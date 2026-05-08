On May 6th, the Trump White House quietly released an updated Counterterrorism Strategy report that specifies how the administration will tackle purported terrorism, both foreign and domestic, acknowledging the use of any “tools” necessary to map and track these threats and individuals. This new strategy largely builds on doctrines established last year by the President following Charlie Kirk’s assassination that invariably treats all Americans as a terrorist.

This latest report was constructed with the help of top ‌White House adviser and counterterrorism director Sebastian Gorka. He told reporters that Trump signed the document authorizing the strategy on Tuesday. “Our new counterterrorism strategy first prioritizes the neutralization of hemispheric terror threats by ​incapacitating cartel operations until these groups are incapable of bringing their drugs, their members and their trafficked victims into the United States.”

Gorka revealed that the policy will focus on identifying and neutralizing what he called “violent, secular political ​groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically transgender or anarchist, such as Antifa.”

Referencing what would be considered pre-crime surveillance tools, Gorka specified how the administration deal with these ‘terrorists.’

“We will use all the ‌tools ⁠constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent.”

Trump’s History Of Pre-Crime Surveillance

President Donald Trump has hinted previously that we wanted to utilize pre-crime surveillance technology to stop violent criminal acts before they take place.

In August 2019, during his first administration, Trump called upon tech firms to comb the internet to stop crime before it happens. His remarks came following shootings that occurred in Texas and Ohio.

“We must recognize that the internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds and perform demented acts. We must shine light on the dark recesses of the internet and stop mass murders before they start. “The perils of the internet and social media cannot be ignored and they will not be ignored. “I’ve asked the FBI to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism. Whatever they need. First, we must do a better job of identifying and acting on early warning signs. I am directing the Department of Justice to work in partnership with local, state and federal agencies as well as well as social media companies to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.”

Newsweek reported at the time that companies such as Palantir would be a prime candidate to help fulfill Trump’s wishes.

Social media companies including Facebook have massive contractor curator teams who cull through potentially violent or hateful video content. And although Facebook has received significant criticism for allowing past mass shootings to be broadcast live, the social media giant has not publicly acknowledged the creation of any “pre-shooting” detection software like that suggested by Trump Monday.

However, reports have indicated a company run by Trump supporter and “PayPal mafia” investor Peter Thiel, Palantir, has online tracking capabilities similar to a Minority Report-like “pre-cog” or “pre-crime” capability.

Many big tech companies including Amazon have sold facial recognition technology and other artificial intelligence tools to law enforcement.

Trump called on law enforcement and tech companies to work together to “identify disturbed minds who may commit acts of violence.” He said in addition to allowing such people to get treatment, some should be subjected to “involuntary confinement” should they pose too great of a public risk.

Additionally, Trump said firearms need to be taken away “through due process.” “That’s why I have called for red flag laws also known as extreme risk protection orders.” He added that those who commit “hate crimes” and “mass murders” will face the death penalty.

More recently, last year First Lady Melania Trump took to X to announce that she thinks preemptive criminal enforcement measures are needed in the wake of the Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota.

“The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters. Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions. “To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer.”

“America First Counterterrorism”

With this in mind, the newly published 16-page document defines the White House’s CT strategy and examples of it that have already been executed.

In a foreword statement signed by Trump, the President said, “As part of my commitment to defending America from all enemies, foreign and domestic, we are once again working to crush the threat of terrorism.” After touting a number of purported military victories abroad, including in Gaza and in Iran, he noted, “At the same time, my Administration has put an unprecedented focus on dismantling threats to the American homeland in our Hemisphere.”

He added, “Our new U.S. Counterterrorism Strategy is a return to common sense and Peace through Strength. As I said after our first successful counterterrorism mission, just days after I was sworn back in office – if you hurt Americans, or are planning to hurt Americans, “We Will Find You and We Will Kill You.”

Moreover, the document states that the doctrines described in it define “America First Counterterrorism.”

“For the 25th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, America has returned to a common sense and reality-based Counterterrorism Strategy. “President Trump has affected a complete revision of how we defeat threats to America predicated on national sovereignty and civilizational confidence and the objective of destroying the groups who would kill Americans or hurt our interests as a free nation. This applies to cartels, Jihadists, left-wing violent extremists, state actors and state sponsors, or any future terror threat. “Under the leadership of President Trump, our CT Strategy is one of action and strength. Through his CT Strategy, President Trump and his Administration will always put America first, defending its people and homeland from terrorists, and always make America more safe and secure.”

How a terrorist is defined, however, is where things get interesting.

The administration claims it will respect the rights of Americans and will not use a political tool to shut up voices that disagree with the policies of the Trump administration.

“Our counterterrorism operations will be executed apolitically and founded upon reality-based threat assessments. Our counterterrorism powers will not be used to target our fellow Americans who simply disagree with us. We will not permit the weaponization of America’s unparalleled CT capabilities for partisan purposes and in contravention of every American’s God-given rights.”

But the report highlights that the White House “recognize[s] that a new type of domestic terrorism has emerged, driven by violent extremists who have adopted ideologies antithetical to freedom and the American way of life.”

Who are these terrorist threats? The document states:

“But the terrorist threat has changed. We face new categories and combinations of violent actors that make the established ways of doing counterterrorism insufficient or obsolete. We face a multiplicity of deadly threats from terror groups and non-state actors often secretly supported by governments who wish to undermine us. Currently we face three major types of terror groups: • Narcoterrorists and Transnational Gangs

• Legacy Islamist Terrorists

• Violent Left-Wing Extremists, including Anarchists and Anti-Fascists “We can defeat every single one of these groups, but the threat is significant and pervasive.”

The report goes on to state that the country has been “well served by its Intelligence Community (IC), which has been mired in old ways of looking at threats.” It references examples such as “plotting against conservative Catholics attending traditional mass in Virginia,” attempted assassinations against President Trump, or the killing of Charlie Kirk “by a radical who espoused extreme transgender ideologies.”

In order to deal with these terrorists, the administration implicitly references pre-crime surveillance capabilities to stop the crime before it occurs. (Emphasis mine):

“In addition to cartels and Islamist terror groups, our national CT activities will also prioritize the rapid identification and neutralization of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist. “We will use all the tools constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent. We will do the same with the state sponsors of such groups and those governments undertaking lethal plots on U.S. soil or against Americans anywhere. “Finally, and in a special strategic category, we will maintain and increase our national assets to combat and render safe the most dangerous terrorist threat to America: non-state acquisition and use of weapons of mass destruction, especially the terrorist use of nuclear or radiological devices. This mission, and the attribution of nuclear threats, remain Presidential priorities as laid out during the first Trump Administration in NSPM-35 and NSPM-36. Technological advances since then necessitate a re-examination of the threat and an update to our relevant CT policies.”

Furthermore, the report then explains the “goals” of the CT strategy. The White House again makes it clear that that plan to deploy pre-crime surveillance capabilities.

The mission of the counterterrorism structures of the U.S. Government is to identify those groups that have the intent and capability to plot attacks against Americans and then neutralize them. This mission can be broken down into three simple functions: • Identify terror actors and plots before they happen.

• Cut off their arms, funding, and recruiting streams.

• Ultimately destroy established threat groups. This necessitates: • Designation of cartels and transnational gangs as FTOs to make available additional intelligence authorities and deny and disrupt their financial streams and access to the United States.

• Taking necessary and specific actions in self-defense to neutralize imminent threats to the United States.

• A series of similar high-intensity but short campaigns against the five Jihadist groups deemed by the CIA as the most dangerous and capable of External Operations targeting the American homeland and U.S. citizens. This includes al Qaeda and ISIS.

• Diplomatic, financial, cyber, and covert actions to undermine or deter inimical state actors from assisting designated FTOs – whether cartels, Jihadists, or violent left-wing radicals.

Besides domestic terrorists, the report lists foreign entities as well, including terrorist groups funded and sponsored by state actors, specifically Russia, China and Iran. The document also mentions “New and deepening alliances between the far-left and Islamists, i.e., the “Red-Green” alliance — a phrase that likens a growing coalescence between the radical left and Islamists. The term has been used by Israeli think tanks such as the Reut Group, which defines the term as “the nexus between radical progressive groups to Islamists organizations, which have been ‘migrating’ from Europe to the US.”

“In light of the rise of identity politics, the collaboration between these two streams creates a powerful social and political axis, that has an increasing influence on American foreign policy in the Middle East, as well as on the status of both Israel and the Jewish community in the US,” the group specifies. “Among others, this document explains: the radical shift in the US policy towards its traditional allies in the Middle East; the slowing momentum in the normalization process and the Abraham Accords; the hesitant American approach towards Iran; and the seemingly surprising support of many within the progressive movement in the Hamas’ struggle for Palestinian hegemony on the expanse of the seemingly more moderate Palestinian Authority.”

The remainder of the document highlights examples of the administration’s CT policies abroad, specifically in the Western hemisphere, Europe and the Middle East, by purportedly disrupting and destroying drug trafficking cartel operations and Islamic-backed terrorist groups such as ISIS and Hamas — despite the fact that President Trump last year met at the White House with the new leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa (a pseudonym for the man’s real name, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), a U.S.-backed terrorist leader affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda, who at one point the U.S. had a bounty put on his head.

Much of this aligns with the corollary “Donroe Doctrine” that specifies the United States is going to specifically shift operations to wholly dominate the Western hemisphere, North, Central and South America, The WP has detailed in several reports.

“The connections between the cartels and Jihadi terrorism are rooted in the massive drug revenues that fund terrorist organizations and transnational criminal networks and enable their operations against the United States. Operation Absolute Resolve proves that the “Trump Corollary,” the blueprint for a modern Monroe Doctrine, is already the reality in our Hemisphere.”

In Europe, the White House says, “Under President Trump, America has returned to common sense and reality-based counterterrorism. We are working with allies and partners who share our threat assessment of cartels, Jihadists, and violent left-wing extremists. We are coordinating CT operations, sharing actionable intelligence, and providing expertise.”

Similar language is used to describe so-called “leftist” operations in Africa. “We are rebuilding bilateral CT relations with African governments who had been ignored or insulted by Biden-era neocolonial policies focused on globalist left-wing cultural hegemony.”

Read the rest of the report here.

NSPM-7

The Trump White House’s renewed push for pre-crime surveillance builds off of a directive he quietly signed last year following the death of Charlie Kirk.

On September 25th, 2025, Trump enacted National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), otherwise known as “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” President Trump also enacted NSPM-33 in the final week of his first administration on January 14th, 2021, to “Strengthen the Security and Integrity of America’s Research and Development Enterprise.”

It is not publicly known how many other directives have been signed as a number of them are classified.

Receiving next to no press coverage in mainstream or alternative media, NSPM-7 is a powerful directive that lays out how the United States will deal with designated domestic terrorists.

Trump displaying NSPM-7

“This is the first time in American history that there is an all-of-government effort to dismantle left wing terrorism,” Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller stated.

Watch Trump sign off on it (Start at 42:21):

Sebastian Gorka, after Trump signed NSPM-7, told Newsmax later that day:

“The real problem is this: since Charlie [Kirk] was murdered — a friend of mine, assassinated — nothing’s changed on their side. Not one leader —not one left wing thought leader, member of Congress, Senator — nobody has said we distance ourselves from the violent rhetoric. The left refuses to rid themselves of the justification for violence, and as such, President Trump is taking measures to protect us from the violent rhetoric that becomes snipers and bullets.”

Referencing Charlie Kirk’s death and other murders and assassination attempts in recent years, along with those online who cheered and celebrated these killings or attempts at murder, the memo states in the opening that these acts are coordinated and sophisticated, and therefore new tactics to combat this threat are needed. The document says that such violence begins in chatrooms, forums and social media.

“This political violence is not a series of isolated incidents and does not emerge organically. Instead, it is a culmination of sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence designed to silence opposing speech, limit political activity, change or direct policy outcomes, and prevent the functioning of a democratic society. A new law enforcement strategy that investigates all participants in these criminal and terroristic conspiracies — including the organized structures, networks, entities, organizations, funding sources, and predicate actions behind them — is required. “These campaigns often begin by isolating and dehumanizing specific targets to justify murder or other violent action against them. They do so through a variety of fora, including anonymous chat forums, in-person meetings, social media, and even educational institutions. These campaigns then escalate to organized doxing, where the private or identifying information of their targets (such as home addresses, phone numbers, or other personal information) is exposed to the public with the explicit intent of encouraging others to harass, intimidate, or violently assault them. […].”

Trump’s memo states that these reoccurring acts of violence fall “under the umbrella of self-described “anti-fascism.”” The memo designates who these people are and what they believe, vaguely and broadly defined as “anti-American,” anti-capitalist,” and “anti-Christian.”

“This “anti-fascist” lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties. “Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.’”

Therefore, the memo states that a new policy must be instigated to deal with these threats, with a veiled reference to pre-crime spying.

“The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts. “Through this comprehensive strategy, law enforcement will disband and uproot networks, entities, and organizations that promote organized violence, violent intimidation, conspiracies against rights, and other efforts to disrupt the functioning of a democratic society.”

Thus, the order directs The National Joint Terrorism Task Force and its local offices (collectively, “JTTFs”) to “supervise” and oversee these acts of terrorism and potential terrorist acts.

The memo, which was sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Department of War chief Pete Hegseth, and then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem — are tasked with carrying out these orders and coordinating a response to this rise in domestic terrorism.

The Attorney General, for example, is directed to use what appears to be pre-crime surveillance technology to execute the directives in the memo.

“The Attorney General shall issue specific guidance that ensures domestic terrorism priorities include politically motivated terrorist acts such as organized doxing campaigns, swatting, rioting, looting, trespass, assault, destruction of property, threats of violence, and civil disorder. This guidance shall also include an identification of any behaviors, fact patterns, recurrent motivations, or other indicia common to organizations and entities that coordinate these acts in order to direct efforts to identify and prevent potential violent activity.”

Roughly a week before NSPM-7 was enacted, Bondi revealed that the administration would begin targeting “hate speech.” What she defined as “hate speech” was broadly and ill-defined as it seemed to encompass most things that are contrary to the current narratives set forth by the Trump administration.

In December, the Trump administration began creating a list of “extremists” in the U.S.

Reuters reported in December:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday ordered federal law enforcement to step up investigations into the anti-fascist antifa movement and similar “extremist groups,” and asked the FBI to compile a list of entities possibly engaged in domestic terrorism, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo, which was sent to prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies, calls on the Justice Department to prioritize investigating and prosecuting acts of domestic terrorism, including any potential “tax crimes” involving “extremist groups” who defrauded the Internal Revenue Service.

It comes several months after President Donald Trump signed an order, targeting antifa as a terrorist organization and pledged to go after left-wing groups following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“These domestic terrorists use violence or the threat of violence to advance political and social agendas, including opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology, anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, or anti-Christianity,” Bondi wrote in the memo.

She wrote that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces “shall prioritize the investigation of such conduct.”

Moreover, in February of this year, TechCrunch reported that DHS “has been quietly demanding tech companies turn over user information about critics of the Trump administration,” and has issued “administrative subpoenas to seek identifiable information about individuals who run anonymous Instagram accounts, which share posts about ICE immigration raids in their local neighborhoods. These subpoenas have also been used to demand information about people who have criticized Trump officials or protested government policies.”

These subpoenas “can demand information specifically about the user, such as what time a user logs in, from where, using which devices, and revealing the email addresses and other identifiable information about who opened an online account,” TechCrunch added.

NSPM-7 goes on to direct the Treasury Secretary “to identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence,” and “deploy investigative tools, examine financial flows, and coordinate with partner agencies to trace illicit funding streams.”

Furthermore, the order commands the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to “take action to ensure that no tax-exempt entities are directly or indirectly financing political violence or domestic terrorism.”

This condition opens the doorway for religious compliance as the strong majority of church buildings are registered under 501(c)3 tax exemption status. In March, the Treasury Department launched the “Office of the Whistleblower,” encouraging Americans to report fraud, including at 501(c)3 institutions, to the government for cash rewards. “In addition, the IRS will launch a dedicated fraud task force focused on targeting the misuse of funding by 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entities,” the Treasury said in a press release.

In the context of NSPM-7, this could insinuate that the Trump administration could begin to clamp down on what is preached at churches.

In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gave a glimpse into how NSPM-7 is being deployed. It published its 2027 congressional budget request, which contains the largest CT spending in years.

The document reveals the FBI “recently created NSPM-7 Joint Mission Center (JMC).” Pre-crime surveillance is implied and reaffirms how the government defines who and what a terrorist is.

“Commonly, this violent conduct relates to views associated with anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the U.S. Government (USG); extremism on migration, race, and gender, and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.” “The JMC is composed of personnel from 10 agencies who possess CT and criminal operational and analytical expertise. “The JMC is working to counter DT and organized political violence by integrating intelligence, operational support, and financial analysis to proactively identify networks and prosecute domestic terrorist and related criminal actors.”

The document then later confirms that “artificial intelligence” will be used to track and stop counterterrorism, as compliant with NSPM-7.

“Requested resources will allow the FBI to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, cutting-edge capabilities to respond to the impacts of global terrorism events; enhance and maintain enterprise platforms supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community; continue the implementation of NSPM-7 requirements; and lead law enforcement preparations for tactical response, explosives management, and render safe operations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.”

Also last week, the Trump administration released its 2027 budget plan, which, among other things, proposes a record $1.5 trillion defense war budget, and cuts to many other departments and other programs, but also would grant plenty of money for more artificial intelligence-based operations. Counterterrorism and AI get plenty of funding as well.

“To build on this success, the Budget [for DHS] funds key violent crime and counterterrorism investments to support Unmanned Aerial Systems operations and management within the FBI and training of State and local enforcement so all Americans can feel safe from dangerous drone attacks and operators. In addition, the Budget provides funding to keep U.S. citizens safe during large-scale events such as the 2028 Olympics.” “The United States would sustain and maintain its dominance in AI, which is transforming how the Department fights and operates. Consistent with America’s AI Action Plan, the Budget makes historic investments to aggressively scale its AI ecosystem and ensure broad adoption throughout the Armed Forces. This funding includes the development and fielding of new AI capabilities, buildout of new American AI infrastructure, and continued support for the GenAI.mil platform.”

Though this latest budget proposal does not specify in detail what all of this entails, the aforementioned FBI proposal reveals what is actually being funded.

“There Are NO Secrets”

As mentioned earlier, Palantir — the defense contractor and data analytics company founded by Alex Karp and Peter Thiel; an ally of Trump and heavy donor to JD Vance — is at the forefront of pre-crime technology and assuredly is being used to accomplish the mandate laid-out in NSPM-7 and the latest Counterterrorism Strategy report.

The WinePress has covered Palantir’s exploits in a number of reports.

Palantir has become nearly fully embedded inside the whole-of-government in the U.S. The USDA last month signed a deal to compile all of its farmer and logistics data for Palantir to manage. Shortly thereafter, Palantir inked a deal with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to consolidate its air traffic control logistics.

In March, Palantir hosted its AIPCon 9 forum — this year’s theme featured two interlocking rings that say “There Are NO Secrets.” During a segment of the event, Cameron Stanley, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer of the Department of War, showcased the deep surveillance capabilities Palantir’s Maven AI system can perform.

“This is Maven’s smart system. Palantir’s software-as-a-service product that we are deploying across the entire department. “As you can see, it’s not just one data feed, it’s multiple. And instead of having eight or nine systems for those decision makers to look at every single day in order for them to make decisions, you then fuse it into a single visualization tool. The single visualization tool allows you to select, deselect different types of data, look at different approaches to data, but more importantly, action from the same system that you’re trying to develop your workflows around. “Once you have a detection that you wanna actually move and actually move into a targeting workflow, for example, this is what we do. Left-click, right-click, left-click, magically, it becomes a detection. That detection then gets moved into a workflow. “This is standard digitized workflow, but I wanna walk you through it quickly. You have different types of targets that are identified on the left there. Every single column produces a different type of decision-making process. Once you have that decision and you’re trying to actually action that process, we now move into co-generation, course of action generation, where we are automatically, via a number of factors, trying to identify what the best asset to prosecute a target looks like. “Once we’ve got the different approaches and we select one, we then can move directly into how do we action that target. We’ve gone from identifying the target to now coming up with a course of action to now actioning that target, all from one system. “This is revolutionary. We were having this done in about eight or nine systems where humans were literally moving detections left and right in order to get to our desired end state. In this case, actually closing a kill chain. “[…] But more importantly, connect those disparate systems in a way that’s never been done before, using an abstraction layer called Maven Smart System that connects and interconnects all of those things with the right data approach, the right data ontology, and the right data formatting to connect these systems. This is not something that happened overnight. This took seven years to get here, not only from a data connections perspective, but also to connect each of those systems together.”

Although Maven is supposed to be used for military purposes, NSPM-7 and the 2026 Counterterrorism Report forces the DoW to use the “tools” necessary to combat CT before it happens (as articulated in the previous sections).

Following the tragic Catholic school event in Minnesota last year, and with Melania Trump’s immediate calls for pre-crime surveillance, Fox News consultant and former intelligence agent for Israel’s Mossad, Aaron Cohen, took the opportunity to promote his pre-crime surveillance company called Gideon, The WP detailed last August.

On his website and YouTube page, Cohen describes Gideon and how it works across a number of videos. In May, Cohen published a short demo and crowdfunding trailer.

According to him,

“It’s a system that scans the open web, social media, Reddit, Discord, gaming chats, and flags real behavioral signals before someone picks up a rifle and walks into a school. We’re talking grievance buildup, martyrdom language, tactical planning.”

A screenshot from the video

In separate interviews, Cohen revealed he is “pulling together elite senior engineers from Palantir and Axon and OpenAI, and I’m about to launch the first-ever AI-powered threat prediction engine for law enforcement.” He would tell Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Gideon is “the Israeli model meets Palantir quality engineering, and I’ve got it. And the White House needs to give me a buzz and let’s get this thing scaled nationally.”

More recently, Cohen published a new trailer for Gideon, claiming that “the internet is now the largest pre-attack intelligence environment in the world.” Cohen bemoaned that law enforcement cannot track “millions and millions of posts across the internet every day,” so that’s where Gideon comes in. “The goal isn't responding faster after the attack. The goal is getting upstream of minute, 20 seconds the attacker before they ever reach the target, before the gun is ever loaded.”

Speaking at the 2026 MCSA Intelligence Commanders Briefing in February, Cohen argued that “the internet is too large” and the solutions of yesteryear are not fit for purpose now. Pre-crime surveillance is the solution. “This is going to become your main bread and butter moving into the future. I feel like it’s going to scale to the same level of patrol or close to it.”

Cohen then articulated who intelligence communities and law enforcement are wrong to only look for the bad posts. Cohen wants AI to analyze everything a person posts to track their progression well before someone appears to be making deliberate plans to launch a violent attack.

“And so the intelligence mistake, I want to be clear, in my opinion, is looking for the bad post. I'm going to explain why. “The intelligence task should be identifying the movement, that escalation, the direction, the acceleration. “I don't care who they are. I'm only interested in what I'm building today is focused on what they're becoming. And so the intelligence task is identifying that movement, that early escalation, that direction, and most importantly, the acceleration before it starts to blow out. “So not an ideology issue. Don't care about the ideology. Don't care if it's Islamist, extremist. Don't care if it's anti-capitalist, insurgent. Don't care whether it's any one of the six key categories of ideology. The ideology hunt doesn't work. The behavior works. And that is an intelligence function.”

Cohen then tries to cover his tracks by clarifying, “It’s not content monitoring. It’s not the ideology tracking. It’s not trying to predict the violence.” But then he claimed, “Behavioral threat detection focuses on how individuals behave over time as they move towards that violence.”

Well, isn’t that “content monitoring” and “ideology tracking?”

Nevertheless, with pre-crime integration in place, Cohen lays out how law enforcement would deal with contacts that could be predisposed to violence.

“Aaron, what is success? As much early contact as possible. Every contact matters. Welfare check, knock-in talk, counselor referral, jail intel note, probation flag. “Early contact creates friction. We want those actors to hit friction. Creates visibility and it creates more options, and from the intelligence perspective, the metrics while arrests are the ultimate goal, that early intervention and contact is above it.”

As for Palantir, its technology is also being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. It was revealed this year ICE agents are using a quasi-social credit score tool, referred to as “confidence scores,” to determine which targets ICE plans to arrest; relying upon “geospatial interface,” allowing officers to visualize, prioritize, and select targets based on location, identity data, and assessments of where the targeted individuals are most likely to be.

ICE agents have threatened Americans who try to impede or film ICE operations by telling legal citizens they are being databased. In one video filmed in January, a woman asks an agent, “Why are you taking my information down?” The ICE agent replied, “Because we have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist.”

In April, Palantir and CEO Alex Karp published a controversial company manifesto, which included a call for a mandatory draft and selective service for the military. Though that got the most attention, Palantir hinted at pre-crime surveillance in one of its tenants.

“Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.”

Last year, President Donald Trump created controversy when it was revealed he contracted Palantir to create a “master database” of all of Americans’ personal data in one place.

Yet despite all of this, Charlie Kirk was a supporter of Palantir and its founder Peter Thiel, as are Kirk’s allies and compatriots in the broader Christian Nationalist and Seven Mountain Mandate movements.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

Well, there you have it. Freedom is dead.

If you criticize or don’t agree with the royal decree, the divine unction given by king Trump, well then I guess that makes you an “anti-American,” “anti-capitalist,” “anti-fascist,” and an “anti-Christian,” and therefore you are probably a terrorist, a radical woke libtard who might be predisposed to violent crime and a threat to American democracy.

Funny, because I thought Trump and the GOP kept accusing Biden and Harris of the exact same things they are doing? MAGA cries when cancel culture and censorship is applied to them, but when they do it is perfectly justified.

Do I even need to explain to you how insane this?

Define what it means to be “anti-American?” What if I am against some of the policies of the current administration, what if I do not agree with the wars they start? Am I not an American? Remember when George H. W. Bush got up behind the podium and told Congress and Americans watching at home, “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists?”

Trump has now codified that type of rhetoric into law.

“Anti-capitalist?” What kind of capitalism? Your crony version of it where the markets are 100% rigged, insider trading and front-running the markets have essentially become legalized, 0% interest rates and high inflation, selling out Americans to foreign cheap labor and expired visas? You mean Klaus Schwab’s and Larry Fink’s stakeholder capitalism, fractional ownership and tokenized economics? Don’t question the “dictator,” in his own words.

“Anti-Fascist?” You mean their blatant socialism by taking stake in companies and telling them what to do? You mean programs like the Trump Accounts that explicitly merge corporate and federal powers together to put early retirement funds into the fraudulent stock market? You mean like signing executive orders that override state laws so big-tech companies can act with impunity and build datacenters wherever they so choose?

“Anti-Christian?” This is the worst one of them all. This sets the stage for state religion, technocratic theocracy. Who defines what is “Christian?” “Christian,” especially nowadays, can be just about anything; and regardless of who you or I might criticize the veracity of that processed faith, the federal government has no right to legally determine what that is. True religious freedom and what this country was founded on is the liberty of conscience and freedom of religion, as long as you are not a harm to others (Romans 13:1-10; Proverbs 29:18).

“Anti-Christian?” So if I don’t share the same beliefs as Charlie Kirk or Pete Hegseth, have I now transgressed the law? Hegseth’s pastor and Charlie’s friend has no problem wedding convicted pedophiles and having them preach at this church building, so what if I loudly rebuke that? Am I now “anti-Christian?”

Or, let me guess, does “anti-Christian” (as the White House and FBI word it) mean that if we do not blindly cow-tow the policies of Israel, and if we dare criticize anything Israel does, or the Talmud or Kabbalah or other Jewish practices that are contrary to the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ, does that mean I will be guilty of a hate crime and legally condemned as “antisemitic” under Noahide courts?

Go back to the article I wrote the day after Kirk was allegedly assassinated. As I warned at the time:

“So, get ready, friend, for the potential for Republicans to quickly introduce this mammoth bill that no read called the “KIRK Act” or the “TURNING POINT Act” that will make the PATRIOT Act look like child’s play!”

Well, we got that via NSPM-7 and it was done discreetly, with next to no media coverage on it in the mainstream or alternative podcasts: they were too busy keeping Americans distracted on stupid nonsense to ever dare to cover this brazen tyranny and draconian overreach, and all the subsequent censorship and obstruction of our basic rights that followed.

Then more recently we had the absolutely staged assassination of Trump at that dinner event last month. I posed several questions the night it happened:

“Is it because Trump is doing so horribly in the polls, and Americans are so absolutely fed up with him that he tried to gin-up a little support? ‘The Woke Left is trying to kill me, the radical Left needs to be stopped.’ “Is it to justify gun restrictions and pre-crime surveillance? We know that he and Melania are totally in favor of it, promoted it during both administrations; and Trump is anti-gun and anti-2A. “Is it a distraction from the Iran War and the energy shocks and incoming shortages? “Is it to gin up support for his ballroom (military bunker)?”

The ballroom was confirmed immediately that night by a number of the MAGA shills on X in unison calling for the ballroom, followed by Trump and the White House saying the same thing. It was also used to justify social media restrictions, with White House officials, such as acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, blaming those on X as being just as equally as guilty as the leftist mainstream media — the same verbiage we see in these White House documents. Leavitt was asked how the administration was going to try to control the narrative on social media because so many people openly said that they did not trust what they saw.

Lo and behold, just a couple of weeks later, we get a new CT report talking about how they are going to deploy pre-crime surveillance on us. They weren’t even that subtle about it, they just needed an alibi.

I’ve known about NSPM-7 for months, but I chose to wait to talk about in more detail because I figured this administration would totally unclothe itself before too long as to what this was about, lest anyone claim that I was making false claims and maligning the President. Well, the proof is right there, no dispute.

We knew that this day would come — and surprise, surprise, Mr. 4D Chess is come to our rescue; the man “Christians” told me was God’s anointed child to restore the republic and set the country straight. NOTHING could be further from the truth.

Don't forget that when Trump campaigned for the first time in 2016, at an Arizona rally, he shouted that he would bring Americans a biometric entry/exit visa tracking system, which he boasted would be on land, in the sea and in the air. With Trump, being the mischievous fool that he is (by definition; Ecclesiastes 10:12-15), you never really know when he is telling the truth. That time he was.

So now we have Palantir surveillance tracking absolutely everything we do and what we might be predisposed to do.

Don’t worry, no need to fear, this is fine. Trust the plan.

But I guess whatever is left of MAGA is perfectly fine with this, as we long own the libs: I’m sure glad they’d never turn that technology on you, right, especially if a Democrat takes over, right?

Palantir — a name derived from seer stones in the Lord of the Rings universe — is openly telling you what they are about: “There Are NO Secrets.” They make it clear that their technology is all about omni-surveillance, all part of this tokenized trivergence I have warned about. They know your steps, they know your habits, they know your likes, they know your activities, they know your purchases, they know your predisposition; and eventually with the power of 6G technology (which President Trump signed an executive order for last year, promising the rollout of biometrics, implantables, and even spatial penetrative surveillance to look beneath our skin), Palantir and other companies such as Oracle will be able to know nearly everything about us.

This IS the “gray state” we have been warned about, perhaps even worse.

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

As I have said before, the world is shifting into a multipolar framework; where power will eventually be consolidated into continental power blocks and unions ruled by kings and monarchs, followed by appointed governors over redistricted nations and states in those unions, followed by other governors and mayors to rule over smaller states and cities, with omni-AI, and pre-crime surveillance and social credit scores, and autonomous systems to operate at the ground level.

I’m not sure what else to say at this point. Freedom is dead, it’s gone. If you don’t agree with MAGA, then you, I, might just qualify as a domestic terrorist. The state is God and you must comply.

Land of the slave, home of the damned.

Revelation 22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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