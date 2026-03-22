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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
2h

Have been linking about Palantir for several years, linked yesterday about Pentagon to adopt Palantir AI as core US military system. Made the comment that since they use Maven for targeting sites that we can officially blame Palantir for targeting the school where all the girls were killed. The company and Thiel should be tried as criminals

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
2h

Eventually we will have to toss our E- devices and use a lower tech platform for communication. 3G flip phone or the Bofung hand held radios.

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