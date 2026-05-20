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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

We're seeing that at last, the masks are off. 😡

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
30m

Didn’t MTG say about the same thing? That she had stock investors that traded for her?

So this is the go to cover for congress critters. “I’m not involved in insider trading because someone else does that for me.” “My ass is covered, prove me wrong.”

They laugh all the way to the bank in our faces..

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