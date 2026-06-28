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DJ's avatar
DJ
2h

Screw google, and eventually screw the internet all together, and throwaway the smartphones.

That is what it will come to, and it's very close.

You could say, we are now living in the end times.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

Paper and pens and books, anyone?

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