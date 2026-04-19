Courtesy: ZME Science

The following report is by Luba Kassova via Fortune.

In 2025 alone, over 11.7 million Instagram posts carried the hashtag #nostalgia, Google searches for “90s movies” had doubled since 2015. I had chronicled the growing interest in vinyl, CDs and analog experiences among Gen Z, “this wave of anemoia — longing for a past you never lived — makes perfect sense once you hear Gen Z explain it themselves.”

My conversations with 13- to 25-year-olds revealed the core tension: a longing for a past when they were tech-free and owned their own attention.

“I am nostalgic for a time when I was present, when my generation was between 5 and 10, when we were still doing things in the real world,” shared 19-year-old Nancy, a university student in London, “I don’t remember what I watched yesterday on TikTok, but I remember what I did years ago when I didn’t have a phone.” “That looked like a better time than today,” she says.

That sentiment helps explain why searches for Y2K aesthetics shot up 891% since November 2024.

At a recent sleepover, my 15-year-old son and his 14-year-old friend Charlie, driven by a pang of nostalgia, chose to watch the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics on YouTube. Charlie spoke longingly about a time when he didn’t have a phone.

“I felt so free then, not worried about anything like school, just playing. There was no social media. Now I worry about the world, about online hostility and my appearance.”

Nona (25), a marketing professional in London, shares this feeling of nostalgia for the pre-Amazon time of friction and waiting — when slowness felt like breathing room, not failure. This digital nostalgia is unique to the digitally native Gen Z, and alien to previous generations like mine. It centres around what some call the “Tumblr era” [between about 2011 and 2014], when smartphones and apps were still a novelty. “My own son mourns the pre-TikTok YouTube era — when content was shared and discussed rather than endlessly, solitarily scrolled.”

The numbers confirm this is no fringe feeling. Pew Research from 2024 shows that almost half of US 13-17-year-olds (48%) view social media’s effects as mostly negative — up from 32% two years prior — and 44% have actively cut back on smartphone use. Ipsos polling in the UK shows 72% of Britons support an age-verification law barring under-16s from social media, with strong backing from 18-34-year-olds. Deloitte research documents a parallel surge in app deletions and screentime limits among Gen Z themselves.

That pushback against the perceived digital prison is now a market. Analog and “pre-smartphone” experiences — digital detox cabins, phone-free clubs, dumb phones — are scaling fast. Unplugged, the UK’s first digital-detox cabin company, has expanded from a handful of locations in 2020 to over 50 in 2026.

Nona cut her daily screentime from roughly ten hours to two or three after a tech-free Unplugged stay — armed with only a paper map, a Nokia brick phone and her boyfriend’s good company. “[It] made us realize how addicted we are to our phones but also that actually we can very much get away without them,” she says. “It reminded us how much we value undivided attention — and how much our phones steal it.”

According to Vertu research, more and more Gen Z adults are reclaiming their reality by switching to dumb phones or maintaining dual dumb-smartphone setups, and spending more time in tech-free or digitally minimalist spaces. Offline movements like Offline Club (launched in Amsterdam, now in 19 cities) and Luddite Club offer tech-free communities built around presence, not content.

Similarly, apps like Opal help users scale down social media consumption. The category is exploding: the global social-media-blocker app market is projected to grow from $1.47 billion in 2025 to $5 billion by 2035.

Other analog experiences are booming. Escape rooms, paintballing, and live music are all projected to grow considerably through 2035.

Government is catching up. From Australia and France to Denmark, Norway, Malaysia, Indonesia, India’s Karnataka and China, governments worldwide are restricting social media access for minors — accelerating the analog pivot for the next generation.

Gen Z didn’t choose digital overload. They inherited it. But they are now doing something no previous generation has done: deliberately dismantling the attention economy from the inside — one dumb phone, one detox cabin, one conversation, one deleted app at a time. The analog future isn’t a retreat. It’s a correction.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 5:36 And he spake also a parable unto them; No man putteth a piece of a new garment upon an old; if otherwise, then both the new maketh a rent, and the piece that was taken out of the new agreeth not with the old. [37] And no man putteth new wine into old bottles; else the new wine will burst the bottles, and be spilled, and the bottles shall perish. [38] But new wine must be put into new bottles; and both are preserved. [39] No man also having drunk old wine straightway desireth new: for he saith, The old is better.

It’s real simple: a lot of the younger people are waking up to the whole “you’ll own nothing and be happy” mantra. Even if they have never heard that phrase or its origins, many of them are catching on and are trying to reject it by going back to analog devices. Who wants to, for example, pay for music that is never actually ‘owned’ and can be taken back at a whim, of the price increases, the service is discontinued, etc.; and we could go down the list for a number of items and services.

If you don’t hold it, you don’t own it.

Moreover, people are also realizing the mass amount of surveillance we are under, and ridding of the smart phone and other smart devices are great places to limit their digital footprints.

Furthermore, the over-stimulation, addiction and fatigue brought upon by all this instant and overabundance of convenience and attention and vanity is very draining to say the least. We weren’t meant to live like this.

There was an article I was working on last year that I never published, but it was about a study showing that nearly half of British teens polled said they’d rather grow up without the internet.

I made reference to this in a recent podcast I was on, but Jaron Lanier, a Silicon Valley titan who is credited with creating virtual reality, wrote a book explaining why people need to delete social media, and explaining how it, the internet and things such as videogames, purposefully designed to addict people.

I am part of the last little bit that remembers a time when the internet was not everything. Sure, I grew up with it, but my parents very much policed how much time was spent on it and what I could do, and I was forced to go outside and do things and make friends; and there were periods of my youth where I simply did not have access to a computer even as I got older, so I had to entertain myself elsewhere.

The point is, I still remember just how much simpler and less stressful things were back then. The world moves so fast anymore it is suffocating, plus the isolation and over-stimulation and vexation, it factors into why portions of Gen Z are totally burned out and breaking down.

Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased. Ecclesiastes 6:9 Better is the sight of the eyes than the wandering of the desire: this is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

I have written and warned that the new tokenized economy goes beyond just money but paper records and ownership. They, the central banks and governments, want to digitize everything and put everything on a blockchain ledger so they can see and manipulate “ownership” of the thing in real-time. In other words, it is not ownership, it is permission. It is the premise of the book Fahrenheit 451.

Hence, let this be a clarion call to divest from the digital realm and own outright your material possessions, whatever they are; and so if you have computer files and documents, books, music, etc., — consider making physical copies of those things so they are preserved and that you can actually own it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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