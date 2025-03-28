23andMe, a popular biotech startup firm that allowed customers to send a saliva sample in the mail, recently filed for bankruptcy, and a district judge recently ruled that the company can now sell its assets and genetic records to other third-party sources. Panicked customers are now deleting their accounts hoping this will erase their personal information from the company’s database.

The company allows customers to learn more about their unique DNA which can tell them about their ancestry, their overall health, and any potential for diseases that may occur later in life.

The company also faced some scrutiny because the firm took the liberty to give customer’s health advice based on their analysis, causing some doctors to challenge the veracity of the advice pointing out that there are too many factors 23andMe failed to take into account.

There has, of course, for years been some skepticism and hesitation about trusting a company with one’s very personal and unique DNA. The company claims that its over 15 million international customer’s genetic information is safe and secure.

From the company’s website

On January 28th, the company politely announced that it was looking to sell the company, saying they have “undertaken a process to explore strategic alternatives, including, among other alternatives, a possible sale of the company, business combination, sale of all or part of the Company’s assets, licensing of assets, restructuring, or other strategic action.”

The company officially filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 23rd, with Yahoo! News citing low demand and a 2023 date breach that marred the company’s reputation.

Mark Jensen, Chair and member of the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, noted in the release that they “are committed to continuing to safeguard customer data and being transparent about the management of user data going forward, and data privacy will be an important consideration in any potential transaction.”

However, this week Bloomberg reported U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brian C. Walsh ordered the firm to extend the sale by another two weeks, partly to accommodate his schedule and provide creditors a chance to weigh in before the court makes a final decision on a buyer.

Bloomberg reported (excerpts):

"My overall reaction to the timeline is that it's pretty tight," Walsh said at the company's first bankruptcy hearing, held in St. Louis. At his request, the company agreed to push back the final court hearing for possible sale from June 2 to June 17.

Walsh's ruling didn't resolve concerns raised by the looming auction of the sensitive data or complaints from shareholders about the months 23andMe spent trying to find a buyer before filing for court protection earlier this week.

Walsh at the hearing said speed in the sale process is partly justified because the company spent so much time trying to find a buyer before it filed bankruptcy. But the goal, he added, should be to "balance the desire to move quickly with the desire to avoid collateral damage."

Carole J. Ryczek, a lawyer with the US Trustee's office, which acts as a public watchdog in bankruptcy court, told Walsh that a privacy ombudsman is necessary to oversee the sale of customers' private genetic information.

The bankruptcy case "needs a neutral third party" involved in the sale process to protect customers, Ryczek said. Company lawyers and company investment bankers declined to comment on the value of the customer data.

Walsh declined to say whether he would support a consumer privacy ombudsman, or how he would respond to a demand by two investors that he appoint an official committee to represent shareholders. Those shareholders complained about how the company tried to sell itself before filing for court protection.

23andMe lawyer Grace Hotz argued that an ombudsman was unnecessary because of the extensive privacy policies. Under the US Bankruptcy Code, companies cannot sell personally identifiable information about a consumer unless the sale conforms to the firm's privacy policies or until after an ombudsman is appointed.

The news has reached mainstream media press explaining how to delete their records from the website, as customers are worried this acquisition will result in private equity finding ways to monetize customer’s data.

Search results of customers seeking to delete their accounts. Courtesy: ZeroHedge

The surge overwhelmed the company’s and some have unfortunately been unable to delete their accounts. Bloomberg added:

Ruthann Miller, 37, promptly received an email from 23andMe when she sought to reset her password to log in to her account, but didn't receive a "verification code" from the company that would allow her to do so, she told Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

"I've been checking my email rather frequently," Miller said. She's checked her spam folder, too, but hasn't received a code, she added.

In 2020, private equity firm Blackstone purchased Ancenstry.com, the world’s largest DNA database.

Stat News explained, Ancestry’s deal with Blackstone appears geared toward doing just that — as well as expanding Ancestry’s appeal in international markets. The company, which operates in more than 30 countries and is the largest consumer DNA database in the world, said it is generating revenues of $1 billion a year.

“Looking ahead, in collaboration with Blackstone, we will continue to leverage our unique content, powerhouse consumer brand and technology platform to expand our global Family History business while bringing to life our long-term vision of personalized preventive health,” Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis said in a release. “We believe Ancestry has significant runway for further growth as people of all ages and backgrounds become increasingly interested in learning more about their family histories and themselves,” David Kestnbaum, senior managing director at Blackstone, also stated in that release.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yeah… I don’t believe deleting the account is going to fix anything… If you gave them your most personal data then they will have copies of the copies in their databases, which will now be auctioned off to ‘tech bros’ and private equity.

Will one of these buyers be Larry Ellison’s Oracle, or will other companies sell to groups such as Oracle or BlackRock?

In February, Ellison openly said he wants people’s genetic information put in a giant AI repository so AI can learn everything it can about people, among other things. Ellison stated:

“Question is how do you take advantage of these incredible AI models? “The first thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model. “I want to ask questions about my country, what's going on in my country? What's happening to my farmers? I need to give it my climate data. Now it probably has your climate data already, but I need to know exactly what crops are growing and which farms [for] me to predict the output. “I have to take satellite images, I have to take those satellite images from my country and feed that into a database that is accessible by the AI model. I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. You tell part of the story with these satellite models, you get a huge amount of information. You tell it where roads are, where borders are, where utilities are, so you need to provide a map of your country, for the farms, and all of the utility infrastructure, and your borders, all of that you have to provide. “If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we've provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that's the big step, that's kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it's easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

Within that reply, Ellison also specified not just compiling American data but of everyone’s around the world, citing examples of the UAE being “incredibly rich in [population] data,” and the “NHS in the U.K. has an incredible amount of population data.”

Other countries are doing something similar already. Saudi Arabia in fact is funding a number of smart city initiatives, including the construction of “The Line,” a 170-kilometer (105-mile) long car-free city; the Oxagon industrial center that is being used to construct a floating city on water called NEOM, in collaboration with and with additional funding from BlackRock; while also working on the the Saudi Genome Program, “to construct a pioneering database that will not only capture the genetic blueprint of Saudi society but also revolutionize healthcare by enabling personalized medicine, driving down healthcare costs, and uplifting the overall quality of life.”

So, will this latest acquisition find its way back to entities such as Oracle, BlackRock and Blackstone? Time will tell.

