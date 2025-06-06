Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, who summed up political gaggles in America in an interview with Chuck Palahnuik:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

And that’s really about all I have to say about this latest feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. It’s the latest distraction in an on-going, never-ending list of distractions.

American politics and media, day in and day out, are these well-scripted dramas and theatricals, “The Days of Our Lives” soap opera, a Saturday Night Live script where the actors are given a scenario and basic traits and some props, and then ad-lib on the spot. This is what Trump did for many years before becoming President; and during his final days on SNL when he began to campaign for the first time he even had other actors pretending to call him a racist, and that he was paid to stand there and do that. As far as I am concerned, SNL and the CIA-controlled media were telling people what was happening.

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt, former President and 33rd Degree Freemason

By now, I am sure you have seen the headlines about Trump and Musk’s beef. One minute they weren’t friends, then they were, and now they are back to griping with each other; calling Trump’s tariffs stupid and recessionary, and saying that the Trump administration is not releasing the Epstein files because Trump is on it.

How’s that for some theater?! Of course, this is a big accusation to make, but for me and those who follow my work and others of similar mind, this is old news; we already knew this, we already knew Trump was Epstein’s friend, we’ve seen the pictures of him on his flight list.

The handwritten flight flog. Courtesy: https://www.insider.com/donald-trump-jeffrey-epstein-flight-logs-unsealed-2019-8

Enlarged logs highlighting President Trump. Courtesy: https://www.insider.com/donald-trump-jeffrey-epstein-flight-logs-unsealed-2019-8

You may recall back in March I said the list and files would never come out unredacted.

And it still hasn’t. People such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino have both come under fire for covering up for Epstein. Surprised? I am not.

Another day, another distraction. Honestly, I think what is partly happening is now that Musk has left the administration, they need a way for Musk to signal to global investors, ‘I’m no longer part of the cult now, come do business with me, please.’ Tesla’s stock is down, sales are down, and China’s EV companies are eating his lunch, so he needs to get back to business.

What a dramatic way to do it while playing populist; and that too is another spin in and of itself, to now pin Trump as a globalist and deep stater while Musk is just an innocent little technocrat trying to save humanity. Comical.

Don’t fall for this nonsense, friend. And yet most people are going to be quickly distracted with something else, as always.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE