When President Donald Trump released the AI Action Plan last week, which lays out how artificial intelligence will be integrated into most things, he remarked on July 23rd: “So from this day forward, it'll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence.” He certainly was not kidding; and such an agenda aligns with previous statements by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its vision for global healthcare systems by the year 2030.

Yesterday, again with very little press coverage amidst more political fanfare and drama, the President and others in his administration unveiled plans to revolutionize the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. healthcare system; digitizing all medical records and social care benefits, placing all of that into a unified digital ID network; and a broader system that will see patients seeking treatment from AI agents.

Trump announced the news during during a White House “Make Health Tech Great Again” event. He was joined by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, CMS Advisor and DOGE Administrator Amy Gleason, and AI and Crypto Czar David Sachs.

Trump described this as a “historic victory for the American people - a very important one. Today, the dream of easily transportable electronic medical records finally becomes a reality.”

In order to bring this to reality, big-tech titans have signed-on to help make this a reality by helping to create and manage the technology, and share records and data with each other. These include Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic, Epic, Oracle” and others, which Trump referred to as “great companies.”

Trump went into a little more detail about this innovative health system and why it is necessary. He acknowledged that there are some Americans who will not like this plan, but tried soothing those people by claiming no national database will be created to store their data.

“But with today's announcement, we take a major step to bring healthcare into the digital age - something that is absolutely vital. You got to do it. Moving from clipboards and fax machines into a new era of convenience, profitability, and speed, and, frankly, better health for people. “The key breakthrough we've made is getting many of the biggest names in the healthcare and technology to agree to industry-wide standards for electronic medical records. “[…] This will allow patients to easily transmit information from one doctor to another, even if they're different networks and using different record-keeping systems. No matter what system they use, they're all transferable. The new standards will also make it simple for patients to access their own personal health records. “Instead of filling out the same tedious paperwork at every medical appointment, patients will simply be able to grant their doctors access to their records at the push of a button. Just a button, and you're all set. And all the information the doctor needs will be immediately transmitted. “The system will be entirely opt-in, and there will be no centralized government-run database, which everyone is always concerned about. I'm less concerned than anybody. I say, whatever it is, it is. But people are very, very concerned about the personal records. They want to keep them very quiet. And that's their choice. I think it's a great thing because it will be. It'll be absolutely quiet. Instead, doctors and patients will always remain in control. The benefits to millions of Americans will be enormous. We will save time. We will save money. And most importantly, we'll save lives.”

According to a press release per CMS:

At the White House event, CMS unveiled voluntary criteria for trusted, patient-centered and practical data exchange that will be accessible for all network types—health information networks and exchanges, Electronic Health Records (EHR), and tech platforms.

More than 60 companies pledged to work collaboratively to deliver results for the American people in the first quarter of 2026. Twenty-one networks pledged to meet the CMS Interoperability Framework criteria to become CMS Aligned Networks. Eleven health systems or providers committed to participate and support patient use, and seven EHRs committed to facilitate data exchange and help “kill the clipboard.”

In addition, 30 companies pledged to promote real health outcomes with technology over the coming months. The new tools will use secure digital identity credentials to obtain medical records from CMS Aligned Networks that meet the CMS data sharing criteria. The apps will assist in the delivery of key services to beneficiaries including:

Diabetes and obesity management;

The use of conversational AI assistants to help patients check symptoms, navigate care options, and schedule appointments, among other tasks; and

Tools to “kill the clipboard” by replacing paper intake forms with seamless digital check-in methods; and more.

A full list of companies who have currently pledged their support for CMS’ Health Tech Ecosystem initiative can be found here.

CMS also published an unlisted video titled “A Vision for the Future” that provides a visualization as to how this new system will work.

Gleason said in the video,

“Imagine scanning a QR code at your doctor's office and instantly sharing your medical history. Just like when you board a flight, imagine having an AI assistant that knows your care plan and helps you manage medications with confidence. “That's not science fiction. That's what healthcare can and should look like. We're finally at a moment where real progress is possible. “The time is now. Are you in?”

Moreover, according to the CMS press release, the department “is working to add modern digital identity to Medicare.gov this year, exploring approaches that enhance security without disrupting current user accounts and services.”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in a statement: “For decades, bureaucrats and entrenched interests buried health data and blocked patients from taking control of their health. That ends today. We’re tearing down digital walls, returning power to patients, and rebuilding a health system that serves the people. This is how we begin to Make America Healthy Again.”

During the press event, RFK Jr. said there are similar apps in Indonesia that “shows your height, your weight, your blood type, your BMI, your cardiac markers, your diabetes markers, your cholesterol, and any kind of individualized treatments that you've had;” erasing the clipboard and paper records. He that “it also allows you to make better choices over your life.”

Kennedy also referenced another Indonesian app called Yucca that allows residents to research what foods they are buying and helps users make better decisions for their unique health goals. Well, now if you have your medical records, you can get personalized advice,” Kennedy said, adding “that app will also give you advice about a better alternative.”

Though the AI Action Plan had not yet been published, the MAHA Report was released in May, and as The WinePress pointed, RFK Jr. and other contributing authors referenced AI adoption as a critical step in making Americans healthy again.

The report mentioned “The Great American Comeback of energy dominance powers AI technology that will develop new tools and push the frontiers of science to help us better understand how to measure and reverse chronic disease.” It also said, “No country in the world has fully accounted for the fact that children are often exposed to complex mixtures of chemicals. The rapid progression of AI technology creates new opportunities to develop tools to better evaluate the environmental exposures of chronic diseases in children.”

According to the document, “MAHA” would prioritize “AI-Powered Surveillance” by “Creat[ing] a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends.”

Kennedy caused a stir last month when he redefined MAHA as “Make American Biotech Advance” (MABA), to the chagrin of many who originally supported the initial MAHA initiative.

At the same time, he promoted the use of wearables. “My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years,” he said.

Foreshadowing what was to come (and was partially unveiled yesterday by CMS), HHS is working on telehealth and AI agent services. He took it a step further and promoted the idea of DNA collection.

“Hundreds of thousands of migrant children have gone missing because the Biden Administration emphasized speed over security. We won’t make that same mistake. We’re demanding DNA testing, personal identification, background checks, and income verification for every sponsor to make sure these children are kept safe.”

Larry Ellison, the fourth-richest man in the world on paper and co-founder of Oracle - who was contracted in this latest CMS agreement - has also described mass-DNA collection to build a better health system to treat disease with AI.

The WP reported in February Ellison’s remarks at the World Government Summit where he described “pip[ing] this [genetic] data from these 3,000 separate data sources into a single unified database,” and “unify that into a single database.” He added:

“Question is how do you take advantage of these incredible AI models? “The first thing a country needs to do is to unify all of their data so it can be consumed and used by the AI model. “I want to ask questions about my country, what's going on in my country? What's happening to my farmers? I need to give it my climate data. Now it probably has your climate data already, but I need to know exactly what crops are growing and which farms [for] me to predict the output. “I have to take satellite images, I have to take those satellite images from my country and feed that into a database that is accessible by the AI model. I have to tell the AI model as much about my country as I can. You tell part of the story with these satellite models, you get a huge amount of information. You tell it where roads are, where borders are, where utilities are, so you need to provide a map of your country, for the farms, and all of the utility infrastructure, and your borders, all of that you have to provide. “If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we've provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that's the big step, that's kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it's easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

Ellison, along with Sam Altman’s OpenAI, were recipients of $500 billion via Project Stargate to build AI infrastructure and datacenters. Ellison also spoke of creating unique cancer mRNA vaccines tailored to the individual from this data collection and AI diagnosis.

Even though Trump and the current administration say that Americans need this digital health record, this plan echoes what groups such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) have been calling for.

Nourish With Shelby explained the correlations in a post. She wrote:

In January 2025, the WEF came out with a PDF: Better Together: Building a Global Health Network Economy through Data Collaboration.

The 26-page document outlines the need across all countries to adopt data-collecting health models.

In the evolving landscape of global healthcare, health data stands out as an immensely powerful yet largely untapped resource, poised to revolutionize patient outcomes, broaden healthcare access and enhance systemic efficiency. Despite the rapid growth in health data, much of it is not shared and remains underused – hindered by fragmented standards, uncoordinated practices and misaligned incentives – resulting in a lack of significant realworld clinical applications. This gap between data creation and practical use underscores the need for transformative health data collaboration to unlock its potential.

It also emphasizes changing mindsets to fully embrace data-driven practices, it seems that using Trump to do this is working well!

Here are HHS core values for data-driven healthcare:

Here are the WEF's core values for data-driven healthcare:

Very similar, it’s almost as if the WEF is helping the US create trust to implement the 2030 agenda. I think if we use critical thinking, we can correctly assume that is what is happening.

Interestingly enough, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. - who once had a long-running daytime television show - is an ‘agenda contributor’ for the World Economic Forum. Oz’s page on the WEF website lists his many credentials, and has written two pieces for the Forum in 2012 – “Ideas for change: Why the drugs don’t work” and “Ideas for change: Waking up to sleep deprivation” – after his show began airing in 2009.

Moreover, in 2012 – the same year Oz wrote two articles for the WEF – Oz had another piece published in Time magazine, where he completely backtracked from his stances on going organic and living cleaner lives, avoiding all processed and toxic-laden junk. The Cornucopia Institute responded to that article, and commented on his statements. In short, the Institute wrote,

In Time magazine, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who once told millions of viewers, “I want you to eat organic foods” and “your kids deserve better than to be part of a national chemistry experiment,” has seemingly changed his tune and turned the decision to buy organic foods into a political and class issue.

Not only did Dr. Oz write that conventional foods are nutritionally equal to organic foods (he never mentions pesticide contamination), he calls organic foods “elitist.” Suddenly, a middle-class mother who decides to pay extra for a safe haven from pesticide contamination is called “snooty” and a “food snob” by the very same celebrity physician who once urged her to protect her children from agricultural chemicals by choosing organic.

Of course, the scientific evidence has not changed since Dr. Oz told us to buy organic. The study, for example, that showed statistically significant higher rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children with higher levels of dietary pesticide exposure has not disappeared, and is considered as scientifically sound and convincing today as it was when it was first published in 2010 and reported in media outlets including Time.

The conventional food advocates are now attempting to dissuade Americans from buying organic foods by turning the issue into one of class and privilege. The tactic is to paint food as a reflection of one’s position in society, like owning a Mercedes or fancy yacht, rather than a question of health and safety—organic food is painted not as a safe haven from pesticides, but as an elitist food for the “1%.” Would any of us 99%’ers want to be considered a “snob?”

In the recent CMS press release, Dr. Oz. said in a comment: “With the commitments made by these entrepreneurial companies today, we stand ready for a paradigm shift in the U.S. healthcare system for the benefit of patients and providers.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Tired of “winning” yet? It honestly truly boggles the mind that people still continue to support this administration. Trump and his motley crew regularly say and do the most dystopian things you can think of, and people still think this man is Christ incarnate or something. It’s insanity!

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

“Covid-19” so-called was a test run for the real thing; it was designed, among things, to program the masses. All of the “health” measures were never about wellbeing and safety: it was about compliance and behavior modification, pre-programming for the “new normal,” this techno-fascist, neo-feudalism, dengism government and life.

The WEF declared that those who submitted to the lockdowns and went along with the orders will also submit to social credit scores and carbon calculators.

“COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility – A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.”

We all know that healthcare in the U.S. is an abomination. Now it is going to get even worse. Witchdoctors and pharmacists peddling drugs for profit to their impaired ‘forever patients’ will not change, and there is not a single MAHA is doing to change this (obviously - why did anyone think that was going to change under Trump and Bobby?). But this will worsen because we know that doctors are not even going to go through standard procedure and protocol, but will defer to the medical ID and AI agents to administer the check, if there is even a doctor or nurse in the room.

Remember that bill that was introduced in Congress to legalize telehealth and replace doctors with AI agents? Well, here you go…

And let me guess: you’ll pay for the visit with stablecoins - covert CBDCs by another name.

Proverbs 12:18 There is that speaketh like the piercings of a sword: but the tongue of the wise is health.

This has nothing to do with health, but everything to do with CONTROL. The few that see this for what it is won’t be enough to matter, sadly, and most Americans will with glee voluntarily trade more of their liberties for a little bit of extra convenience and comfort.

Just wait until this gets hacked and everyone’s information gets peddled for tens of thousands of dollars at ransom!

Trump was implanted to build the control grid. America was falling behind and Trump has been inserted to go “warp speed” on ushering in the digital chains. That’s what the AI Action Plan is all about. Trump was not kidding when he said “whatever it takes.” Everything will be in digital chains.

We are not there yet, but it is yet another step closer towards the eventual mark of the beast system. It starts with wearables, digital IDs, tokenized “money,” carbon credits, AI everything; and then comes centralized implantables courtesy of Mystery Babylon and the antichrist.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

In the meantime, fight this stuff as best you can; warn people; and remember:

2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

