A massive cyberattack is looming and is highly likely to occur later this year, that is according to OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman.

In a new interview with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, the two discussed “the rapid approach of superintelligence and why he believes the world, especially Washington, is not yet prepared for the transformation ahead,” along with “OpenAI’s new policy blueprint, the urgent need for societal resilience against cyber and bio threats, and whether the U.S. government should play a more direct role in the development of AI.”

As concerning cybersecurity, Altman had this to say:

ALTMAN: On the on the scary side. The main areas we currently track in our preparedness framework are cybersecurity, bio, and actually — I suspect in the next year we will see significant threats that we will have to mitigate, from cyber. And these models are already quite capable and will get much more capable. And then on Bio — this is something we’ve been talking about a lot. The models are clearly going to get very good at helping people do biology at an advanced level. Wonderful things are going to happen there. We will see a bunch of diseases get cured. Someone is going to try to misuse those now, and […] I think we can mitigate those by the companies aligning the models and having good classifiers and good safety stocks. But we’re not that far away from a world where there are incredibly capable open source models that are very good at biology and the needs for society to be resilient to terrorist groups. Using these models to try to create novel pathogens is like, that's no longer a theoretical thing, or it's not going to be for much longer. So part of the reason that we are trying to push also in this, blueprint ideas around societal resilience is a realization that AI safety or safety in a world of powerful, I cannot be done by the companies alone. ALLEN: When you mentioned cyber in the next year, something that Jim and I have heard a lot, from the AI companies is there could well be a world shaking cyberattack this year. It would get people's attention. It sounds like you agree with that. ALTMAN: I think that's totally possible. Yes, I think I think to avoid that, it will require a tremendous amount of work also in a sort of resilience style approach. Again, it's not just like make one AI model safe, it is defenders. We have this thing called a trusted access program. Other things, other companies of other things. But, you know, cybersecurity companies, the major platforms, the governments using this technology to try to rapidly secure their systems, the open source stack, all of that. That's quite important.

Also worth noting is that near the end of the discussion, Altman clarified that in the not-so distant future AI will become a utility like energy and water.

Last month, Altman spoke at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C., where he revealed that AI will be purchased in a tokenized format.

“Fundamentally our business and I think the business of every other model provider is going to look like selling tokens. […] We see a future where intelligence is a utility like electricity or water and people buy it from us on a meter and use it for whatever they want to use it for.

Allen asked Altman to clarify his remarks. He replied:

Like, you know, you pay an electricity bill to your house and then you plug in whatever you want, like you have your computer, your oven, you know, like my kids toys, whatever. All use this electricity. And I get to use it in all sorts of ways. And this sort of like, people can come up with these brilliant things and I plug them in and then, you know, I don't really think about it, but there's this, like amazing amount of work to generate electricity, go to my house at a kind of amazingly cheap price, all things considered. That's come down hugely over time. And once a month I pay my electricity bill and I get to do all this, like, amazing stuff. And I think about the stuff, not really the electricity. I think I will be the same. You will have this personal super assistant running in the cloud. It will do a lot of work. It'll plug into devices, different products. You'll log into all these different services with you. It'll be running in the background thinking for you, doing all this stuff. And you know, if you use it a lot or use it at high levels of intelligence, you'll have a higher bill one month. And if you use it less, you'll have a lower bill. But you'll have this intelligence that really knows you, and you can kind of take it anywhere. And in the same way that you probably don't think about electricity all the time, you just think about all the things you use that are powered by electricity. And then you have this, like one service, this utility. That’s what we meant. The price per unit of intelligence, I suspect will continue to drop. Incredibly, if we can build enough infrastructure, there's so much demand for this in the world that I can see like a very weird supply constraint. And then prices go up. I think that'd be bad. That's why we should build so much. But assuming we can build enough, I think like the price per unit will continue to fall at the rate it's been falling, which is astronomically fast.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

They always tell you what they are going to do before they do it…

We’ve warned about a massive, imminent cyberattack for years; and now with the push to shove AI into everything and normalize the AI control grid, at the same time as the Iran War, the time is ripe for the next major calamity to be deployed.

Again, let us not forget about Klaus Schwab’s warning of a cyber pandemic that would make the Covid lockdowns look like child’s play.

The timing of Altman’s remarks also comes as the Trump administration, once again, is back to warning about cyber security threats carried out by Iran.

CISA said in a bulletin today:

Iran-affiliated advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are conducting exploitation activity targeting internet-facing operational technology (OT) devices, including programmable logic controllers (PLCs) manufactured by Rockwell Automation/Allen-Bradley. This activity has led to PLC disruptions across several U.S. critical infrastructure sectors through malicious interactions with the project file and manipulation of data on human machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) displays, resulting in operational disruption and financial loss. U.S. organizations should urgently review the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) and indicators of compromise (IOCs) in this advisory for indications of current or historical activity on their networks, and apply the recommendations listed in the Mitigations section of this advisory to reduce the risk of compromise.

The ‘Big Kahuna’ is coming, I am convinced of it; the WEF’s “Cyber Polygon” simulated this scenario.

Proverbs 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished. Proverbs 14:15 The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going.

This is why I have been telling readers to prepare as soon as I reported on Cyber Polygon back in 2021, and we have been seeing increasing warnings and growing hacks and outages in scale; and eventually the ‘big one’ will occur, which I think will be when the AI firms, telecoms, banking, power grid companies and more are forcibly turned off for some time, and when the power comes back on it will be blamed on Iran, China, Russia; bank accounts will be drained, devices will be bricked, vehicles inoperable, utilities not functioning. Doing so will justify further war, of course, but then establish the implementation of digital ID, tokenization of everything, smart everything, autonomy and anonymity is gone for good. People will be so scared that they will accept it.

This also brings us to Altman’s utility remarks. I have zero desire for any of this, and most people reading this don’t either, but there are many that do use AI and they will be ensnared into the latest usury scam; but worse than that, as ‘they’ force people into more consolidated control with smart cities and the trivergeance of blockchain, AI, and the IoT/IoB, people will be forced to pay for their own enslavement, owning nothing and being not so happy.

But the logic Altman uses, in the context of this latest interview, reveals the hidden narrative of, ‘These things are too powerful to just let the average person have access to this technology, so we need to restrict and tether access for your own safety and especially for the safety of our children.’ It’s always about the children.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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