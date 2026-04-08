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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
24m

I know it's your job, but maybe try to touch on some lighter subjects ? Lol. This can't be easy on you having to cover all this.

Either these are their scare tactics to discourage us or we face some nasty stuff.

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