The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
5hEdited

A true bank notice to pay attention too, heard an honest, think by accident review about new terms and conditions, an option within 54 pages is to accept a “free service” for constant monitoring to alert account holder to let them know of daily spending habits, blah, blah, blah. When I asked the bank employee if he understood this was about sharing our data everywhere, silence, asked again, silence. But it’s a free service. It sounds like AI at woek, but it’s free, such a deal.

Reply
Share
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
6h

They've always got something up their sleeves. And it's never ever good (for us).

Thank you

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture