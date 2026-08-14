The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
2h

It would be fascinating to see some of the “founders” be brought back to life for a week or so and attend some of these tyrannical DC events, then have them WRITE and speak (for those who are allergic to reading) commentary on their vision for the future and what the future has become.

Reply
Share
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
25m

And just who might these companies be? How about are good friends at Palantir! Can it be any more obvious what they are up to. Linkin as usual tomorrow @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture