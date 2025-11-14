US President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 15th. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Unlike the first administration, Trump 2.0 is not as bashful about hanging around with the so-called “swamp creatures” he lambasted on the campaign trail and at his rallies. Instead of draining that swamp that he promised his voters that he would do, now he is more openly embracing and banqueting with them.

It started with his Inauguration, where tech-billionaires and other CEOs who sat in the front row mingled with Trump’s family and other campaign allies; including Elon Musk, Miriam Adelson, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Shou Zi Chew (TikTok CEO), Sundar Pichai (Google CEO), Rupert Murdoch, and a handful of others.

In September, Trump hosted an open dinner with many other wealthy billionaires and industry leaders across multiple sectors, most notably and controversially Bill Gates, who sat next to First Lady Melania at the dinner.

Last month, a list of megadonors contributing to Trump’s new “ballroom” - which is bigger than the main building of the White House itself - was released, again from industry titans across a myriad of sectors, as the White House continues to make preparations to host a cage fight on the front lawn next year.

Before that list was disclosed, Trump held another dinner (see picture above) the week before that featured “representatives from Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Tether and Palantir,” CNN reported. Others included “co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss; NewsMax anchor Greta Van Susteren; and former Republican National Committee chair and former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus.”

Describing the ballroom, Trump remarked:

“You’ve been so generous in your contributions. Very substantial money, fully financed. It’s fully taken care of now. “For all those years, they wanted it, and now they’re going to get it, and because of you, they’re going to get it — and me too. We’re all in this together. “It wasn’t pretty when you’re sitting down having dinner, talking about, ‘Hello, President Xi, and how have you been? And hello Emmanuel from France,’ and all the different people that we’ve had here, and you’ve got about four inches of water, literally, it’s going over your shoes, and you’re trying to pretend that it’s not happening. “We really need it. The United States is the greatest and most powerful nation on earth, and American presidents need to be able to host events at the White House that reflect the demands of the time, and that can … carry out the prestige of what we’re all doing. “So many different people are donating services, and they’re donating products to the ballroom. It’s amazing. If we keep going like this, I may be able to build it for nothing, you know, we’ll get it built for nothing. We’re going to come in under budget.”

Then on Halloween, Trump hosted a Great Gatsby themed party, featuring the phrase “A little party never killed nobody.” The book, then adapted into a movie, showcases the rich and well-to-do class flexing their wealth with excess banqueting and partying.

Now, on Wednesday, according to the Financial Times, Trump hosted another dinner similar to the one he hosted in September, specifically inviting Wall Street juggernauts and others in the banking sector. However, this dinner was not partially televised like the one in September so not much is known about the specifics.

CBS listed a number of those who were in attendance (emphasis mine):

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, whose relationship with the president has had its ups and downs, will be attending, as well as Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick, BlackRock’s Larry Fink and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs, sources familiar with the event planning said. Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the NYSE, helped organize the dinner, according to the sources. Lynn Martin, the president of the NYSE, will also be attending. Others who plan to attend the 7:30 p.m. dinner include Citadel founder Ken Griffin, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts co-founder Henry Kravis, Apollo Global Management’s Marc Rowan and SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, sources said. NYSE President Lynn Martin will also be in attendance. Many of those attending have been longtime donors to Mr. Trump, and some, like Son, have announced their companies would make significant investments in the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are on the guest list, too.

The dinner, apparently, is being reported as a way for Trump to try and regain better public relations with Americans who are frustrated by the current state of the worsening economy.

Bloomberg wrote:

Trump has increasingly focused on cost-of-living concerns in the wake of last week’s electoral defeats across key races in Virginia, New York, and New Jersey, conceding that Republicans have not done enough to speak to voter frustrations with inflation. The president is seeking to parlay relationships with Wall Street to help his messaging campaign, an approach that former President Joe Biden — who held finance executives at arms length — did not attempt.

During the dinner, executives and administration officials discussed what can be done to address affordability in the US, particularly in relation to mortgages, the people said. A handful of executives were then invited into the Oval Office, where Trump signed a bill to end the longest US government shutdown on record later that evening.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin, far left, and hedge fund manager John Paulson, fourth left, attended Donald Trump’s signing of a spending package to end the government shutdown on Wednesday night © Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Reuters also noted:

They also exchanged ideas around trading and market reforms and immigration, one source said.

A White House official said the president and CEOs discussed what he has done to end the inflation crisis and his efforts thus far to address affordability.

The official said the president continuously works with business leaders to decrease prices, increase wages, drive job growth and fuel the economy, and this dinner was no exception to that approach.

Trump, who gave a speech at the dinner, has focused on the cost of living after a string of defeats for Republican candidates in last week’s elections, while insisting that higher costs were triggered by former President Joe Biden’s policies.

[…] While the sources did not elaborate on the trading and market issues discussed, Nasdaq’s Friedman has advocated for market reforms including allowing public companies to report either quarterly or semiannually, a policy Trump has backed.

Trump has held other private meetings with business leaders in recent months as his administration seeks to promote economic growth while navigating tensions with global trading partners.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

So basically another dinner reveling in how ‘the club’ is going to screw over the little guy some more.

Daniel 5:10 Now the queen, by reason of the words of the king and his lords, came into the banquet house: and the queen spake and said, O king, live for ever: let not thy thoughts trouble thee, nor let thy countenance be changed:

The people invited to this dinner are more of the same class of people that Trump fashioned himself as fighting against, the same as Obama did; but that was all a bunch of hogwash from day one. It was hogwash the first time Trump lied about it, but this second go-around he and the propaganda ministry are not even trying to hide it anymore.

Biden tried to preach populism when he campaigned, but then when he got in a room with the same executives guaranteed them that their riches would go unmolested.

Oh, but Biden told us and Dems that Trump’s policies were harmful to the country? It’s all a big joke at everyone’s expense; yet the sheep still keep falling for this tripe every year.

Matthew 23:5 But all their works they do for to be seen of men: they make broad their phylacteries, and enlarge the borders of their garments, [6] And love the uppermost rooms at feasts, and the chief seats in the synagogues, [7] And greetings in the markets, and to be called of men, Rabbi, Rabbi.

We all know what groups like BlackRock are, as they, among others, but none more so than them and Larry Fink, have turned the United States into a literal Monopoly board where they own it all.

Then you have Blackstone.

The Blackstone Group is an investment bank that manages assets located primarily in the United States and Europe. While the group does not have the same overt sphere of influence, it is currently the largest private equity firm in the world. Blackstone has positioned itself as an alternative investment bank, and like most private equity firms has drawn heavy criticism for their aggressive acquisition tactics, eventually sucking dry every last bit out of companies and brands, taking the best assets for themselves and leaving the rest behind for people to toil with. Simply put, they are parasitic: they only siphon and steal but provide and produce nothing of value.

Schwarzman is considered to be one of, if not the most powerful man on Wall Street. The amount of influence he has is massive. He too has heavily contributed to the housing problem in this country, and last year bragged that he basically plans on screwing over more people.

Blackstone and BlackRock are abominable.

So, of course, they love Trump. What a surprise.

Trump has had a good relationship with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Prior to becoming President for the first time, Fink had helped manage Trump’s finances, and after a 2017 meeting with his administration, Fink acknowledged his relationship with Trump, noting: “In every meeting we had, he talked about doing more… I didn’t think ‘doing more’ meant [being] the president.” Three years later, Trump called upon Fink once again to oversee the stimulus distribution programs alongside former majority BlackRock shareholder, Bank of America. “I do believe it’s going to continue to bring opportunities for us,” Fink stated during a 2020 earnings call, referring to government assignments. Trump said during that 2017 meeting: “Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017.

And that’s just those two: we haven’t even gotten into the corruption of everyone else at that dinner.

But their time will come.

Proverbs 22:16 He that oppresseth the poor to increase his riches, and he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want.

