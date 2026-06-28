Courtesy: Google

Google is beginning to test a new reCAPTCHA that requires users to allow a camera to analyze their hands in intricate detail to prove one is not a robot.

Some people online are already beginning to receive this prompt.

Per an updated blog page on Google’s website:

Data collection and storage

When the hand gesture feature is enabled, reCAPTCHA collects the following data:

Google analyzes one or more videos of a user’s hand as they perform various actions or gestures. The video is processed to extract hand landmark data, which includes 21 hand-knuckle coordinates.

The videos are never associated with a user’s identity and are deleted after the verification process. Audio is never recorded.

Additional data storage

Google does not retain any images or videos of a user’s hand gestures beyond the verification process or use the data for any other purpose. Videos or images are automatically deleted after the challenge is complete.

The information Google collects is used and stored in accordance with the Google Privacy Policy.

Permissions

Hand gesture challenges require permission to access a user’s camera. After the user consents to perform hand gestures, Google receives camera permissions, and users can manage these permissions in their browser settings at any time. Google processes hand gesture videos for the sole purpose of security verification and does not transfer any related data or permissions to third parties.

Moreover, Google explains more specifically how the technology works on a Developers page.

The hand landmark model bundle detects the keypoint localization of 21 hand-knuckle coordinates within the detected hand regions. The model was trained on approximately 30K real-world images, as well as several rendered synthetic hand models imposed over various backgrounds.

The hand landmarker model bundle contains a palm detection model and a hand landmarks detection model. The Palm detection model locates hands within the input image, and the hand landmarks detection model identifies specific hand landmarks on the cropped hand image defined by the palm detection model. Since running the palm detection model is time consuming, when in video or live stream running mode, Hand Landmarker uses the bounding box defined by the hand landmarks model in one frame to localize the region of hands for subsequent frames. Hand Landmarker only re-triggers the palm detection model if the hand landmarks model no longer identifies the presence of hands or fails to track the hands within the frame. This reduces the number of times Hand Landmarker tiggers [sic] the palm detection model.

Biometric Update added: “Lokesh Sparrow on X argued the approach raises “serious privacy concerns” as it requires camera access for routine verification. “It also raises real accessibility issues for people with hand disabilities or those in poor lighting conditions, making basic web access more difficult for many users,” he added.”

Cybernews also highlighted a recently filed patent from Google which “describes using acoustic signals in wearable devices to detect hand and muscle movements, potentially enabling hands-free device control without cameras or voice commands.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The internet is becoming totally unusable. These big-tech nerds are pulling out every trick in the book to get people to fork over their biometrics.

Training for the inevitable final solution.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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