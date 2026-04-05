Luke 24:1 KJB ¶ Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulchre, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them.

[2] And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulchre.

[3] And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus.

[4] And it came to pass, as they were much perplexed thereabout, behold, two men stood by them in shining garments:

[5] And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead?

[6] He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spake unto you when he was yet in Galilee,

[7] Saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.

[8] And they remembered his words,

[9] And returned from the sepulchre, and told all these things unto the eleven, and to all the rest.

[10] It was Mary Magdalene, and Joanna, and Mary the mother of James, and other women that were with them, which told these things unto the apostles.

[11] And their words seemed to them as idle tales, and they believed them not.

[12] Then arose Peter, and ran unto the sepulchre; and stooping down, he beheld the linen clothes laid by themselves, and departed, wondering in himself at that which was come to pass.

[13] ¶ And, behold, two of them went that same day to a village called Emmaus, which was from Jerusalem about threescore furlongs.

[14] And they talked together of all these things which had happened.

[15] And it came to pass, that, while they communed together and reasoned, Jesus himself drew near, and went with them.

[16] But their eyes were holden that they should not know him.

[17] And he said unto them, What manner of communications are these that ye have one to another, as ye walk, and are sad?

[18] And the one of them, whose name was Cleopas, answering said unto him, Art thou only a stranger in Jerusalem, and hast not known the things which are come to pass there in these days?

[19] And he said unto them, What things? And they said unto him, Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, which was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people:

[20] And how the chief priests and our rulers delivered him to be condemned to death, and have crucified him.

[21] But we trusted that it had been he which should have redeemed Israel: and beside all this, to day is the third day since these things were done.

[22] Yea, and certain women also of our company made us astonished, which were early at the sepulchre;

[23] And when they found not his body, they came, saying, that they had also seen a vision of angels, which said that he was alive.

[24] And certain of them which were with us went to the sepulchre, and found it even so as the women had said: but him they saw not.

[26] Then he said unto them, O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken:

[26] Ought not Christ to have suffered these things, and to enter into his glory?

[27] And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.

[28] And they drew nigh unto the village, whither they went: and he made as though he would have gone further.

[29] But they constrained him, saying, Abide with us: for it is toward evening, and the day is far spent. And he went in to tarry with them.

[30] And it came to pass, as he sat at meat with them, he took bread, and blessed it, and brake, and gave to them.

[31] And their eyes were opened, and they knew him; and he vanished out of their sight.

[32] And they said one to another, Did not our heart burn within us, while he talked with us by the way, and while he opened to us the scriptures?

[33] And they rose up the same hour, and returned to Jerusalem, and found the eleven gathered together, and them that were with them,

[34] Saying, The Lord is risen indeed, and hath appeared to Simon.

[35] And they told what things were done in the way, and how he was known of them in breaking of bread.

[36] ¶ And as they thus spake, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.

[37] But they were terrified and affrighted, and supposed that they had seen a spirit.

[38] And he said unto them, Why are ye troubled? and why do thoughts arise in your hearts?

[39] Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.

[40] And when he had thus spoken, he shewed them his hands and his feet.

[41] And while they yet believed not for joy, and wondered, he said unto them, Have ye here any meat?

[42] And they gave him a piece of a broiled fish, and of an honeycomb.

[43] And he took it, and did eat before them.

[44] And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me.

[45] Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures,

[46] And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behoved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day:

[47] And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.

[48] And ye are witnesses of these things.

[49] And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.

[50] ¶ And he led them out as far as to Bethany, and he lifted up his hands, and blessed them.

[51] And it came to pass, while he blessed them, he was parted from them, and carried up into heaven.

[52] And they worshipped him, and returned to Jerusalem with great joy:

[53] And were continually in the temple, praising and blessing God. Amen.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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