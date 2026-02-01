© Courtesy of Port KC

The Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), have begun to quietly purchase a number of massive warehouse facilities in at least 8 states, to create a large-scale mass detention network, allegedly to house illegal immigrants and violent criminals.

In December, The Washington Post first reported DHS’ plans to hold 80,000 immigrants in warehouses, citing a draft solicitation document that was later sent out to a number of private detention companies. The draft called for contractors to renovate these facilities to hold up to 10,000 people apprehended by ICE.

These warehouses would be modified to accommodate separate housing units with washrooms, mess halls, medical units, recreation areas, mail rooms, law libraries and more, per the draft. They will “maximize efficiency, minimize costs, shorten processing times, limit lengths of stay, accelerate the removal process, and promote the safety, dignity, and respect for all in ICE custody,” the solicitation says.

Truthout added: “ICE and other federal agencies have been transporting detainees around the country this year to whichever detention facilities have space, but under the new plan, seven large warehouses in Louisiana, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, and Missouri would be used as deportation “staging” facilities for 5,000-10,000 people each.

“Sixteen smaller warehouses would each hold up to 1,500 people, allowing the government to detain 80,000 people in immigration facilities at a time — up from about 68,000 who were in detention in early December.”

The WaPo recently followed up on this story, reporting on some of the facilities that are being purchased or that the government is seeking to buy.

So far, the DHS is eyeing 23 different locations across the U.S.

“ICE expects to hold between 1,500 and 10,000 detainees in each of these 23 warehouses at a time, according to documents and interviews,” The WaPo reported. “But some experts have warned that it will be difficult to bring the industrial buildings up to federal standards for detention facilities in the short time before ICE plans to begin housing people in them.”

Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, did not answer any questions but did state the agency “has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities.” She added, “It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space.”

Locations under consideration include a 920,000-square-foot warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri; a 26.8-acre property in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a 553,000-square-foot facility in Ashland, Virginia; and a former auto parts distribution center in Chester, New York. ICE has expressed interest in or has toured locations in Roxbury, New Jersey; Social Circle, Georgia; Orlando, Florida; and Hanover County, Virginia.

A warehouse the federal government planned to overhaul into an immigrant detention center in Oklahoma City. The city’s mayor says the deal is off. Courtesy: © Obtained by The Post/Obtained by The Post

The WaPo added (excerpts):

“I’m not sure that this is the type of detention that is humane,” Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, said in an interview about plans to transform a warehouse there into an ICE facility that could hold up to 7,500 people. On Jan. 15, the same day that local news photographers documented ICE officials inspecting the building, the city council passed a five-year ban on all new nonmunicipal detention facilities.

A man takes photos of a warehouse as federal officials tour the facility on Jan. 15 to consider repurposing it as an ICE detention facility in Kansas City, Missouri. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)© Charlie Riedel/AP

DHS bought two warehouses this month, one in Williamsport, Maryland, for $102 million and another in Surprise, Arizona, for $70 million, deed records show. In recent weeks, ICE officials have also begun notifying warehouse owners and local officials in several other cities of their interest in specific properties.

Located in areas zoned for industrial uses near interstates and airports, most of the buildings under consideration are currently vacant shells — little more than walls, a thick concrete floor and a ceiling supported by dozens of internal beams, according to promotional materials and commercial real estate databases.

Local officials in Roxbury said DHS informed them of plans to buy a building there, and an ICE official joined a recent warehouse tour in Social Circle, Georgia, according to The Post’s analysis of photos of the visit. The Post obtained a spreadsheet that lists nearly two dozen properties that ICE officials apparently planned to tour this month but could not verify its authenticity. DHS did not respond to questions about it. The Post, however, confirmed ICE’s interest in eight of those facilities, and several building tours occurred at the time and locations specified in the document.

In at least 15 communities, residents have staged protests or packed town council meetings, overwhelming local elected officials with questions about the proposed facilities. Locals have shown up at locations identified on the unconfirmed ICE list, which has circulated on social media, with cameras to document tours.

Read more about it here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Kings 22:27 And say, Thus saith the king, Put this fellow in the prison, and feed him with bread of affliction and with water of affliction, until I come in peace.

Go back to last year when I reported on the creation of Alligator Alcatraz in Florida, a supposed large prison city secluded in the Everglades to house violent criminals and illegals, I warned that there is something more darker at hand.

This sounds eerily familiar to what Nazi Germany did in the prelude to World War II.

Dachau was formed in 1933 and was created out of a retired military base. It was based a similar model from Great Britain, where the Nazi Party began locking up political adversaries, dissenters and dissidents. It of course eventually turned into a Jewish death camp.

According to the National WWII Museum,

The first Nazi camps were created to hold those deemed as “enemies” or “subversives.” Initially, the population of these concentration camps were not usually Jews, but Communists, socialists, Roma and Sinti, Jehovah’s witnesses, gay men, and “asocial” elements (alcoholics, criminals, people with mental disabilities, the poor). Such camps differed from normal prisons because of the harsh conditions and operated “without regard to legal norms of arrest and imprisonment that are acceptable in a constitutional democracy.”

In addition to the lack of due process or semblance of a trial that preceded incarceration, all safeguards, checks, and balances regarding “civil and humane” prisoner treatment vanished inside the gates. Essentially, the concentration camp became a space disconnected from the outside world, within which “justice” was meted out at the whims of the commandant, or much more often, individual camp guards.

This is important, especially considering the rhetoric we continue to hear from this administration and the useful idiots online who continue to chant about ending the “woke liberal mind virus” and “radical democrats,” and basically anyone who dares to question MAGA or offer fair criticism of beliefs on the ‘right,’ it is immediately assumed to be a “woke sissy libtard” and a closet Hilary-Biden-Harris voter. Some of that is starting to fizzle-out with Trump’s constant TACO’ing and reneging on so many things, and with the embarrassment of the Epstein stuff, but such partisan sentiment remains.

Then we see Trump and the uniparty’s blatant and overt obeisance to Israel and radical Talmudic, Kabbalistic Zionists, and anyone who, God forbid, criticizes a foreign government or Judaism in any form is labeled “antisemitic;” to the point where Trump has executive orders that deem preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ a hate crime and guilty of antisemitism. What happens if, and probably when at this point, the insane Noahide Laws are mandated? What happens to the “dissidents” who refuse to deny the gospel and the word of God?

Also, do you remember the Covid quarantine camps that were being set up around the world, where people were hauled off to camps, cut off from the outside world and monitored daily? Do you also remember the CDC’s “green zones” for isolation?

Well, we keep hearing rumblings about another plandemic and the propagated threat of bird flu. Will these Alligator Alcatraz’s become future holding cells for the “diseased” to be left there to die?

We also know that this administration is hardly deporting anyone at scale (Barack Obama blew Trump out of the water, and even Biden at this pace is doing just as much if not even MORE than Trump), and just recently ICE said they are going to claw back some of their operations.

So, if we are not deporting, then who are these facilities for? Also, why are we storing all these illegals here (so the government says)? I thought the point was to deport them and extradite them out of the country? So unless they are planning to make prison labor out of these people, which is very well possible, then why the surge in camps and detention centers?

To me, this screams of the so-called “Grey State.” We used to warn about FEMA Camps, and while those are still a threat, it appears those style camps are being rebranded to be used under the guise of tackling “immigration.”

Isaiah 42:22 But this is a people robbed and spoiled; they are all of them snared in holes, and they are hid in prison houses: they are for a prey, and none delivereth; for a spoil, and none saith, Restore.

