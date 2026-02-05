The following report is a blog post from Google’s DeepMind (excerpts):

The genome is our cellular instruction manual. It’s the complete set of DNA which guides nearly every part of a living organism, from appearance and function to growth and reproduction. Small variations in a genome’s DNA sequence can alter an organism’s response to its environment or its susceptibility to disease. But deciphering how the genome’s instructions are read at the molecular level — and what happens when a small DNA variation occurs — is still one of biology’s greatest mysteries.

Today, we introduce AlphaGenome, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that more comprehensively and accurately predicts how single variants or mutations in human DNA sequences impact a wide range of biological processes regulating genes. This was enabled, among other factors, by technical advances allowing the model to process long DNA sequences and output high-resolution predictions.

To advance scientific research, we’re making AlphaGenome available in preview via our AlphaGenome API for non-commercial research, and planning to release the model in the future.

“It’s a milestone for the field. For the first time, we have a single model that unifies long-range context, base-level precision and state-of-the-art performance across a whole spectrum of genomic tasks.” - Dr. Caleb Lareau, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Our AlphaGenome model takes a long DNA sequence as input — up to 1 million letters, also known as base-pairs — and predicts thousands of molecular properties characterising its regulatory activity. It can also score the effects of genetic variants or mutations by comparing predictions of mutated sequences with unmutated ones.

Predicted properties include where genes start and where they end in different cell types and tissues, where they get spliced, the amount of RNA being produced, and also which DNA bases are accessible, close to one another, or bound by certain proteins.

Our model analyzes up to 1 million DNA letters and makes predictions at the resolution of individual letters. Long sequence context is important for covering regions regulating genes from far away and base-resolution is important for capturing fine-grained biological details.

By unlocking high resolution prediction for long input sequences, AlphaGenome can predict the most diverse range of modalities. In doing so, AlphaGenome provides scientists with more comprehensive information about the complex steps of gene regulation.

In addition to predicting a diverse range of molecular properties, AlphaGenome can efficiently score the impact of a genetic variant on all of these properties in a second. It does this by contrasting predictions of mutated sequences with unmutated ones, and efficiently summarising that contrast using different approaches for different modalities.

Many rare genetic diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy and some forms of cystic fibrosis, can be caused by errors in RNA splicing — a process where parts of the RNA molecule are removed, or “spliced out”, and the remaining ends rejoined. For the first time, AlphaGenome can explicitly model the location and expression level of these junctions directly from sequence, offering deeper insights about the consequences of genetic variants on RNA splicing.

AlphaGenome’s predictive capabilities could help several research avenues:

Disease understanding: By more accurately predicting genetic disruptions, AlphaGenome could help researchers pinpoint the potential causes of disease more precisely, and better interpret the functional impact of variants linked to certain traits, potentially uncovering new therapeutic targets. We think the model is especially suitable for studying rare variants with potentially large effects, such as those causing rare Mendelian disorders. Synthetic biology: Its predictions could be used to guide the design of synthetic DNA with specific regulatory function — for example, only activating a gene in nerve cells but not muscle cells. Fundamental research: It could accelerate our understanding of the genome by assisting in mapping its crucial functional elements and defining their roles, identifying the most essential DNA instructions for regulating a specific cell type’s function.

“AlphaGenome will be a powerful tool for the field. Determining the relevance of different non-coding variants can be extremely challenging, particularly to do at scale. This tool will provide a crucial piece of the puzzle, allowing us to make better connections to understand diseases like cancer.” — Professor Marc Mansour, University College London

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.

There was a movie I remember my high school biology teacher made us watch, and it was called “GATTACA” (in reference to the four building blocks of DNA); which depicted a dystopian world transhumanism and eugenics as normal, selective DNA breeding, and discrimination of those who had good genes versus those who did not.

We are getting ever so much closer to that type of world where getting enhanced and creating designer babies will become a thing…

People such as Yuval Noah Harari believe that things such as this are great and the next phase of human evolution, and that we are hackable beings without a soul and spirit.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE