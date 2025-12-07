After investing trillions of dollars into an AI revolution in the United States, the Trump administration is now beginning to pivot its attention to automated labor and humanoid robots, further pressuring the struggling jobs market in the U.S.

First reported by Politico, the administration is apparently “all-in” on robotics and is preparing a more formal plan to be released soon. Purportedly, the plans are the latest plan to be competitive with China. But beyond that, the plan is to use these robots, particularly humanoid ones, to bolster the country’s workforce.

The outlet wrote (excerpts):

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and is “all in” on accelerating the industry’s development, according to three people familiar with the discussions who were granted anonymity to share details. The administration is considering issuing an executive order on robotics next year, according to two of the people. A Department of Commerce spokesperson said: “We are committed to robotics and advanced manufacturing because they are central to bringing critical production back to the United States.” The Department of Transportation is also preparing to announce a robotics working group, possibly before the end of the year, according to one person familiar with the planning. A spokesperson for the department did not respond to a request for comment. […] But promoting the spread of robotics also threatens to undermine one of Trump’s chief goals: reviving the U.S. manufacturing workforce. The International Federation of Robotics estimates that by 2023 China had 1.8 million industrial robots inside its factories, four times as many as the U.S. China, Japan, Australia, Germany and Singapore all have national robotics plans. “It’s important that we lean in, think about a national robotics strategy and support this burgeoning industry in the U.S. so that we can remain competitive,” Apptronik CEO Jeff Cardenas told MM. Apptronik, an Austin startup backed by Google and valued at $5 billion, has developed a general-purpose robot called Apollo, one of the first humanoids to operate inside an auto factory. “There is now recognition that advanced robotics is crucial to the U.S. in terms of manufacturing, technology, national security, defense applications, public safety,” said Brendan Schulman, VP of policy and government relations for Boston Dynamics. “The investment that we’re seeing in the sector and the efforts in China to dominate the future of robotics are being noticed.” An unresolved question is how a national robotics push would square with the administration’s goal of reviving American manufacturing. Skeptics warn that if companies automate too aggressively, the U.S. could end up reshoring factories only to staff them with machines - not people. A paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that as firms automate, many workers in routine or replaceable roles experience lower employment opportunities and reduced earnings.

American humanoid robot companies are showing much progress from just a few years ago when robots from Figure or Tesla were very stiff and needed a lot of babysitting to do basic tasks. Now they are starting to look more fluid and perform routine tasks better.

China’s robots have already shown much greater advancement. China recently unveiled its T800 robot that can perform a number of menial tasks, and, based on the trailer, can fluidly kickbox. Another company is mass producing the Walker S2 robot to be deployed for factory work.

China's robotic revolution has gone largely ignored in the U.S. China is mass producing robots that are outperforming American companies.

SEE:

Despite this, the Trump administration is clearly looking to further automate the labor force.

On several occasions this year, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed that new factories being built would be automated.

Not long after Trump debuted his controversial “Liberation Day” tariff policy (which has essentially been abandoned at this point), Lutnick told CBS at the time that factories will be filled with machines and robots.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during an interview with CBS, claiming that “trillions” of dollars would come into the US in the form of new investments in America’s manufacturing sector. However, when asked for clarification, Lutnick admitted that these factories would be automated meaning unions and blue-collar workers would not be looking forward to new jobs. “It’s automated factories,” Lutnick admitted, but promised American workers would build and “operate” the factories in the coming months and years.

This is not the only time this year Lutnick has said something like this.

In an April 3rd interview with CNBC, Lutnick acknowledged that while places like China are manufacturing many products with robots, Lutnick boasted that this administration will replicate that in the U.S.

We all hold our iPhones, which we love. Why do they have to be made in Taiwan and China? Why can't those be made with robotics in America? And you know what Donald Trump has said, they're going to be made in America. Factories now can use robotics. And so American workers can be much more efficient. With robotics. You're going to see the greatest surge in training for what we call tradecraft, teaching people how to be mechanics, engineers and electricians for high tech factories, HVAC, you think about your air conditioning system. […] He's changing the way people think about production in America.

Later that month he said something similar.

"It's time to train people not to do the jobs of the past, but to do the great jobs of the future. You know, this is the new model, where you work in these kind of plants for the rest of your life, and your kids work here, and your grandkids work here. “[…] And what you're going to see is a highly automated plant that employs 3000 people per plant. Right. You got to remember these plants, all these automated arms and stuff, they need to be fixed. They all need a technician to fix them. They need the engineers.” "They all need a technician to fix them. All of these things, this is trade craft. This is high school educated, great jobs that start in the 80s and 90,000s.



"It is not like how they sort of joke online, you know, Americans working the sewing machine."

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s been one con-job after the next with this administration. This is more of the World Economic Forum’s 4th Industrial Revolution in action, replacing everyone with robots and AI. It’s so blatantly in our faces.

Could it be anymore obvious this administration is not working for yours and I’s best interest? It’s a clear destruction and displacement.

Straight from a WEF essay about life in 2030:

When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don’t really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time. For a while, everything was turned into entertainment and people did not want to bother themselves with difficult issues. It was only at the last minute that we found out how to use all these new technologies for better purposes than just killing time.

Proverbs 28:3 A poor man that oppresseth the poor is like a sweeping rain which leaveth no food.

Greasy sleasebag Lutnick, Epstein’s next door neighbor, is out there along with Trump lying about “jobs creation.” It’s all nonsense, just like their tariffs - tariffs (that if you believed their lies) that were supposed cause nations to fall on the faces in fear of Trump, and foreign investment would come rushing in, and pay down the national debt.

Yet the jobs market is getting absolutely crushed and destroyed, and it will only get much, much worse because of AI and robotics. This talk of “reeducation” is another ruse, it’s nonsense; there will only be senior level experience left remaining, and immigrants or unions will build these factories and datacenters.

On top of this, this will ultimately fuel the AI bubble even further. AI has not turned a profit in this country, yet trillions have been poured into it. It’s another Ponzi scheme.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE