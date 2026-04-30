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Gerry_O'C
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...good timing this post of ur's arrived Jacob, it's 04:57, and i just sent this to someone who reads here, and mentioned I'm wrecked now, but would post here, i'm sure u'll want to watch, and re Trump at 17:52 in, entwined with White House since 1983...apologies being off point and not commenting on the post until later, but this seems important... https://youtu.be/DKEln7pNbEA?is=bQXn_7mPUKH18mKS ... 🙏➕🙏...i assume this is very recent, came up in algorithm...i'll check later, it's all exhausting...

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