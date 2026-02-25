Doug Wilson, the controversial Christian Nationalist pastor, is in the headlines again after he was invited once again to the Pentagon by Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth to lead prayer and preach a message to those on staff.

Hegseth is a member of Wilson’s Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), a network of 150 churches across the U.S. Tucker Carlson is also a fan.

The WinePress detailed some of Wilson’s beliefs last year and his controversial beliefs. Wilson, who is also connected to Charlie Kirk — who believes in the Seven Mountain Mandate — essentially pushes for a so-called Christian-Judeo theocratic government, and has openly defended and endorsed Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, who Wilson has described as a “blessing.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Wilson told the paper:

“Christian nationalism is the conviction that secularism is a failed project, and then no society can function or exist without a transcendental grounding. So Christian nationalism is the idea that a society needs God in order to function. “We’ll start with civil society, it would look a lot smaller, as I’m fond of saying. If this is the state and if there is no God above the state, then the state is God. And I don’t want the state to be God. I don’t wanna live under the pretentious rule of finite beings who breathe through their nose running every aspect of our lives as though they were the deity.”

But Wilson’s recent speech at the Pentagon has reignited other controversies he and his denomination have been involved in.

In a resurfaced 2022 interview, Doug Wilson claimed that he is a “friend of pedophiles” and that’s because “Jesus was a friend of sinners.”

On the All My Friends Are Heretics podcast — “Episode 1: Douglas Wilson - Pedophiles, Justice, and the Gospel” — Wilson stated:

“I’m a friend of pedophiles as a preacher of the gospel that will bring them out of that grotesque sin, right? So, I am a friend of pedophiles because Christ was a friend to sinners.”

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Wilson has had a long history of condoning and covering up for pedophilia in his network of churches.

Per a Brave AI overview:

Doug Wilson has stated that he considers himself a friend to pedophiles because he believes Christ was a friend to sinners. This view has drawn significant criticism, particularly regarding his handling of cases involving convicted pedophiles within his church, Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho.

In 2012, Wilson presided over the marriage of Steven Sitler, a convicted, clinically diagnosed pedophile, despite Sitler’s history of molesting children.

In 2015, Sitler was found to have violated probation by engaging in inappropriate contact with his infant son. Wilson continued to provide pastoral care to Sitler, which critics argue amounted to a failure to safeguard children.

Wilson defended his actions by asserting that he believed in “measured and limited” consequences for offenders, even while advocating for the death penalty for pedophiles in theory. Critics argue this contradiction reflects a dangerous inconsistency.

Multiple sources, including the Heidelblog and The Aquila Report , have labeled Wilson’s leadership as a failure to protect children and criticized his pastoral judgment in these cases.

The Sons of Patriarchy podcast (2024) and other investigative reports detail a pattern of abuse allegations tied to Wilson’s influence, including marital rape, spiritual abuse, and grooming, with survivors alleging a culture of silence and cover-up.

While Wilson denies being a pedophile enabler, critics maintain that his theology and actions have enabled a culture where abuse is mishandled, and his defense of offenders has caused lasting harm to victims and their families.

Moreover, in 2022, for example, one of his deacons, Alex Lloyd, was tried in federal court for possessing child porn.

In the interview, Wilson also defended having convicted sex offenders in his church, and noted that there are nearly several dozen convicted offenders in his small town, yet “everybody knows the name of one of them because he's repent[ed], because he's repentant, and because of where he goes to church, right.” And in the case of Sitler, Wilson says the controversy stems from people stumbling at the fact that his church “he professes repentance, and because the church received him back under conditions, and watching him and being careful […].”

He went on to say, “The people who are currently accusing me of being a friend of pedophiles are themselves on the verge of becoming friends of pedophiles, and this is the thing: they're going to be in five years from now friends of pedophiles as pedophiles.”

What?

Talk about gaslighting.

These people, honestly, are just absolutely sick, rotten liars to their core. But it makes sense that this creep gets to regularly visit the Pentagon and is friends with Hegseth, seeing as what the Trump administration and the U.S. government is willing to cover up.

Let’s unpack and defuse this nonsense that has become so commonplace in church-buildings today.

First of all, this ruse of “Jesus was a friend of sinners” is one of the biggest lies repudiated today. The idea being that Jesus loved unconditionally, judged no one, met them where they were at, put his arm around and affirms what that have done, and therefore by extension it is YOU who are in sin for judging them.

If you recall, this was the same argument and line of reasoning Charlie Kirk used to justify hanging around “gay” conservatives and Christians (an oxymoron), and drag queens and same-sex marriages with IVF babies, etc. — Kirk and Wilson, who were allies together.

It was the Pharisees who came up with that argument as a way to deride the Lord and spread rumors about him as to discredit him.

Matthew 11:16 But whereunto shall I liken this generation? It is like unto children sitting in the markets, and calling unto their fellows, [17] And saying, We have piped unto you, and ye have not danced; we have mourned unto you, and ye have not lamented. [18] For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, He hath a devil. [19] The Son of man came eating and drinking, and they say, Behold a man gluttonous, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners. But wisdom is justified of her children. [20] Then began he to upbraid the cities wherein most of his mighty works were done, because they repented not: [21] Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes. [22] But I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the day of judgment, than for you. [23] And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell: for if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day. [24] But I say unto you, That it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for thee. See also Luke 7:29-35.

The people and the religious class rejected John the Baptist, so then Jesus offered himself directly and they still rejected him and lied about him, the implication being that Jesus was another worldly fleshpot who affirmed the sins of the people in order to reach them, when he certainly was NOT and did no such thing.

This cliche nonsense about Jesus being a ‘friend of sinners’ does not mean he was their buddy and affirmed their sins: there are no scriptures that substantiate that. Rather, for example, when Jesus exposed the hypocrisy and cover-up of adultery committed by the Pharisees in John 8, he told the woman who was taken in adultery, “Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more” (John 8:11). He didn’t affirm their sin, he told them to stop doing it.

Hebrews 7:25 Wherefore he is able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them. [26] For such an high priest became us, who is holy, harmless, undefiled, separate from sinners, and made higher than the heavens; [27] Who needeth not daily, as those high priests, to offer up sacrifice, first for his own sins, and then for the people’s: for this he did once, when he offered up himself.

Now, in the case of pedophilia, let’s see what the Lord of glory had to say about this and compare that to Doug Wilson, and any other lewd man of the base sort who defends this atrocious behavior.

Matthew 18:1 At the same time came the disciples unto Jesus, saying, Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven? [2] And Jesus called a little child unto him, and set him in the midst of them, [3] And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. [4] Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven. [5] And whoso shall receive one such little child in my name receiveth me. [6] But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. [7] Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh! Mark 9:42 And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea. [43] And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: [44] Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched. Luke 17:1 Then said he unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come! [2] It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

Hmmm… seems pretty clear to me what Jesus’ attitude is to such matters.

Furthermore, when dealing with church discipline, Paul gave these instructions when sin does show up:

1 Corinthians 5:1 It is reported commonly that there is fornication among you, and such fornication as is not so much as named among the Gentiles, that one should have his father's wife.

I am not going to say the expletive that is being described there, but you know what it is; and it was so terrible at the time that not even the lost Gentiles spoke of it and committed such acts. Of course, this just goes to show how far down the sewer we are as a society because this is spoken of and performed very commonly nowadays! But Paul gives his judgment:

1 Corinthians 5:2 And ye are puffed up, and have not rather mourned, that he that hath done this deed might be taken away from among you. [3] For I verily, as absent in body, but present in spirit, have judged already, as though I were present, concerning him that hath so done this deed, [4] In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, when ye are gathered together, and my spirit, with the power of our Lord Jesus Christ, [5] To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.

It’s a no-brainer for Paul: kick him out and let Satan kill him!

But, oh no, according to modern churchianity, your pevert pastors and pedophilic priests, we are told that ‘church is where he belongs, that’s where he needs to be get right.’ NO!! Kick. Him. Out. Period!

Continuing —

1 Corinthians 5:6 Your glorying is not good. Know ye not that a little leaven leaveneth the whole lump? [7] Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us: [8] Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth. [9] I wrote unto you in an epistle not to company with fornicators: [10] Yet not altogether with the fornicators of this world, or with the covetous, or extortioners, or with idolaters; for then must ye needs go out of the world. [11] But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolater, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat. [12] For what have I to do to judge them also that are without? do not ye judge them that are within? [13] But them that are without God judgeth. Therefore put away from among yourselves that wicked person.

It could not be any clearer what the instructions are. They are to be kicked out, simple as that. I mean, Paul is telling people to not company with fornicators, and to “Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body” (1 Corinthians 6:18) — and yet here we are talking about Pedo-stink’n-philia, and yet we have “pastors” who are trying to justify why they are still in their congregations, are wedding them, and even serving as clergymen!

But that is where we are in 2026, discussing whether or not those guilty of such abominations are still allowed in congregations because “Jesus ate with sinners.” Show me the book, chapter and verse where Jesus affirmed pedophilia let alone sat with one.

To the atheists, agnostics, and anyone else reading this, know that these people are fakes and frauds, they are hacks, charlatans, false teachers and false prophets; they are not born again, they are not saved, they do not represent true Bible-believing/reading/doing Christianity.

