Spotting faux pictures is getting close to nearly impossible as Google’s AI image generator Nano Banana, powered by their Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini, is able to create incredibly accurate photos based on user text prompts.

Nano Banana was first launched in August 2025 and has received a number of updates since then, and in November it was added to Android devices to alter an image with a text prompt.

This AI generator has the best character and image consistency compared to the other models thus far. Text has also been a struggle for many AI models up to this point, often looking wobbly, misaligned, blurry, grammatical errors and misspellings. Nano Banana is able to make more consistent and clean text.

The AI generator is also able to generate a number of similar assets from different angles. For example, in animation, the designers have to create mockup assets of a single character in a variety of angles. Nano Banana takes care of that in just a single prompt, drastically speeding up work flow.

Some have called Nano Banana the “Adobe Photoshop killer.” Though some have joked that they will wait a bit longer before the cheaper, better, and open-source Chinese model is released.

Since a number of updates, the AI generator is only getting better.

Another thing it can do is create infographics, brochures and posters that look believable.

As to be expected, the proliferation of mis- and disinformation that can be generated will assuredly be a problem due to the accuracy of the model.

Images made with the model put a tiny little Genimi star logo in the bottom righthand corner of the image, but that can easily be photoshopped out, and higher-tier subscribers can generate images without a watermark.

However, images made with Gemini have a built-in SynthID embedded in the image. Users can take an image and ask SynthID if the image is AI-generated. But the tool is not always accurate, especially if the image was generated with a different AI model, and screenshots of an AI image are even harder to detect.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You absolutely cannot believe anything anymore online. It was bad before, but now it’s gotten out of control. Maybe that’s what Musk and Altman mean when they speak of an AI singularity occurring this year, in a coded language sort of way.

The rule in language and grammar is, “any text without a context is pretext for a prooftext.” This has to apply with images and videos these days, which will require more research and time - something most people will not do and will accept the AI slop as truth. This problem will only compound as the AI models continue to get better.

The fact is that Hollywood and the media machine have been doctoring footage and images for a very long time, and it will get even worse now. Nvidia has had in existence for years chips powerful enough to allow the end user to, for example, change the weather of an environment and the image looks perfectly natural. I am not a fan of Mark Dice, but he has a good video about deepfakes (which was filmed years ago before all these LLMs were commercialized).

Take heed as to what you are looking at, reading, seeing, and hearing.

Isaiah 32:7 The instruments also of the churl are evil: he deviseth wicked devices to destroy the poor with lying words, even when the needy speaketh right.

We are truly living in an evil, dystopian time when in order to check if an image is real, we have to consult the same slop AI model that made the fake image to tell us that it is fake! 'Use our AI to see if our AI is real!’

All the more reason to return to the physical world and get off the internet.

