one do the imagination of his evil heart.

As for me, I will continue to do what the Lord has called me to do and try to warn those who I can, those who we can, and try to keep us ahead of the curve, and operate in his will with joy and gladness, and try to fulfil his will for my life. I pray that you do something similar or that you find out what that calling is, or that you finally get in touch truly with the Creator God whose name is Jesus Christ if you have not done so.

Be it so and notwithstanding, this is where I am at even more than ever before:

Revelation 22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

