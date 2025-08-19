The following report is from NBC 5 Chicago:

Thursday [August 7th] marked the first day of school today for students in Gary, Indiana, but not every teacher was physically in the classroom.

A shortage of licensed educators has led the Gary Community School District to temporarily bring in virtual teachers — a move that’s drawing both praise and criticism. Teachers from the company Proximity are helping with the shortage experienced by the district and others across the country.

More than 4,000 students are in the district, but only a small percentage will be instructed by a virtual teacher.

As of Thursday, a little less than 13 virtual teachers were teaching subjects throughout the district, because school officials said about one-third of their teachers were not properly licensed.

One parent told NBC Chicago she was aware her children might have virtual teachers on the first day of school.

“The only thing they expressed was the uncertainty of what's actually going to happen," parent Nina Burton said. "That was their concern. My kids are pretty resilient. They have a lot of support. They have a whole village. So we knew that if it came down to them having some virtual classes, we were we were going to be ready to help them through it. But thus far, they have not had it.”

District officials said as more and more teachers get their teaching credentials and licenses in order, they will replace those virtual instructors - who are aided by a teaching assistant - in the classroom.

“Each classroom where there's a virtual teacher has a facilitator," said Cynthia Treadwell, chief academic officer for the Gary Community School Corporation. "That facilitator has gone through a day's worth of training with Proximity, and in that training, they learned very specifically what their role would be and supporting the virtual teacher while she is online.”

Dr. Yvonne Stokes, the school district's superintendent, emphasized that Gary schools are still hiring.

"We have people in the hopper right now, but you know, we have to do background checks," she stated. "We have to make sure that they pass drug tests. We're not just going to put anybody off the street in front of our children and expect things to go well.”

Recently, the union that represents Gary teachers told a public forum that this move by the district and the school board was union-busting. Both the district and the union said that is better to have physical teachers in the classroom.

"We want what's best for the kids, and we know that in-person instruction is what's best," Burton said. "But at the same token, what I do not want is our kids to miss out on classes and opportunities.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

They say this is for a teacher shortage, and perhaps that is the case, but it is the catalyst for the future of permanent virtual teachers and eventually exclusively AI agents and holograms, maybe some metaverse action. The media always drops hints in plain sight and one of the networks showed this frame:

E-learning was nothing new in 2020, but it was solidified that year as kids were forced to attend class online as if they were actually in school on time for class, as teachers would reprimand students for things they appeared in the background of in their bedrooms that some liberal teacher got offended by.

The Covid pandemonium was a test run, it was to get the masses used to all of these new concepts and lifestyle changes such as permanent virtual and AI learning. So, do not be surprised if more of these “teacher shortages” show up throughout the country and around the world, and eventually that becomes the ‘new normal.’

It's as if the students are going to be learning anything, and good luck keeping the classroom under control.

We know it will be the new normal because Trump’s AI Action Plan includes AI education. The old-fashioned classroom and school model is going by the wayside, and that might be a good thing if it were not being replaced with more screens and more AI slop.

Proverbs 9:9 Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be yet wiser: teach a just man, and he will increase in learning.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE