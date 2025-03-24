German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock once again visited the war-torn Syria last week to strengthen European Union relations with the new government and its new self-declared President, Syrian Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, but was once again denied a handshake for a second time.

Formally known as Mohammad al-Jolani, the real name of the Al-Qaeda terrorist leader - whom the United States, the E.U. and other proxies in the region have whitewashed as “moderate rebels,” sponsoring the regime change of Bashar al-Assad for many years - the Syrian leader and his regime practices Sharia Islam and does not look fondly upon women in general, which is putting it quite mildly.

The WinePress detailed last week the brief overview of the recent history with Syria, why the U.S., Europe and other Middle Eastern nations were so intent on toppling Syria (oil); the scourge and massacre of thousands of Christians and Muslims, women and children included; how the United Nations and other entities have attempted to cover up the catastrophe; and how the E.U. is celebrating the new Syrian government by pretending it would be an ‘inclusive’ nation now that al-Jolani and his party are in power.

In January, roughly a month after the Assad government was overthrown, Baerbock visited Syria but it leaders refused to shake her hand and blurred her out of their official pictures, German NTV reported. During her visit she claimed, “Women’s rights are a measure of how free a society truly is.” Apparently, the new leaders didn’t share that same vision…

… And they still don’t; because once again Baerbock was denied a handshake upon her arrival to speak with al-Jolani.

According to Yahoo! News, the full scope of her visit was not revealed but it was reported that Baerbock tried to give the regime leaders a slap on the wrist for their genocide. Yahoo reported:

Speaking from Beirut before her departure, Baerbock condemned the "targeted killing of civilians" during the recent violence, calling it a "terrible crime" that had caused significant damage to trust.

Despite this, Baerbock reaffirmed Germany's commitment to providing continued humanitarian aid to Syria, while also signalling a potential easing of sanctions - but only under certain conditions.

"A new political beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria, is possible," said Baerbock, adding that this would require clear commitments to ensure freedom, security and equal opportunities for all Syrians, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion.

In January, Politico called this “Handshake-gate in Syria,” adding that Baerbock “came to advocate the rights of women and minorities. She left without a handshake.”

But the E.U. is still bent on painting the Syria as a liberal democracy.

Last week, the E.U. praised the new Syrian government and announced new funding for its government. The press release states:

Today, in a pivotal moment for Syria's transition, the European Union hosted the ninth edition of the Brussels Conference “Standing with Syria: meeting the needs for a successful transition.”

Amid renewed hope and significant challenges after the fall of the Assad regime, the EU alongside EU Member States, regional and international partners, as well as, Syria's transitional authorities, reaffirmed its support for an inclusive, peaceful, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led transition.

In a clear demonstration of the EU ongoing support, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is committing nearly €2.5 billion for 2025 and 2026 to aid Syria's transition process and the country's socio-economic recovery, while also addressing the urgent humanitarian needs, both within Syria and in the host communities across Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Türkiye.

Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement:

“Of course, the path to reconciliation and recovery is still long, but for the first time in decades, Syria’s hope can become reality. Syria can become a country where everyone can speak their mind. With equal rights and representation for all – men and women alike, beyond faith, ethnicity and ideology. A country with no place for sectarian violence. “The future of Syria is for all Syrians to build. Those who always fought for freedom, and those who just discovered hope. Those who fled and those who stayed. This must be the promise of the new Syria. And we will do everything we can so that it can be fulfilled.”

On top of this, Syrian outlet SANA reported that Germany has pledged 300 million Euro in a new aid to Syria, through the United Nations and selected organizations. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that “more than half of the funds provided will benefit the people in Syria,” and “as Europeans, we stand together for the people of Syria, for a free and peaceful Syria.”

More recently, the France 24 network aired a puff piece called “Women in Syria: Could the future be female?,” contending the new regime will treat women more fairly and equitably, after al-Sharaa “signed a constitutional declaration, laying out rights for women and freedom of expression.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 15:34 For the congregation of hypocrites shall be desolate, and fire shall consume the tabernacles of bribery. Proverbs 11:9 An hypocrite with his mouth destroyeth his neighbour: but through knowledge shall the just be delivered.

Ah yes, another shining example of the West “teaching democracy” and spreading its “neoliberal values” onto those 'oppressive’ and ‘third-world countries.’

After installing literal Jihadist terrorists - a religion that treats women worse than dogs - they are now going to try and tell us Syria can become this bastion hub for women’s lib? Give me a break!

The hypocrisy never ends.

This is also important considering how the UN has tried to cover this whole mess up.

From my report on the Syrian mess last week:

RT wrote: “The United Nations has remained largely passive, offering vague statements of concern but taking no meaningful action. Meanwhile, the perpetrators roam free, emboldened by the knowledge that no one will hold them accountable.”

The United Nations, in all its shew of professed egalitarian and humanitarian concern for humanity and the ‘global community,’ has in fact tried to pretend that American troops have not been occupying parts pf Syria for years.

In March 2023, almost several days to date, Chinese reporter Edward Xu asked Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, about the presence of U.S. troops in Syria, to which Haq blatantly lied and claimed he as no knowledge of this. Read the full transcript here.

Xu: Do you think the presence of the US military in Syria is illegal or not?” Haq: “That’s not an issue that we’re dealing with at this stage.” Xu: “A foreign ministry based presence in another country without invitation, sounds like something else to me.” Haq: “There’s no US armed forces inside of Syria… It’s not a parallel situation to some of the others… I believe there’s military activity. But, in terms of a ground presence in Syria, I’m not aware of that.”

But this is par for the course for the United Nations, as the global body has for many decades sponsored terrorism and government overthrow, as noted by The WinePress in a report last month:

But the hypocrisy gets even worse as last week the UN lauded an event held at its headquarters, the 69th session of world’s largest annual conference on women (CSW69), to promote more radical feminism and so-called “equality” for women. Per a UN blog post published on March 14th:

Joining the dialogue, Sima Bahous, head of UN Women, applauded participants and encouraged their efforts to advance gender equality at a time when rights are being trampled. “You are leading and inspiring change,” she said.

Young feminists are not just participants in change, but are mobilising online and off to work towards a future free of violence, inequality and poverty. “We cannot build a just future without those who will inherit it,” she said. “Let this be our call to action.”

Ahdithya Viseweswaran, coordinator of the Young Diplomats of Canada, said:

“The stakes have never been higher,” he said. “We must stop placing the burden on women to endure and navigate the toxicity of patriarchal systems and instead confront patriarchal masculinities as a root cause of their oppression.”

He proposed a framework for tackling the roots of inequality and violence, he said, with men and boys being seen as “indispensable” actors for change. At the heart of these efforts is reaching boys, who are not born with an inherent attachment to patriarchy, he said, adding that “we are shaped how we are raised.”

“As men’s rights influencers and State actors weaponise their platforms to undermine the hard-won gains of gender equality, we cannot afford to falter,” he said.

“Instead, we need to present young men and boys with a compelling alternative, one rooted in self-liberation, empathy and justice, a redefinition of masculinity that prioritises partnership over domination, liberation over oppression and shared humanity over rigid hierarchies.”

Oh, really now? So, UN, you preach women’s lib, gender equality, ‘smashing the patriarchy’ and feminizing boys, but then you cover up and support the atrocities taking place in Syria by supporting radical Islamist terrorists who treat women worse than dogs? Yeah, okay, sure thing…

Proverbs 30:20 Such is the way of an adulterous woman; she eateth, and wipeth her mouth, and saith, I have done no wickedness. Proverbs 14:1 Every wise woman buildeth her house: but the foolish plucketh it down with her hands.

Ladies, if you want actual liberation, only through Jesus Christ, his free gift of salvation and his written precepts (the King James Bible) will you ever have freedom. The globalists have spent decades trying to dissuade you to believe otherwise; and the current mess in the world today is proof that you have not liberated, just more enslaved and manipulated. Alas, some just refuse to see it as they slam into “the wall” at full speed.

