It is safe to say that the notion of the ‘separation of church and state’ is now an old wives’ tale – the stuff of legend at this point, in the broad sense of the spectrum.

The United States government is now, and has been, empowering state-registered churches – including the head pastor, leadership, teachers, and all staff – to act as extra operatives for the government: to spy and snitch on congregants in preparation for fears of cyber security and terrorist attacks.

The Unification Of Church And State

Before examining this takeover and what it entails, one must understand how the churches in the United States got into the position they are in now.

Very simply, they are registered with the state and federal government – a registration that is NOT mandated in a single state or territory. More specifically, it comes via the way these churches file their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The most common form of this tax classification is known as 501(C)(3). There are variations of this, but 501(c)(3) is the default tax code that a registered church building – practically all of them these days – will file as.

When they do this, they are then transferred from the private sector into the public sector. In other words, they are now a member of the state government. Moreover, they are viewed as a public corporation. Pastors who register their churches with the government are listed as the CEO of a corporation, because they legally are one in the eyes of the state and federal government.

When pastors and church leadership voluntarily do this, they do it because it allows them to operate as “tax exempt.” This also applies to all congregants who wish to make a tithe or donation, and can then later write them off on their taxes as charitable giving.

And because of this, churches lose many of their constitutional rights and freedoms; contrary to what some of the many “patriotic” pastors will boldly shout from their pulpits.

“A 501(c)(3) corporation, being an artificial person, is not considered a person under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution or under the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Therefore, an incorporated church has NO First of Fifth Amendment rights. “In the case of Johnson vs. Goodyear, 127 Cal.4 (1899): ‘A corporation, being an artificial person, only has rights within the meaning of the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and similar provisions of State constitutions and within the meaning of state statuses.’” -Barbara Ketay. “The 501(c)(3) Incporporated Church: The Real Truth”

It is rather clear that these “churches” are not private and are not free: they are creatures of the state in the truest sense of the phrase.

In 2017 President Donald Trump signed an executive order to limit some of the effects of this – though not ripping up the statute in its entirety like he campaigned on in 2016 – allowing preachers a little more flexibility in endorsing a political figure, whereas in times past that was illegal. However, it still does not change a whole lot. As a matter of fact, in some ways, it could potentially blur the lines between churches that are registered versus other organizations that do not claim to be religious.

So, does this Executive Order free religious 501(c)(3) charitable organizations to engage in partisan political activity without fear of tax-exempt status revocation? Perhaps not. While the Executive Order may promote more relaxed enforcement, the restrictions on partisan political activity still exist in statute and legislative action would be required to change the law. In addition, this Executive Order may face legal challenges in court. The Executive Order also raises the question whether churches should be treated differently from non-religious 501(c)(3) entities. Until and unless the statute is changed, 501(c)(3) organizations would do well to refrain from participating in partisan political activity. -Genova Burns LLC, attorneys-at-law

But besides that, these churches are another wing of the government, and they still lose their amendment rights that guarantee religious freedom and speech. This is why the churches, of all denominations and types, shut their doors in lockstep in 2020 during the initial tsunami wave of lockdowns, restrictions, curfews, and businesses that were deemed “essential.”

That is why Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in 2021, for example, signed an executive order to make churches and religious organizations “essential business.” But, remember: Americans are obligated that freedom of religion and speech, right? And the answer is, yes; but when a pastor registers with the government, those rights go up in smoke.

Consider the following: the pastor signs up to be registered with the government and to be tax exempt, and the people applaud; the government then deems it is within their public interest to shutdown some of their specific assets and programs; the people and pastors grow as their income fades away; the organizations lobby the government and chants for some of their freedoms back; the government then allows some of their assets and programs to be essential. A wonderful paradox, indeed.

And even then, as in the case of Holcomb, his executive order still allows the state government to shutdown these registered churches and religious organizations. The bill read:

“However, the state or political subdivision may not enforce any health, safety, or occupancy requirement that imposes a substantial burden on a religious service UNLESS the state or political subdivision demonstrates that applying the burden to the religious service in this particular instance is essential to further a compelling governmental interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.”

Moreover, in the wake of the lockdowns in 2020, religious organizations and churches were eligible to receive loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA), per the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as part of the $6.2 trillion CARES Act signed by President Trump in 2020.

But remember: the pastors and leadership had to voluntarily make this decision to be registered. The WinePress, in comparison, makes it clear that we are NOT apart of the state. When I say that we believe in separation of church and state, we mean it. But even the IRS themselves do not understand why preachers want to yoke up with them:

“I am not the only IRS employee who’s wondered why churches go to the government and seek permission to be exempted from a tax they didn’t owe to begin with, and to seek a tax deductible status they they’ve always had anyway. “Many of us have marveled at how church leaders want to be regulated and controlled by an agency of government that most Americans have prayed would just get out of their lives. Churches are in an amazingly unique position, but they don’t seem to know or appreciate the implications of what it would mean to be free of government control.” -Steve Nestor, Senior officer at the IRS, IRS Publication 526. Cited in “Caesar’s Grip” by Peter Kershaw.

Helping To Mitigate ‘Public Health Incidents, Such As Seasonal Flu Activity And Disease Outbreaks’

So now understanding that the vast majority of churches across America are government-run institutions, these public servants must be trained to fulfill their roles and contractual obligations to the government.

Some of this comes via instruction and training from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), that seek to equip church staff to essentially act as watchmen and potential spies for the government, to root out any potential terror threats or breaches in cybersecurity.

CISA, in partnership with other government institutions such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Faith-Based Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (FB-ISAO); CISA and these federal government sectors have laid out the framework and networks to mitigate potential threats against religious places of worship, or to the state and federal government.

According to CISA’s official website, “CISA aims to provide a first stop for guidance and resources that will inform FOB-HOW security-based decisions.” CISA, in collaboration with the other aforementioned sectors of the federal government, says they offer a variety of safety programs and courses that “include assessment, training, planning, exercises, and other materials focused on a wide range of man-made threats (e.g., bombing, active shooter, vehicle ramming, etc.) that could be used against the [Faith Based Organizations-Houses of Worship] FBO-HOW community.”

“Building and providing a safe and secure environment for faith-based communities is no different than typical security planning, but with nuances that are respective of a congregation’s desire for openness and access, engagement with their congregants, visitors, and the rituals that may be impacted by heightened security. “No matter what the final secure environment looks like, there are several factors that must be considered when making security decisions related to planning and security enhancements. These factors influence the risk associated with your facility which in turn provide you with focus areas to begin lowering risk and as a result create a more safe and secure environment. “These factors which influence your facility’s overall security risk include Threat, Vulnerability and Consequence. CISA has provided resources below that are focused on two parts of the risk equation, which when used effectively can lower your risk and improve the security, safety, and preparedness.”

On top of this they offer services, in collaboration with the DHS, the Homeland Security Information Network (HSIN):

“A trusted network for homeland security mission operations to share sensitive but unclassified information. Federal, SLTT, and private sector partners can use HSIN to manage operations, analyze data, send alerts and notices, and share the information they need to perform their duties. CISA Central-developed products are available to registered stakeholders in authorized communities of interest. “HSIN uses enhanced security measures, including verifying the identity of all users the first time they register and ensuring users use two-factor authentication each time they log on. HSIN leverages the trusted identity of its users to provide simplified access to a number of law enforcement, operations, and intelligence information sharing portals.”

These services, according to CISA, include things such as “comprehensive HSIN training,” access to document repositories, “geographic information system mapping,” notifications and alerts posted in the system, and more.

Along with CISA, FEMA states on their website that they seek “to build bridges across the entire community and to help overcome coordination challenges among FBOs, emergency managers and other stakeholders engaging a broad cross-section of FBOs in all stages of the disaster cycle.”

More specifically, FEMA offers and provides the following:

To partner with faith and community leaders to promote whole community participation in disaster emergency response and recovery.

Leverage emergency management tools, experts, and resources to ensure faith leaders, houses of worship and community organizations are ready when disaster strikes.

Work with federal inter-agency partners to help faith and community leaders improve the safety and security of their facilities.

As a serving member of the DHS Blue Campaign, we support the development of anti-trafficking awareness materials and provide informational outreach to faith and community partners for the campaign.

As for the Faith-Based Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (FB-ISAO), they disclose more specifics in what role they play and offer religious institutions.

Per the pledges to help mitigate any issues that may arise – “ensuring the resilience and continuity of these important community assets” – they aid in placating religious organizations that face:

Cybersecurity incidents, such as email scams, ransomware infections and website defacements;

Physical security incidents, such as hostile events/active shooter and incidents of low-tech terrorism;

Public health incidents, such as seasonal flu activity and disease outbreaks;

Natural disasters, such as severe weather events and earthquakes.

With explanations such as this, it could further explain why the vast swaths of church buildings shut their doors because of Covid lockdowns, went livestream, and have not spoken a word about the ordeal once.

Furthermore, the FB-ISAO says they additionally offer these services, too:

Collect and disseminate information or resources for: mitigation response and recovery vendor vulnerabilities

Analysis for: relevant information and trends producing and/or providing threat intelligence

Host a secure online method for: discussion space for member-to-member collaboration a repository for sharing information with members

Provide members: access to a library of adversary tactics, techniques and procedures an environment to form committees, working groups or special communities of interest a platform to encourage member sharing

Additional services for members: participation in exercises develop and maintain relationships with relevant government agencies



The Power Of Hello

Going back to the services and training provided by CISA, they also educate and work with church staff on how to spot and remove any suspicious activity, in what they call “The Power of Hello:”

“Every day we face a variety of potential threats, both internal and external, from hostile governments, terrorist groups, disgruntled employees and malicious introducers. Alert employees can spot suspicious activity and report it. The power is in the employee, citizen, patron, or any person who can observe and report. “Used effectively, the right words can be a powerful tool. Simply saying “Hello” can prompt a casual conversation with unknown individuals and help you determine why they are there. The OHNO approach – Observe, Initiate a Hello, Navigate the Risk, and Obtain Help – helps employees observe and evaluate suspicious behaviors, and empowers them to mitigate potential risk, and obtain help when necessary.”

For an expanded glimpse into what this entails, CISA provides a short document that educates the registered pastor and faith staff on how to implement this “Power of Hello.”

The document begins with:

“Freedom of religion and the right to peaceably assemble are guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and recognized as fundamental parts of American society. Maintaining their integrity is vital to sustaining the American way of life.”

However, this is simply not true, based off the evidence already looked it: registered religious groups contractually surrender their first and fifth amendment rights, are viewed as a corporation part of the public sector, and must serve the “public interest.”

What CISA is really saying, in a roundabout and deceptive way, is the total opposite of freedom of religion.

Be that as it may, CISA goes onto detail what their OHNO approach ought to look like, to spot “activities [that] may be constitutionally protected and should be reported only when there are articulable facts to support a rational conclusion that the behavior is suspicious. Do not report based solely on protected activities, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or a combination of only such factors.”

As part of CISA’s “Observe” instruction, they teach that the staffers must discern “Behavior, Context, and Attire.” CISA instructs the religious staff to access and ask questions such as (among others):

Is the person appearing to study security measures in the house of worship? Do they seem to be trying to avoid a camera?

Has the person left their car idling without apparent reason?

Is the person seeming to linger a long time in their vehicle?

Is this person asking about other members or leadership?

Is this person demanding to speak with clergy or house of worship leadership?

Is this person loitering (and not entering the house of worship) without reasonable explanation?

Is this person familiar with the house of worship? Do they seem to know where they are going?

Is this an appropriate time for a new guest to be at the house of worship? (Is the congregation meeting for a private vs. public event?)

Is the person asking questions about house of worship functions, event schedules, or attendance?

Does the person who has entered seem unfamiliar to all other congregants?

Is this person wearing unusually inappropriate clothing for the house of worship environment?

Is this person appearing to conceal something under their clothing?

And so, if any staffer notices any ‘suspicious’ activity such as these, and then some, the religious organization may privily clamp down on security (similar to public schools and other government buildings), and alert the authorities to the potential situation, along with reporting these happenings to CISA and other federal government groups.

Furthermore, breaking down CISA’s “Initiate a Hello” protocol: “As staff welcome visitors, a kind greeting with eye contact can make the difference in how a visitor reacts, even if they are angry or upset. This interaction is the essence of the Power of Hello.”

CISA encourages staffers to ask basic questions – which usually and most commonly take place at the entrance or in the main lobby area – such as: “Hello, how

are you?;” “How can I assist you today?;” “Is there any way we can make today more meaningful for you?” CISA recommends that due to the lack of documentation, the staffer should physically document each and every encounter with these people of suspicion.

This is not to say that every single person who holds up one of these signs, shakes your hand (or nowadays bump elbows, since the Covid war eliminated hand shakes), or says ‘Hi,’ automatically means they are knowingly and directly following CISA’s protocols; but it now forces any conscient attendee to wonder. Moreover, even if these staffers and hosts invoke these interactions by simply volunteering for a weekend, this type of training passed down from the longstanding hierarchy may have come from CISA’s guidance, or emulated it from other church buildings doing it.

Continuing, CISA’s “Navigate the Risks” is in essence an extension of the “Hello” protocols, but directing these members to further assess and act upon what they see or feel. They are instructed to be wary of threats of violence, strong and hurtful language, anything that sounds homicidal or suicidal, intimidation (such as clenching a fist), and “Inappropriate statements about harming others.” They are also trained to look for signs that someone may be armed, and if so, they are directed to immediately alert authorities and church leadership.

As for CISA’s “Obtain Help,” they recommend “leverage relationships with local law enforcement for nonemergency notifications.” They are also to assess the situation by asking the basic who, what, where, when, why, questions? Moreover, CISA suggests to “invite local police to tour the facility so that they are familiar with the layout of the facility and associated buildings. Provide law enforcement with floor plans and access to locked and secured areas.”

Lastly, when things get hairy, CISA tells the registered staff to do something akin to a public school setup: run, hide, and if worst comes to worst, tell the staff and even congregants to gang up on the assailant(s) and use things like “scissors and books” to disarm and distract the intruder.

Read more about it in CISA’s official document: The-Power-of-Hello-Guide-for-Houses-of-Worship_508

Tortured For Christ

But these fears of a state and government takeover of the churches were long since warned about, though it is evident that the West and the United States did not take heed. It should go without saying that registering a place of worship with the government will only eliminate freedom of religion, conscience, and conviction.

Richard Wurmbrand saw and lived this first hand, when the Communist regime began to takeover Romania, as documented in his book “Tortured for Christ.”

He wrote:

“Once I asked a Baptist, “How is it that you know no joy?” He answered, “How can I be joyful when I have to hide from the pastor of my church that I am an earnest Christian, that I lead a life of prayer, that I try to win souls?” The pastor of the church is informer of the secret police.”

Moreover, he wrote and warned:

“One after the other I met great preachers and pastors of the different churches, and even bishops, who simply confessed with great sorrow that they were informers for the secret police against their own flocks. I asked them if they were prepared to give up being informers, even at the risk of being imprisoned themselves. All answered “no,” and explained that that it was not fear for their own persons that restrained them. They told me of new developments in the churches, things that did not exist before my arrest – that to refuse to be an informer could mean the closing of a church. “In every town there was a government representative for the control of “cults,” a man of the secret Communist police. He had the right to call any priest of pastor whenever he liked and to ask him who he had been in church, who took frequent Communion, who was zealous in religion, who was a soul-winner, what people confessed, and so on. If you did not answer, you were dismissed and another “minister” was put in your place who would say more than you did.”

What Wurmbrand warned of is now taking place in full-force today, but even more so when cybersecurity and geolocating are now commonplace tools in everyone’s daily lives. But, the pastors of all flavors are not willing to renounce these registrations (while they still have the option to), but rather, would rather guarantee themselves a paycheck at the sacrifice of everything else. Perhaps you have heard faith leaders say, after more freedoms are yanked away, ‘Can we still preach the gospel?’ And the government says, ‘Why sure you can!’

Wurmbrand noted in his autobiography recounting these events, how that the real and effective Christians operated “underground,” away from the direct watchful eye of the government, police, and double-agents for the state.

“The Early Church worked secretly and illegally, and it triumphed. We must learn again to work in the same manner. […] If we agree to work like this – to come back to the methods of early Christianity – we can work effectively for Christ in these closed countries.”

Unfortunately, while his book has been well-read, this advice has fallen on deaf ears, and those who proclaim to be a Christian and do not operate in a dedicated building, are looked upon with confused faces and nervousness, which tends to lead to scorn and ridicule, and the calls to move to a town where I can find a ‘legitimate’ church building to fellowship at.

“I have found truly joyful Christians only in the Bible, in the Underground Church, and in prison.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 16:11 If therefore ye have not been faithful in the unrighteous mammon, who will commit to your trust the true riches? [12] And if ye have not been faithful in that which is another man’s, who shall give you that which is your own? [13] No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon. [14] And the Pharisees also, who were covetous, heard all these things: and they derided him. [15] And he said unto them, Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God.

This is what happens when a people and a nation make wealth and material gain their God instead of Jesus Christ!

Philippians 3:18 (For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: [19] Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.)

All this compromise came in because the fake Christians turned their eyes upon mammon; and as Jesus said, you CANNOT serve both. This 501(c)3 garbage, that was introduced in the 1960’s by President Lyndon B. Johnson – is the man and administration that is responsible for what was spawned of it since then. But how is this Johnson’s fault? Not a single pastor or minister was obligated to register: they voluntarily sold their congregants out, and the people accepted it with glee.

Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 28:2 For the transgression of a land many are the princes thereof: but by a man of understanding and knowledge the state thereof shall be prolonged.

Feel free to read my additional thoughts on this godless mess in this report here:

I mean, after what happened in 2020 and all that entailed, I cannot honestly cannot understand how someone with the Spirit of God in them is not vexed by the godless mess, the compromise, the statism, and just walks all together.

Proverbs 21:16 The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.

But hey, if you want to dwell amongst the congregation of the dead, be my guest.

I would also like to bring up the issues with what we are seeing with Trump 2.0. Will these facilities be used as informants to rat out illegals, and ICE will raid these buildings during the service?

With Trump’s laws targeting so-called "antisemitism,” will these “churches” eventually start going after people who do not worship Israel, to the point where they stop preaching any semblance of the gospel outright, and that too could get you locked up eventually? Some might say that is already happening per se, and to certain extents there has been plenty of compromise in this regard, but I am talking full-on getting narked on for questioning Israel or the Noahide Laws. I don’t think that’s too far-fetched.

In short, DO NOT attend any of one of these church buildings of any kind. If you want REAL and GENUINE fellowship and freedom, it will come through a new life in Christ, detached from the system, and having true personal relationship with him.

John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; [32] And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. [33] They answered him, We be Abraham’s seed, and were never in bondage to any man: how sayest thou, Ye shall be made free? [34] Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin. [35] And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. [36] If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

