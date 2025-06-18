In this short video vlog, I discuss times of feeling unmotivated, feeling as if at times there is little point to my labors and if what I am saying is worth while.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 9:16 Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man's wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard. [17] The words of wise men are heard in quiet more than the cry of him that ruleth among fools. [18] Wisdom is better than weapons of war: but one sinner destroyeth much good.

This is what I was inferring to in part in my video. I understand I will never know just how effective my labors have been this side of heaven; even Paul would not judge this because it was not for him (or us) to judge (1 Corinthians 4:1‐6), but it is something I have admittedly struggled with at times.

In a world when so many people nowadays have become willfully ignorant and want to be lied to, it can be discouraging. Then again, we know this would be the case.

2 Peter 3:3 Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, [4] And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation. [5] For this they willingly are ignorant of, […]

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

