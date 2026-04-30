Amidst an international push by nations to restrict social media access and digital age verification ID checks, Greece has become the latest nation to outright remove anonymity from the internet to supposedly “curb rising toxicity.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told EurActiv in a comment: “In ancient Greece, everyone could express their opinion openly and by name – they would raise their hand and share their view. This should inspire us as we shape a new digital democracy.”

The paper added:

On social media, the national political debate often descends into coordinated harassment, fake news, threats and the spread of hate speech by anonymous users, the government claims. In several cases, law enforcement has attempted – unsuccessfully – to identify users who violated the law through their online speech. Moreover, although less common today, there have been numerous instances of anonymous accounts promoting specific political figures messaging. [Digital Governance Minister Dimitris] Papastergiou said that people are free to agree or disagree with an opinion, provided they know who is expressing it. “The major problem behind anonymity is toxicity – anyone, especially on social media, can smear an individual and carry out character assassination without facing any consequences,” he suggested. “We must find a way to require platforms to verify the identity of accounts,” he said, adding: “There are many technical ways to achieve this.” Pavlos Marinakis, the deputy prime minister, clarified that the intention is not to abolish pseudonyms but to ensure that every profile corresponds to a real person. He did not, however, rule out extending such measures to the wider internet – including signed online articles.

Meanwhile, the E.U. is urging member states to enforce digital age checks via the EU age verification app.

The EU age verification app debuted earlier this month. Ursula von der Leyen said that the app works across all devices and is open source coded. She said that this provides “no more excuses” for websites and social media platforms to not adopt it.

Von der Leyen expressly stated that the EU will have “zero tolerance” for companies that do not protect children’s safety.

In a statement published today, the EU Commission is pushing member states to adopt the app by the end of this year.

The Commission wrote in its press release:

The recommendation lays down the actions the Commission encourages Member States to take to make sure that all EU citizens have access to robust and privacy-preserving age verification by 31 December 2026.

Member States are recommended to:

Make use of the EU age verification blueprint , which can be customised to each Member State’s needs and be integrated with the European Digital Identity Wallets.

Draw up implementation plans to ensure swift adoption of age verification solutions.

Work together and engage with their Digital Services Coordinators , other Member States, the Commission, researchers and civil society in the roll out of their national solutions.

Ensure compliance with all relevant cybersecurity standards through independent third-party scrutiny.

The Commission will also set up an EU Age Verification scheme, with requirements for providers of proof of age attestations and age verification solutions to meet, also outlining how trust in these providers can be checked by services needing to verify the age of individuals.

Additionally, the Commission will make available a list of the age verification solutions that meet privacy and security standards equivalent to the EU age verification blueprint and other relevant legislation.

Furthermore, a list of trusted providers of proof of age attestations will be set up. These providers can verify the age of the user for the age verification solution through one of the supported onboarding mechanisms, such as through eIDs, passports or ID cards.

“Effective and privacy-preserving age verification is the next piece of the puzzle that we are getting closer to completing, as we work towards an online space where our children are safe and empowered to use positively and responsibly without restricting the rights of adults,” said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

This news comes after the United Kingdom’s Biobank, the country’s health information database, was hacked and British citizens’ data was sold for ransom on the Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba, but the government claims it worked with the Chinese government to get the information removed before any transactions. occurred.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Funny how the international media continues to paint each other as the baddies, yet they are all collectively working together to do the same thing in regard to technocracy, digital chains, a tokenized economy, etc. — kind of just like it was during the Covid War when they all locked down and all cooperated together to destroy their economies, lockdown their citizenry and get them inoculated with their kill shots.

Look at Russia as an example, as we are being told in alternative and pro-BRICS and pro-UN media how great and free Russia is. They are literally doing police stops to see if residents have illegal VPNs on their phones.

As always, it has little to do with children. It’s all about more control and consolidation of basic liberties.

Psalm 2:2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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