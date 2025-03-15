A new study reveals that roughly 50% of U.S. women in their early to mid-thirties are experiencing symptoms of menopause, symptoms usually experienced in their late 40s and 50s, but new evidence suggests the window for women to have children is closing even faster.

Published last month in the journal NPJ Women’s Health, researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine documented a significant jump in young women experiencing early-onset perimenopause.

The school ran a survey via its Flo women’s health app with 4,400 American women aged 30 and older who participated in an online survey. The app tracks menstrual cycles, ovulation and pregnancy.

Liudmila Zhaunova, director of science at Flo, said:

“We had a significant number of women who are typically thought to be too young for perimenopause tell us that they have high levels of perimenopause-related symptoms. It’s important that we keep doing research to understand better what is happening with these women so that they can get the care they need.”

According to the university in a press release,

Among women 30 to 35, 55.4% reported symptoms meeting the criteria for “moderate” or “severe” on the Menopause Rating Scale. This number increased to 64.3% with women 36 to 40. Despite those numbers, most women don’t seek treatment for menopause symptoms until they are 56 or older.

The researchers found psychological symptoms associated with menopause like anxiety, depression and irritability appeared well before the physical symptoms. These symptoms peaked among women aged 41 to 45, before declining to their lowest levels in women ages 56 and older.

Physical problems such as sexual dysfunction, bladder issues and vaginal dryness were most common in women 51 and older and least common in women ages 30 to 35.

Some of the symptoms most often associated with menopause, such as hot flashes and sweating, peaked with women 51 to 55 and were lowest among women 30 to 35.

Study co-author Dr. Jennifer Payne, an expert in reproductive psychiatry at UVA Health and the University of Virginia School of Medicine, said in a statement:

“Physical and emotional symptoms associated with perimenopause are understudied and often dismissed by physicians. This research is important to more fully understand how common these symptoms are, their impact on women and to raise awareness amongst physicians as well as the general public. “Knowing this type of progression of perimenopause-associated symptoms can help both women and their doctors know what to expect as women enter the perimenopausal portion of their lives.”

Menopause has become a bit of a blanket term that has also come to include perimenopause and post-menopause, leading to confusion as to how women should feel and treat it.

The study listed eight symptoms strongly associated with perimenopause:

Absence of periods for 12 months or 60 days

Hot flashes

Vaginal dryness

Pain during sexual intercourse

Recent cycle length irregularity

Heart palpitations

Frequent urination

This then stems into actual menopause symptoms with anxiety, depression, and irritability seen among women ages 41-45 before dying down a bit.

The study also acknowledged that seldom of these women experiencing the early stages of menopause are going to seek medical help. The study observed only 4.3% of 30-35-year-olds sought care. Among those who did, a fourth of 30-35-year-olds and 40% of 36-40-year-olds were diagnosed as perimenopausal.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The study does not get into why more young women are facing early symptoms of menopause, but there are some things we can glean from it.

A 2013 study, for example, showed a link between endocrine disrupting chemicals and menopause.

“The researchers looked at the levels of numerous EDCs [endocrine-disrupting chemicals] in the blood or urine of 5,700 women through a secondary analysis of the US National Health & Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) database. Those with the highest amounts of phthalates and PCBs [two very common types of endocrine-disrupting chemical] went through menopause an average of 2.5 years before the others.”

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. You also have to factor in the high EMF and 5G-radiation that we now live in, and all the deep cellular effects that causes. This alone causes a whole host of problems in both men and women, and explains away so many of the major health problems people suffer from.

We’d be remiss if we did not also acknowledge the Covid “vaccines” and the damage they have done, and the direct link to menstrual and birth problems. In 2023, I reported how the maternal mortality rate skyrocketed in 2021, but, of course, scientists don’t know why.

The reality is the shots, plus EMF poisoning, plus all the toxic chemicals and poor diet, the stress - all of that is contributing to women hitting “the wall,” so to speak, much sooner. Indeed, there is an attack on women to destroy the very thing that God endowed them with: the ability to be mothers and birth children.

Psalm 127:3 Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. Proverbs 30:15 The horseleach hath two daughters, crying, Give, give. There are three things that are never satisfied, yea, four things say not, It is enough: [16] The grave; and the barren womb; the earth that is not filled with water; and the fire that saith not, It is enough.

With this in mind, ladies, I am not telling you to shack-up with some bum loser, but if you want children you better stop kicking the can down the road and start diligently seeking and praying for a godly man to supply you with those children, because your clock is indeed ticking faster these days. But if you are facing these symptoms and still want children, don’t be dismayed: focus on your health to alleviate these problems and to strengthen your chances of pregnancy, and to have faith in the Almighty to help conceive.

Hebrews 11:11 Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised. [12] Therefore sprang there even of one, and him as good as dead, so many as the stars of the sky in multitude, and as the sand which is by the sea shore innumerable.

SEE: Why The Elites Don’t Want Us Having Children, And What’s Required For A Strong Marriage

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE