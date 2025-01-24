The University of North Carolina has been developing a new technology that operates on AI to help with masking and social distancing initiatives.

The technology is currently being used at the university, and its creators hope to share and deploy this technology to other universities and businesses around the country.

The way it works is a camera scans the surrounding area. When a person walks in the camera’s view, it identifies if the person(s) is wearing a mask and is properly social distanced of 6ft.

Here is what the project’s website says:

THE GOAL

This project is designed to encourage our community to wear masks and practice proper spacing guidelines when moving through buildings. By using human-centered design and emerging technology, the Reese Innovation Lab has developed a pilot project to promote the University’s Guidelines for Fall 2020.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Using artificial intellligence (AI), specifically computer vision and machine learning, these kiosks detect if a person is wearing a mask or remaining properly spaced when entering a building. The computer vision team has tested the kiosks with a variety of skin tones, masks colors and patterns, and accessories.

ARE THESE KIOSKS RECORDING DEVICES?

No. Thirty times per second, a single frame of video is analyzed to count and highlight a face and determine if they are weraing a mask or not. The frame and graphics are displayed on the screen in real-time, then immediately deleted as the next frame is analyzed and presented.

No audio or video is recorded or transmitted. School administration or law enforcement agencies will not access the video from the Kiosks. This system does not use facial recognition technology or any process to identify individuals or groups.

WHERE WILL THEY BE?

The kiosks will be piloted in the following areas:

Carroll Hall (Hussman School of Journalism and Media)

McColl Building (Kenan-Flagler Business School)

Gillings School of Public Health

School of Information and Library Sciences

And other areas over time

WHAT ABOUT THE DATA?

The system counts the number of masks worn and the distance between people. It is encrypted and stored as aggregate data and then transmitted from each kiosk every 5 minutes via HTTPS protocol. We are following all university data security protocols.

CAN I OPT-OUT OF THIS PROJECT?

Absolutely. This is an opt-in/opt-out experience, so other entrances will be marked to the buildings. These entrances are also accessible for those who need wheelchair access.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

JOB 35:9 By reason of the multitude of oppressions they make the oppressed to cry: they cry out by reason of the arm of the mighty. [10] But none saith, Where is God my maker, who giveth songs in the night; [11] Who teacheth us more than the beasts of the earth, and maketh us wiser than the fowls of heaven? [12] There they cry, but none giveth answer, because of the pride of evil men. [13] Surely God will not hear vanity, neither will the Almighty regard it.

They say they are not tracking us now, but how will it be before they will? All they really have to do is just change up some algorithms and they will be data collecting instantly. But in reality, they already are: if the built-in AI is designed to learn and adapt what to look for, that means the technology by default is data collecting. The media and tech gurus know that people are opposed to being openly tracked and databased, so they just put a different spin on it.

This is just yet another toy that has been gifted to Big Brother to further spy on our lives and increase the draconian overreach.

