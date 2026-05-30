The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

The layoffs and terminations continue to come in scary-sized waves, discarding employees as though they were piles of worthless trash. It's maddening trying to understand where they wish to take their businesses, having zero regard for the people they once employed. They would not have gotten to where they are, but that's irrelevant to them. Cold heartless

Reply
Share
Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
2h

Obsolescence is the goal, then deletion

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture