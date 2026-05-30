A new survey conducted by Mercer revealed that of the 1,000 CEOs that were polled, 99% of them said that they in some capacity plan to let go of at least some of their staff in favor of AI within the next couple of years.

However, the survey revealed some paradoxes in the CEO’s responses.

The report found that “a depleted workforce, anxious about AI-driven job displacement and alert to inequities in AI access, cannot deliver sustained, exponential performance” — the figure stands at 44%, down from 66% in 2024, while 35% “of employees would consider leaving their organization if they felt disadvantaged by unequal access to AI tools or training.”

But the poll also found that “63% of executives believe redesigning work to incorporate AI and automation is the people initiative that will drive the greatest return.”

Mercer noted:

Executives remain gloomy about the path ahead: 57% expect a stormy or turbulent outlook over the next 10 years. Emerging risks such as misinformation and increased geopolitical conflict add complexity to a fragile and volatile landscape. This context demands the balance of long-term strategic planning with meeting short-term operational needs — in other words, simultaneously running and transforming the business — something 81% of executives admit leaders in their organizations struggle to do. In 2025, executives said their biggest short-term risk to business growth was talent-related: reskilling and upskilling their workforces to keep up with shifting consumer demands, evolving business models and transformative new technologies. In 2026, talent continues to drive the leadership agenda: talent scarcity is the top social or economic force influencing people plans at an enterprise level, as identified by executives. This is followed by digital acceleration and shifting macroeconomic factors, such as de-globalization and tariffs.

In response to the social and macroeconomic forces buffeting their businesses, as well as the rate of digital acceleration, almost all executives are planning organizational design changes. The question is how to ensure these changes drive the agility and productivity needed to deliver exponential and sustainable improvements in performance, beyond short-term gains in efficiency.

For an AI-powered future, the 2026 watchword is intent. In a machine-enabled world, organizational systems and work itself must be redesigned to both deliver business impact and amplify human potential. Most of the C-suite believe redesigning work for AI and automation is the people initiative with the highest potential ROI. This must be the year organizations move from incremental experimentation to intentional AI integration at scale, and they must take their people with them. The time to act is now.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Futurism provided a few additional insights:

To the business owners and corporatists of the world, this is the point of AI: to discipline human labor. That’s the large-scale economic process by which capitalists undermine workers’ bargaining power, through systemic mechanisms like debt, the so-called gig economy, unemployment, deskilling — and, according to some theorists, even the nuclear family.

In the workplace and outside of it, AI boosts these mechanisms, eroding workers’ power to demand change or even hold onto basic concessions like healthcare and pensions — labor rights begrudgingly pried from corporations after decades of workplace struggle.

The technology doesn’t even need to be particularly effective to achieve any of this. Business leaders like Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke are already using AI to squeeze more value from their workers, while venture capitalists use it to pry equity back from theirs. In some cases, managers are even using AI chatbots to decide who to fire.

In all, the picture is pretty grim. The richest men and women in the world have made it abundantly clear why they want AI. The tech may not be living up to their wild expectations quite yet, but they’re still unleashing it without hesitation. The only question is how workers respond now, before that hellish dystopia we all fear becomes our reality.

Let’s not forget that London-based bank Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters says they plan to replace their so-called “low-value human capital” in favor of AI. That’s what the corporatists and the Davos crowd think of us.

Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour. [26] He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not.

It’s purely about greed (obviously), and even if the AI does not accelerate productivity and inadvertently increase the workload, these CEOs are so blinded by making more money they can’t see they are cauterizing their own companies.

But again, we have to ask: does AI refer to artificial intelligence or “Always Indians,” and is this another excuse to fire the legal and native population and hire cheap illegals and H-1Bs? Plus, we have to ask, are these AI layoffs because the AI was more efficient, or because these CEOs wasted so much money on these AI suites that they are forced to fire their staff to cut their losses, or arrogantly sit in their ivory castles blaming bottom-tier staff for their “incompetence” and not the AI’s shortcomings?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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