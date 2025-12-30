On December 22nd, President Trump and some of his cabinet members announced the creation of new naval battleships named after himself. “Two brand-new, very large — largest we’ve ever built — battleships,” he said at Mar-a-Lago, as part of a new “golden fleet” that is slated to be completed by the early 2030s.

During the announcement, the President was asked how there was going to be a sufficient workforce in order to build these ships. According to him, robots and automation will be the answer.

“We're going to have — we're going to have tremendous workforce availability. We're also going to have robots helping us. We're going to have a lot of robots helping us because we need it, and because we're going to town. We're building a lot between the AI and the auto plants. “So we're going to need robots, we're going to have robots, but that's going to help us. We're going to have a tremendous workforce. And in order to operate the -- you're always going to need people. “You know, you can have robots, but you're going to have to get somebody to start those robots and you're going to have to improve the robots. But we're going to have robotic factories plus manpower. So we're going to have enough. “We're going to need the help of robots and other forms of, I guess you could say employment. We're going to be employing a lot of artificial things. But the beauty is we're going to have more jobs than we've ever had. “Just so you know, the figure -- a number came out the other day, we have more jobs right now in the United States, more people are working right now in the United States than at any time in the history of our country. Think of that. Pretty amazing. “So we'll have the help of, you know, mechanical help if you want to call it that. But we'll have a tremendous employment. They'll be paid a lot of money. They'll make -- they'll do better than they ever did.”

Of course, government and third-party job reports show the United States jobs market is collapsing, and unemployed Americans are surpassing jobs available.

The WinePress has previously noted that the administration is fully embracing automation and humanoid robots to operate in factories.

A Department of Commerce spokesperson told Politico earlier this month:

“We are committed to robotics and advanced manufacturing because they are central to bringing critical production back to the United States.”

The report added:

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and is “all in” on accelerating the industry’s development, according to three people familiar with the discussions who were granted anonymity to share details. The administration is considering issuing an executive order on robotics next year, according to two of the people. “There is now recognition that advanced robotics is crucial to the U.S. in terms of manufacturing, technology, national security, defense applications, public safety,” said Brendan Schulman, VP of policy and government relations for Boston Dynamics. “The investment that we’re seeing in the sector and the efforts in China to dominate the future of robotics are being noticed.” An unresolved question is how a national robotics push would square with the administration’s goal of reviving American manufacturing. Skeptics warn that if companies automate too aggressively, the U.S. could end up reshoring factories only to staff them with machines - not people. A paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that as firms automate, many workers in routine or replaceable roles experience lower employment opportunities and reduced earnings.

As noted in The WP report, Lutnick has on several occasions this year publicly acknowledged that new factories being built as a result of investment in the U.S. will be automated and filled with robots, and the ‘jobs creation’ will go to those building the factory and maintaining the machines.

Moreover, earlier this month the President signed an executive order that establishes a national AI regulatory standard, allowing the national government to override state’s sovereign laws - disregarding the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution - allowing big tech companies to essentially do whatever they want with the administration’s blessing.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You just heard it straight from the horse’s mouth: you and I are being replaced by robots and automation.

“We’re going to have a tremendous workforce.” […] “We’re going to need the help of robots and other forms of, I guess you could say employment. We’re going to be employing a lot of artificial things. But the beauty is we’re going to have more jobs than we’ve ever had.”

He plainly just said that the administration is referring to robots and automation as “employment.”

The administration is laying the groundwork to use AI and robotics to prop up and promote "job growth,” and “positive GDP, rising factory and labor market activity.” You watch, it’s coming. Mark it down. And then they’ll boast about how great the economy is while more Americans are homeless and living in a cardboard box.

But that’s okay, because the psychos at Fox News think we should just kill the homeless so we don’t have to deal with them.

And remember: Trump just signed an executive order that is blatantly techno-fascist, as it supersedes state laws to allow AI and tech firms to do whatever they want, while opening the door for a bailout when they need more capital to keep the Ponzi going.

Isaiah 10:1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; [2] To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless!

What Trump and Lutnick are describing is straight off of the World Economic Forum’s website; they have been lauding AI factories, vertical farming, automated everything, drone deliveries, algorithmic predispositions and AI foreknowledge, etc. This is all part of their 4th Industrial Revolution and Great Reset.

See the playlist:

From an article published by the WEF in January 2025, on the automation of factories:

Global manufacturing is at a critical inflexion point. The rapid pace of digital transformation — driven by automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and evolving supply chain dynamics — requires that organizations adapt swiftly to remain competitive. Yet, digital transformation shouldn’t be thought of as merely adopting cutting-edge technology. Instead, it must be understood as value transformation: a deliberate and continuous process of identifying how technology can drive business impact. The ultimate objective should always be to create meaningful outcomes, whether by improving efficiency, elevating customer satisfaction or unlocking growth. This mindset is especially important given the stark reality that roughly 70% of large-scale transformations within organizations fail, according to McKinsey research. To succeed, manufacturers must prioritize a new approach — one that places building and securing a capable workforce at the centre of their strategy. Frontline operations teams are at the heart of this transformation. Organizations that adopt and deploy technologies that empower frontline workers to make faster and more informed decisions will unlock value for manufacturers. As we begin 2025, manufacturers face a pivotal choice: invest in technologies and strategies that equip their workers to excel in a world increasingly shaped by AI and digital tools or risk being left behind. Yet, adoption cannot be top-down or monolithic. Instead, transformation should emerge organically, guided by real-world needs and worker priorities, with a focus on creating value at every step. It’s continuous and reflects the evolving world and needs of the operation. Remaining competitive demands more than adopting the latest technology — it requires evolving into a composable enterprise with composable operations. This ensures the organization is always ready to adapt to new challenges ahead. An open, interoperable ecosystem can empower small and medium enterprises to integrate seamlessly into global supply chains. This ‘operations-first ecosystem’ ensures operations are at the core of manufacturing and no longer relegated to the back office. Instead, they must take centre stage, playing a pivotal role in production and distribution. […] To secure the manufacturing workforce of the future, we must prioritize intuitiveness and empowerment. Transformation should enhance, not disrupt. To foster agility, training should be continuous, integrated into the workday and focused on real-world applications. Manufacturing’s potential has never been greater, but to build a resilient, innovative workforce capable of thriving in a world shaped by rapid change, workers must feel they are active participants in shaping their company and industry’s future.

Hmmm… Sounds awfully familiar to the rhetoric Trump has been stating this year…

But have no fear, this is all part of the 4D Chess game he is playing. Just trust the plan and all will be okay!

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

