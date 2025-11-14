The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
1h

"And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived." Revelation 18:23

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
1h

Trump is a master at pulling the wool over Americans’ eyes. When I was lost, I was a Trump supporting dumbbell. Not anymore. Trump has made it so clear that he is destroying America even Helen Keller could see it! Of course let’s not forget: he is the rod of Christ’s righteous indignation on America.

That whole stunt of Trump putting on a McDonald’s apron and tossing some fries, building some Big Macs, and serving a few orders at the drive thru as well as having a garbage truck with his campaign logo on it - it was only a ruse to sucker the suckers even more.

As this nation burns to ashes and the breaking point before it snaps, total chaos and deaths break out, WWIII is inches away from becoming real, and the economy becomes a shadow of its former days, Trump is dining on foie gras and sipping 50 year old brandy as he says about his supporters “let them eat cake!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture