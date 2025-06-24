The theatrics continue: another installment of the Presidential Reality Show. After the ceasefire agreement (that never was) failed, and Trump took a victory lap on social media, Trump is now acting as if he is really upset.

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing."

He criticized Iran but appeared to be very angry and disappointed with Israel as the country continued to fire an increased barrage of missiles into Iran.

In keeping with the script, Trump then posted on Truth Social more calls for Israel not to strike Iran, but then followed up by saying Iran cannot be allowed to rebuild their nuclear facilities.

As far as I am concerned, this is another PR stunt to take pressure off of Trump. He needs to act like he is in charge and he is dictating to his children how to behave, as if he is some omnipotent king, while attempting to dissociate himself from the Israeli regime and the war that he and his administration helped to broker. MAGA base is melting down and now he is trying to bail water. Everything is theatrics with this guy.

This administration is fully committed to Israel. They are paid-off shills that work directly with Israel for its benefit and not the benefit of the United States.

Trump is not exaggerating when he pronounces “MIGA” to the world: his diehard fanbase that is aghast at this was never paying attention, and when faced with this denied facts and reality.

I should also mention that Israel has a history of breaking ceasefires, notably earlier this year when they supposedly reached a temporary truce with Hamas in Gaza, only to continue to strike civilian Palestinians and go on as if nothing had changed. So, a “ceasefire” that involves Israel and the U.S. is really saying, ‘Timeout, I need a water break so I can rest for a second.’

Similarly, remember how the U.S. was bombing in Yemen for weeks on end, and yet seldom did Americans even know this was going on?

I never did report on it at the time, but Trump pulled out, apparently claiming Yemen just decided to stop fighting and did not want to fight anymore, so Trump declared that the U.S. would stop as well.

But if you recall some of my reports on this, the U.S. was striking civilian targets instead and pretending they were great military victories. In truth, the U.S. pulled out because the Houthis posed too much a challenge, more than the U.S. was willing to get involved with. The U.S. actually threw one of our jets overboard from an aircraft carrier trying to evade Houthis missiles.

Oh, but we’re going to take on the world but can’t even beat the Houthis (LOL).

The point is, this is just the latest episode of the great American gong show. The world is a stage; and it’s all a distraction where people fight and die while the real goals are carried out discretely. In this case, a self-detonation of the United States to help establish this new multipolar world and bring in a new financial system.

Psalm 119:109 My soul is continually in my hand: yet do I not forget thy law. [110] The wicked have laid a snare for me: yet I erred not from thy precepts.

