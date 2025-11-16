MAGA is melting down. President Donald Trump’s core base is irate as the man continues to contradict every campaign promise and only prioritize his and his buddies’ interests, and his blatant obeisance to Israel, among other things.

The most egregious thing to come out this week is the continued coverup of the Epstein files - which, with the damning evidence portraying Trump and the administration in an even worse light (and now Trump wants there to be an investigation) - and keep in mind he told his own base that voted for him that demanding the Epstein files means that they are not really MAGA.

Imminent war with Venezuela (as if Iran, Yemen, and the continued funding of Israel and Ukraine - the war he said he would end in “24 hours”);

And him once again defending H-1Bs and saying Americans aren’t talented enough, importing 600,000 Chinese students to keep the college Ponzi going (more on this in a separate report); and being gaslit about the condition of the economy when everyone knows the real economy is dead.

The cries of MAGA dying have steadily been growing this year and are now reaching a fever pitch, and the calls for a new party and movement are taking precedent.

But here’s the thing: the people who are shouting, ‘We were lied to, we were lied to!’, where were these people years ago? These same people in an uproar ignored all the facts and evidence to the contrary about who Trump was before, during, and right now. I have lost so much support and fellowship with people, family, neighbors, former friends, especially those pretending to be “Christian,” because I would not suffer and bow down and cheer on this orange maniac.

2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.

But no, these willfully ignorant dolts chose to ignore all facts, logic, and morality, and willingly lied to themselves; even in the face of Operation Warp Speed and the utter insanity and Orwellian nightmare that was unleashed in 2020, these people STILL went along for the ride with this joker. Incredible.

Proverbs 6:12 A naughty person, a wicked man, walketh with a froward mouth. [13] He winketh with his eyes, he speaketh with his feet, he teacheth with his fingers; [14] Frowardness is in his heart, he deviseth mischief continually; he soweth discord. [15] Therefore shall his calamity come suddenly; suddenly shall he be broken without remedy. [16] These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: [17] A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, [18] An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, [19] A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren.

Who does that sound like right now?

These people whining and complaining KNEW THE TRUTH and chose to reject it; they knew what they were in for; they knew that they were voting for a snake.

People are still coping, they are still saying, ‘we’ve been betrayed!’ Wrong. That would imply a relationship, a bond of trust, a unity, was broken. Trump was never a “traitor:” he is what he always was, and people fell for it. Trump has said that his favorite poem is “The Snake.”

On her way to work one morning

Down the path ‘longside the lake

A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake

His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew

“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



She wrapped him up all cozy in a comforter of silk

And laid him by thе fireside with some honеy and some milk

She hurried home from work that night, and soon as she arrived

She found that pretty snake she’d taken in had been revived

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



She clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried

“But if I hadn’t brought you in, by now you might have died”

She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed and held him tight

Instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



“I saved you,” cried the woman

“And you’ve bitten me, but why?

And you know your bite is poisonous and now I’m gonna die”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”

“Take me in, tender woman

Take me in, for heaven’s sake

Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

“Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

“Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake

Trump loves it so much the White House re-edited him reading it earlier this year and published it to the White House website.

Nah, it wasn’t betrayal: he told them who he was, and people let him bite them.

2 Corinthians 11:3 But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ. [13] For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. [14] And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. [15] Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works. Ecclesiastes 10:8 He that diggeth a pit shall fall into it; and whoso breaketh an hedge, a serpent shall bite him. [11] Surely the serpent will bite without enchantment; and a babbler is no better.

But the only reason why the rage is happening is because the propaganda ministry dropped the veil. Seriously, what is Trump doing that he didn’t do during the first administration? I’ll grant you this time it is much more egregious and in your face, but it’s not that far off from the first administration. But for those complaining about his incessant support for Israel, for example, well, what has changed from the first time he was in power?

It’s all propaganda, it’s algorithmic deception. Bot accounts and paid shill influencers are there to push buttons and sell narratives all at once.

Notice how seldom people are outraged at Trump signing the GENIUS Act, creating programmable digital dollars; pushing into digital IDs and full-blown tokenization of ALL assets, including you. That’s because they are being distracted, and the PEDOS in charge don’t care that you know they are child diddlers. And while this is atrocious and abominable, no doubt, it keeps the masses’ eyes off the control grid being built up around them…

But as I keep saying, these people didn’t want the truth: they denied reality and chose to be lied to; they chose to erect and worship and dance to a golden calf to deliver them. They wanted this deception.

Isaiah 30:8 Now go, write it before them in a table, and note it in a book, that it may be for the time to come for ever and ever: [9] That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the LORD: [10] Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits: [11] Get you out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us. [12] Wherefore thus saith the Holy One of Israel, Because ye despise this word, and trust in oppression and perverseness, and stay thereon: [13] Therefore this iniquity shall be to you as a breach ready to fall, swelling out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instant.

I have repeatedly tried to warn people that terms such as “Make America Great Again” and “America First” are deceptive and have coded meanings behind them; and even when comic-book villain Larry Fink from BlackRock explicitly says whoever won the 2024 election, “it doesn’t matter,” people STILL ignore it.

The first Trump card was the teflon card: nothing would stick (per the Illuminati Card Game). Enough is Enough, he shouts, as he is the charismatic leader with golden hair to beguile the people.

Now the ‘backlash’ card is being played:

Elon Musk got the ball rolling earlier this year when he launched a new third party that he referred to as the ‘America Party,’ and will fund money against any opposition. "When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk said in July.

The videos, the posts, the memes, are all starting to pile up of all these people who voted three times with for Trump, and are now feeling some serious buyer's remorse; and the calls for a new “America First” party are on the rise, headed up by this coalition of (mostly) former MAGA peddlers and diehards.

Posts such as these are becoming more common:

Though some people never fell for it.

Yesterday on X the phrase “America First” was trending, and now posts and clips of people burning MAGA hats are becoming a little more common, and memes such as this one are growing in popularity:

For those who do not know, the “America First” phrase - a phrase Trump popularized in 2016 - has been taken over and headed up by a covert fed operative named Nick Fuentes.

Exit stage left, Charlie Kirk, and enter stage right Nick Fuentes and his army of “Groypers.”

His hat is blue and says "America First." I’ll be talking about and exposing Fuentes in future posts. Fuentes has been around for a while and has had a strong online contingent for around a decade, but in recent months he has absolutely blown up and is on all these different podcasts and is talked about on Fox News (that’s how you know he’s controlled opposition). But his hat is going to get more popular.

Allow Fuentes to explain why you need to put on this hat and ditch the red hat:

If you listen to Fuentes, he rattles off a bunch of names, names that make up this new contingent:

Nick Fuentes

Tucker Carlson

Candance Owens

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Jake Shields (Retired MMA fighter/Ju-Jitsu champion)

Dan Bilzerian (hedonist poker champion)

Myron Gaines (Fresh & Fit Podcast)

Lucas Gage (Veteran, activist)

Aiden Ross (Podcaster/influencer)

“Sneako” (Podcaster/influencer)

Alex Jones - Fuentes did not mention him, but Fuentes has made recent appearances in InfoWars studios sitting next to Jones

So this is the “dream team?” My goodness. The funny part about this is that some of these people (Tucker, Candace) just a few weeks ago were all ragging Fuentes, accusing one another of being CIA-Fed plants. Now they’re all friends? Oh, it was all one big ‘misunderstanding’ and are now spearheading an online movement of disenfranchised young adults and enraged Americans, many of whom are larping as crusaders online and fighting the ‘culture war’ with frog memes.

Let’s also throw Elon Musk on there with that list, as he was one of the ones calling for a new party. Well, here’s a reminder of what Musk is about:

Or how about Rand Paul? People forget that he was out there during the Covid scam peddling mask-wearing and taking the vaccine as the only way out. The senator very much touted the Covid vaccine’s safety and efficacy, stating that the answer to ending the ‘pandemic’ was not mask-wearing, but “the vaccine is.” He also went onto to say other things such as:

Getting vaccinated is a great incentive to take off the mask

Says that those that getting both doses of the vaccine are “safe”

Says that the vaccine is safe against the variants

A bit double-tongued on masking but said that the mask is not the answer, “the vaccine is the answer”

Reports that he sees elderly who have been vaccinated have a “twinkle in their eye” because they got their freedoms back and feel safe from the vaccine, and more.

He would later go on to tell people that America needed “new vaccines” to combat the figment Covid variants.

“… Other than the vaccine – the vaccine was working pretty well in May [and] April, but now the vaccine is not working so well and the virus is escaping it. “So the one thing they could do that they are not doing, is we should allow for a new vaccine to be introduced – they have it waiting, but they’re not doing anything to introduce the new vaccine. “I think well maybe [the government] bought a lot of the old one and they haven’t used it up yet, and maybe they are trying to be frugal, maybe someone has something invested in the old one. “But the old one isn’t working so well. It probably does reduce your risk of severe hospitalizations still, and death, but it’s not fighting off the virus at a level where we really could change the trajectory. “In April and May of this year, we got down to less than 10,ooo cases a day. We did that when the first vaccine was very very effective; we got the Delta variant now that it dominates, the vaccine isn’t as effective as it was. And we have a new vaccine, it’s sitting there: we approve a new vaccine for the flu, they criticized Trump endlessly […], we got a vaccine in one year, and why aren’t they doing anything to introduce a new vaccine or allow – get the red tape out of the way, let’s get the new vaccine out, and see if that helps it.”

But let’s just forget all about that…

What about Thomas Massie, for example? Well, we’ve already covered that Massie, while he might say some good things here and there, has documented freemasonic connections, went to the same schools and clubs as one of Trump’s brothers, and has invested in transhumanist companies that have ties to Palantir’s Peter Thiel. It’s good cop, bad cop. And while he has been characterized as this anti-AIPAC figure, he himself has said that he “never [has] said anything particularly critical of Israel.”

So as Trump keeps posting that he wants to see Massie primaried and making fun of his new wife, keep these things in the back of your mind.

We could keep going down the list with this new motley crue of propagandists and deep state change agents, but I think you get the point.

Jesse Ventura, former Governor of Minnesota, retired Navy SEAL, professional wrestler, and movie star, who summed up political gaggles in America as such. Ventura explained in an interview with Chuck Palahnuik:

“Politics in America is identical to pro wrestling. “In front of the crowd, in front of TV, they pretend they hate each other. They pretend like they are big adversaries and that’s the sell job they do to us, the citizens. Just like pro wrestling, my job was to go out and piss everybody off so bad they would pay their hard earned money to go out and see me get my butt kicked. “Well, the point is, we are all friends in the locker room. We all work together. It’s entertainment. We put on a show and this is no different. They are putting on a show, because behind the scenes, they are all friends. They go out to dinner together and cut their deals together. It’s a show. That’s what I believe. “I taught at Harvard in 2004. Do you know what one of my classes was? How Pro Wrestling Prepares You For Politics.”

It’s a hat trick!

Fortunately, not everyone is falling for it completely.

But others are posting white “America Only” hats.

But who’s going to tell them that they don’t even have a country left, one that has not been totally sold off and monopolized?

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. [34] Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.

There’s a lot more I could say, but I will save more of that for future reports.

Are there things that these individuals say that are true? Sure - but so did Obama and Trump, and we know how that has turned out! ‘Oh, but things are different for the umpteenth time, we know these people are legit: vote harder!’

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

All these people, all these movements, all these pundits and movers of sedition, are, as Stalin would call them, “useful idiots.” They will be cast aside once it is time to pull the plug. Thanks for your service, comrade!

Flee from idolatry, stop wasting time on these movements and theatrics, falsely hoping that they are going to save you and lead you to the promised land.

If you choose to follow an idol shepherd you WILL be sheered and sent to the slaughter!

As for me, and I hope you too, will keep your eyes on Jesus Christ the Lord of all.

Hebrews 12:1 Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, [2] Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. [3] For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds.

