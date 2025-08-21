Last week, Google’s YouTube officially implemented its AI age verification checks, requiring users to provide a photo ID or biometric scans to continue to use the platform, if the AI algorithm believes you are underage based on your watch history. Those who are given this message and do not comply will have videos completely hidden from their view, and their account will be stripped of basic functions that are typically accessible to everyone.

Some users, however, pointed out that their channels were already getting slapped with these restrictions before the official implementation date, even though their channels were verified and had hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Now it has been revealed that Google is applying the same features to its search engine.

Tech Issues Today cited a Reddit user who reported he received an age verification notification while using Google Search. The popup notification states, “We’ve changed some of your account settings because we couldn’t verify that you’re an adult.”

The message is identical to the one accounts on YouTube are receiving.

Tech Issues Today added:

The single reported case shows the notification appearing during regular Google Search usage, though details about how exactly this affects the search experience remain unclear. The user who shared the screenshot noted they initially encountered the age verification prompt on YouTube while watching TechLinked, then discovered it had also appeared during their Google search sessions.

While YouTube restrictions might prevent access to certain videos, Google Search limitations could significantly hamper everyday internet usage. Users in the Reddit thread expressed worries about needing to sign in for “adult verification” just to search for images or artwork, though the actual functional impact remains to be seen. Someone even reposted the same screenshot on the r/Google subreddit, which has drawn in similar comments.

Google’s Support page lists a number of instructions and ways to verify one’s identity.

A short report in Wired alleges this is happening the company is implementing this system in the European Union, though the details are still hazy.

PPC Land provided a timeline of AI integration on Google’s services in conjunction with world governments’ online safety protection measures.

August 15, 2025 : Google Search age verification prompts appear for users, extending verification beyond YouTube platform

July 30, 2025 : Google announces machine learning age detection system for advertising protections, beginning rollout to small set of US users

July 26, 2025 : X implements age verification system behind premium paywall for UK/EU compliance

July 25, 2025 : UK Online Safety Act triggers 1,400% VPN surge as age verification requirements activate

July 14, 2025 : EU announces technical specifications for continent-wide age verification system

July 10, 2025 : Bluesky implements age verification using Epic Games' verification service for UK users

July 1, 2025 : Google partners with Sparkasse for wallet-based age verification in Germany

June 13, 2025 : Google criticizes Meta's age verification approach citing child safety risks

February 11, 2025: European Data Protection Board releases comprehensive age verification framework

Earlier this month, The WinePress reported how Russia is now criminalizing residents for simply searching for a number of so-called “extremist” terms, and bans VPN advertisements.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It was bad enough already that YouTube implemented age verification, now the whole of Google is too, though I suppose we should not be surprised seeing as the two are inseparable. Those who do not comply will then have even more information hidden from our eyes, if the AI believes you are underage. I hardly use Google anymore anyways except in some minor instances, but Google is still the top dog and practically everyone has a Google account, and so when pressured with these restrictions most people will comply, unfortunately.

This is mostly just killing time before a full-blown national digital ID will be required to use the internet, similar to what we are seeing transpire in the U.K. and Australia.

I’ve said repeatedly that our days online are numbered and this is another example of that. Prepare to eventually adjust to a new life without it, unless we all continue to comply with this techno tyranny.

Proverbs 10:20 The tongue of the just is as choice silver: the heart of the wicked is little worth.

