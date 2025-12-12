The AI integration into everything presses forth under the Trump administration, with the latest being the rollout of GenAI.mil, an AI platform and tool for department officials and other American servicemen.

According to a Department of War (DoW) press release published on December 9th,

The War Department today announced the launch of Google Cloud’s Gemini for Government as the first of several frontier AI capabilities to be housed on GenAI.mil, the Department’s new bespoke AI platform.

This initiative cultivates an “AI-first” workforce, leveraging generative AI capabilities to create a more efficient and battle-ready enterprise. Additional world-class AI models will be available to all civilians, contractors, and military personnel, delivering on the White House’s AI Action Plan announced earlier this year.

The first instance on GenAI.mil, Gemini for Government, empowers intelligent agentic workflows, unleashes experimentation, and ushers in an AI-driven culture change that will dominate the digital battlefield for years to come. Gemini for Government is the embodiment of American AI excellence, placing unmatched analytical and creative power directly into the hands of the world’s most dominant fighting force.

In a post on X, Hegseth said “This platform puts the worlds most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior. We will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before.”

He added,

“I am pleased to introduce GenAI.mil, a secure generative AI platform for every member of the Department of War. It is live today and available on the desktops of all military personnel, civilians and contractors. With this launch, we are taking a giant step toward mass AI adoption across the department. This tool marks the beginning of a new era, where every member of our workforce can be more efficient and impactful. “We are pushing all of our chips in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force. The Department is tapping into America’s commercial genius, and we’re embedding generative AI into our daily battle rhythm. AI tools present boundless opportunities to increase efficiency, and we are thrilled to witness AI’s future positive impact across the War Department.”

Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, also said in a statement:

“There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance. We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier.”

In a separate post explaining how this latest integration will benefit the U.S., the DoW provided an example of what the LLM can do for them:

When GenAI was asked, “How will you help the Department of War achieve its mission,” through a user prompt, it replied with a list of capabilities, including, among other things, creating and refining documents, analyzing information, processing and analyzing satellite images, and even auditing computer code for security purposes.

“I can support the DOW’s mission by providing a range of capabilities designed for a secure, high-impact environment,” GenAI replied. “I am ready to support your mission requirements.”

The tool reminds users to double-check everything it provides to ensure accuracy. The highest authority within the War Department, Hegseth himself, provided that validation.

“I expect every member of the department to log in, learn it and incorporate it into your workflows immediately,” Hegseth said. “AI should be in your battle rhythm every single day; it should be your teammate. By mastering this tool, we will outpace our adversaries.”

But this integration doesn’t come without its risks. Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt warned this year that these AI models can be hacked.

“There’s evidence that you can take models, closed or open, and you can hack them to remove their guardrails. So in the course of their training, they learn a lot of things. A bad example would be they learn how to kill someone,” Schmidt said. “All of the major companies make it impossible for those models to answer that question. Good decision. Everyone does this. They do it well, and they do it for the right reasons. There’s evidence that they can be reverse-engineered, and there are many other examples of that nature.”

Despite this, the Pentagon has been retrofitting the military with AI systems and promoting figures from these tech companies to high-authority positions at the DoW. A top U.S. general also admitted this year that he is already using ChatGPT to make some of the decisions for him.

SEE:

Person Of The Year

Meanwhile, today TIME Magazine announced its ‘Person Of The Year’ cover and instead of giving it to a single person, the magazine gave it to a collection of big-tech oligarchs, technocrats and transhumanists instead.

In its article, TIME wrote:

This is the story of how AI changed our world in 2025, in new and exciting and sometimes frightening ways. It is the story of how Huang and other tech titans grabbed the wheel of history, developing technology and making decisions that are reshaping the information landscape, the climate, and our livelihoods. Racing both beside and against each other, they placed multibillion-dollar bets on one of the biggest physical infrastructure projects of all time. They reoriented government policy, altered geopolitical rivalries, and brought robots into homes. AI emerged as arguably the most consequential tool in great-power competition since the advent of nuclear weapons. This article was reported across three continents and through dozens of conversations with executives and computer scientists, economists and politicians, artists and investors, teenagers and grieving families. It describes a frantic blitz toward an unknown destination, and the struggle to make sense of it. […] But the risk-averse are no longer in the driver’s seat. Thanks to Huang, Son, Altman, and other AI titans, humanity is now flying down the highway, all gas no brakes, toward a highly automated and highly uncertain future. Perhaps Trump said it best, speaking directly to Huang with a jovial laugh in the U.K. in September: “I don’t know what you’re doing here. I hope you’re right.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 24:1 Be not thou envious against evil men, neither desire to be with them. [2] For their heart studieth destruction, and their lips talk of mischief.

I think that is probably the most succinct way of describing this AI nonsense and the evil forces behind it.

We are racing at blistering speeds towards our own destruction.

As I have said previously many times before, this “race” has already been lost; China is eating America’s lunch, but that’s not what this is about: Trump has been tasked with getting the control grid implemented as fast as he can, and he is moving at a brisk pace, needless to say.

TIME seldom talked about it, actually watered it down in fact, but the AI bubble is real and is not a joke. These companies are turning a profit; they are simply funneling cash upward and inflating their stock values, and so when the time is right they will cash out and we will be strapped with the bailout.

