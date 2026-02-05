The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
36m

Jacob do you know anything about this?

Hard to keep up with the cloward pivens agenda.

The Diabolical SAVE Act Is Currently Pending In The Senate

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-diabolical-save-act-is-currently?publication_id=581065&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=k6gro&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
1h

rebelling against GOD ....nothing new under the sun since circa B.C. time of Enoch's herald!

Talk about what will bring GOD down here to take care of business.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture