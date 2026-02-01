The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
11h

Running out the door, will read later, just skimmed photos. The one of the person taking photos states a warehouse purchased inn Surprise, AZ, Surprise is where erika’s Frantzve father and his three sisters live. 🤔

Not saying anything, just odd.

Wonder who sellers are of all these warehouses..

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
7h

Looks like this will be a great way to rapidly start testing the e-control grid. Flock cams and speakers everywhere, wearables slapped on at entry and nueralink chips inserted on week two. I totally forgot we got the better choice, rah, rah “maga”

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture