Hear what GOP Vice Chair Blake Moore, one of the leaders of the ‘party of small government,’ had to say today at a press conference:

“Our Republican priority will always be to put government ahead of Americans.”

Well, thanks for clearing that up for us.

“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” - Fmr. President and 4-Star General Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Vote harder. 🤡

Also, insider trading is fine. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) tells us to stop complaining. When asked to comment on Trump’s thousands of stock trades he made in Q1, the GOP Senator replied:

“I do the same thing. I never look at my stocks. You give it to someone who knows what they’re doing. I’m getting sick and tired of hearing Republicans and Democrats saying we need to stop all this insider trading. Sure, if you’re insider trading, you need to stop. I guarantee you President Trump is not insider trading, I’m not insider trading, and it’s ridiculous people bring that up. Most of the people who bring that up don’t have a clue what they are talking about.”

Our Vice President has the same message. Trump wasn’t insider trading because it wasn’t ‘him’ making the trades.

‘Shut up, you poor; there’s nothing wrong with insider trading: we need to do it so we can feed our families,’ says House Speaker Mike Johnson.

I’ve never felt more free in my life. I can’t handle all this winning.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. [4] The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it. [7] The righteous considereth the cause of the poor: but the wicked regardeth not to know it.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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