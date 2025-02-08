The following report was first published on August 10th, 2021, on winepressnews.com. Some small edits have been made.

The WinePress has long noted a pertinent and crucial detail surrounding Covid-19, that is practically never discussed of even thought about in mainstream circulation: the virus does not pass Nobel Prize winner Robert Koch’s Postulates and has never been isolated.

First, to clarify, here is the dictionary definition of ‘isolate:’

“To place in a detached situation; to place by itself; to insulate.” - Webster’s 1828 Dictionary

To briefly explain to readers who are not familiar with this information, allow me to summarize some previously reported upon data.

According to a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine in February 2020, titled “A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019,” concluded in their report that, “Although our study does not fulfill Koch’s postulates, our analyses provide evidence implicating 2019- nCoV in the Wuhan outbreak.”

These postulates are the following:

The microorganism must be identified in all individuals affected by the disease, but not in healthy individuals. The microorganism can be isolated from the diseased individual and grown in culture. When introduced into a healthy individual, the cultured microorganism must cause disease. The microorganism must then be re-isolated from the experimental host, and found to be identical to the original microorganism.

Picture of Robert Koch and renderings of a Covid-19 viral strain

According to this medical journal, Covid-19 has failed some of the basic standards of virology. From the reported data that has been made available to the public, the first and third postulates fail because there have been instances of many people unaware that they even had a disease or produced a single symptom. And as for postulates 2 and 4, the virus has never been isolated. Therefore, a variant or mutation cannot be properly identified because the original strain has never been isolated.

The CDC wrote in an official document in July of 2020, discussing the use of the PCR test – that they recently alerted clinicians to transition away from that test because they admit they cannot differentiate a coronavirus from the flu properly – explained the virus was never isolated.

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full-length RNA (N gene; GenBank accession: MN908947.2) of known titer (RNA copies/μL) spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.”

The CDC admits that the virus was not isolated, but rather, something else is being used as the specimen. This admission by the CDC and the New England Journal of Medicine is comparable to taking a test that has no official answer key for it when it is graded.

The WinePress has emphasized this data a lot in our reports. But thanks to help provided by Cynthia Caron, a contributor for The WinePress who helped organize some of our reports, I am able to provide more data to further validate this information.

Dated November 2nd, 2020, the CDC responded to an inquiry about the isolation of the coronavirus. The writer (whose name has been blotted out) asked a series of specific questions related to isolation, and asked for “all records in the possession, custody or control of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describing the isolation of SARS-COV-2 virus, directly taken from a sample taken from a diseased patient, where the patient sample was not first combined with any other source material (i.e. monkey kidney cells aka vero cells; lung cells from a lung cancer patient). […]”

The writer goes on to specify what they are looking for, and the CDC responds with a one sentence answer: “A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request.”

You can view and download the document here.

But there is more. Others have reached out to the CDC for data concerning the isolation of Covid-19. Only this time, the CDC has changed their answers to skirt around the questions. Still, they can provide no data to show pure isolation. This document, dated by the CDC on March 1st, 2021, still does not provide documentation that the virus is isolated, but that it “may be isolated from a human clinical specimen by culturing in cell culture …”

The CDC wrote another response dated for March 3rd, and again, could not provide a straight answer to the questions, but rather responded identically to their response on the 1st. Their answers have greatly changed since the November 2020 response noted above.

But it is not just in the United States of America where one of it’s government agencies has no record of isolation: it can be documented all over the world.

Dated June 23rd, 2021, the Public Health Agency of Canada responded to a similar line of questions about the virus isolation, and they too could not provide the necessary data:

“Having completed a thorough search, we regret to inform you that we were unable to locate any records responsive to your request. “Your request has resulted in a “No Records Exist”, because of the way that you have

formulated your request. The isolation of the virus variant is not completed without the use of another medium, therefore we have no records that would show this process taking place.”

Brazil has “Informação Inexistente” (Non-existent information) regarding requests for data proving isolation.

Dr. Michael Laue, Head of the Consultant Laboratory for Diagnostic Electron Microscopy of Infectious Pathogens at Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI), wrote this in an email to a correspondent:

I am not aware of a paper which [sic] purified isolated SARS-CoV-2.

The Republic of Colombia cannot provide any record of isolation.

Furthermore, New Zealand could not provide any documented proof that the virus has been properly isolated.

The Isle of Man’s government, on the other hand, when directly asked if the virus had been isolated and/or purified, explicitly answered with a ‘no.’

And the list keeps going, literally. For more documentation of nation’s health agencies being unable to provide adequate information, let alone a straight forward answer, can be viewed here.

But the bottom line is this: “Covid-19” and “SARS-CoV-2,” as they have been labeled, have yet to be isolated. This would seem to indicate that the virus does not actually exist in the first place.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

So, if it’s not “Covid” then when what it is? For those that actually did get sick (not all the “asymptomatic” nonsense and false-positive malarky), what was the cause?

The list is long, but there are a number of factors:

We of course have the Covid “vaccines” themselves making people sick and killing people, that we know of for sure.

Then we have other so-called diseases and ailments that are being attributed as Covid. As you may remember, flu magically “disappeared” for several years.

Poor nutrition and nutrient deficiencies are also a factor, as this explains so many so-called “diseases” and health issues the medical industry and big pharma paves over with drugs instead of addressing the real issue. It’s not a “virus” causing the bodily affliction, it’s the lack of vital nutrients causing the body to get sick. In my original posting of this article, I went into detail listing the side effects of specific nutrient deficiencies that mimic the so-called symptoms of Covid.

But probably the most notable and yet most ignored is EMF toxicity and prolonged exposure to 5G. In 2022, a citied a medical journal that attributed “Covid” to 5G exposure originating in Wuhan, China. A cursory glance into the debilitating effects of EMF and 5G radiation will quickly get you to realize that we are constantly being microwaved like chickens, and is the true source of so many “diseases” and “viruses” in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Though suppressed, there are declassified documents published by the CIA and others recovered from the Soviet Union that demonstrate the terrible health effects of EMF decades ago; and the problem has only gotten exponentially worse since then.

You can read and download those studies here and here. I also have a handful of articles detailing how dangerous 5G is, and why you need to try mitigate exposure the best that you can. I also recommend the definitive work on the issue called “The Invisible Rainbow” by Arthur Fristenberg. There are other titles such as “EMF*D” by Dr. Joseph Mercola, and “The Truth About Contagion” by Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morrell.

I’m sure we could make this list even longer, but these are some of the more obvious examples of what is really “Covid.”

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

From start to finish, it was all lies. And yet how soon have the masses forgotten the absurdities and atrocities that occurred just a few years ago; where the whole world shutdown with mere words, and all world governments were complicit in it? Keep this in mind as the media and propagandists try to convince us that we are supposed to hate other countries for made-up reasons. Keep this in mind as the media and “health experts” start to scare you into believing “bird flu” is going to kill you, and infect meat and dairy.

