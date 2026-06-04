Go back to 2021 when the Joe Biden administration took over, and he along with Treasury Secretary and former chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen and now-former Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeatedly sold the narrative that the current inflation spike at the time was only “transitory.”

Of course, Yellen later had to come out the following year and say, “I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take.” She pointed fingers and deferred reasons as to why inflation was still elevated, but sheepishly nonetheless admitted that she was wrong.

Then last year, Powell also invoked the “transitory” language because of Trump’s tariffs, he claimed.

Fast forward to now and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are on the rise again.

So when asked about it during a Senate Finance Hearing on Wednesday, Bessent uttered that choice word again, “transitory.”

Bloomberg reported (excerpts):

Whether he calls it a “blip,” “transitory” or “transient,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has taken to describing inflation in a way that came back to haunt his predecessor and the previous administration. “Except for inflation — which is I believe going to be a short term blip — the economic data is very strong,” Bessent said in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday. It was the latest example of the Treasury chief characterizing the surge in prices since the Iran war began as a one-off hit. The overall consumer price index climbed 3.8% in April, the most since 2023, propelled by higher energy prices amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Last month, Bessent said a global increase in bond yields reflected “a short term blip in inflation that I believe is transient.” And at a White House cabinet meeting, he said, “I believe the prices are transitory.” Transitory was a word Bessent’s predecessor, Janet Yellen, came to regret. After using it in 2021 to describe the rise in the cost of living as the economy reopened after the initial Covid shock, she later said, “Maybe a better word could have been chosen.” Democrats went on to suffer voter retribution for the inflation surge in the 2024 election. Now, Republicans face the risk of anger over the jump in gasoline and other essentials damaging them in November midterm congressional elections. The latest rise in prices remains a fraction of the 2021-22 experience, when the CPI at one point skyrocketed over 9%. Bessent has drawn a sharp distinction between the causes of the episodes. “I firmly believe that nothing is more transient than a supply shock,” he said in May. In the cabinet meeting, he underlined his view that energy prices will retreat once the Iran conflict is over. “Oil will be lower than pre-conflict levels when this ends,” and natural gas had already retreated, he said. By contrast, he blamed “very expansionary fiscal policy that was financed by debt purchases from the central bank” for inflation in the Biden administration. Speaking in a CNBC interview, he was alluding to President Joe Biden’s 2021 fiscal stimulus package, along with large-scale purchases of Treasuries by the Federal Reserve.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.

Here we go again… Translation: everything will be higher for longer.

This is of no surprise to us. Inflation continues to rip higher and higher each and every year. On top of the energy squeeze — which spills into everything else — created by and being used by the central banks and key actors to make a bad problem much worse;

You also have the Federal Reserve that, if we get what we think is going to happen, Kevin Warsh has been hand-picked and delivered to the position of Fed Chair, and Trump has repeatedly demanded that he immediately wants near-0% interest rates again; and if you remember during his first administration, Trump was calling for negative interest rates, which means you pay the bank interest to hold your money. Lower interest rates are of course very inflationary, so if rates go lower, as I assume that they will, then inflation just on that basis alone must go higher.

Though I must admit, if the Feds do not lower interest rates at the next FOMC meeting then Trump’s crash-out is going to be epic!

Meanwhile, the Treasury needs roughly $2 trillion just to stay liquid this year…

…And other inconvenient facts such as the U.S. debt surpassing GDP; and maxed-out credit cards are signs of ‘winning’ according to this administration.

The fact is U.S. inflation in aggregate is significantly higher than anything the government is going to report.

The explicit goal of more inflation will be used to justify the transition to digital currencies and tokenization. Remember, as I have covered before, Trump has openly admitted that lower interest rates create inflation, he said that: it was one of the rare times he was telling the straight truth. And should the Treasury be approved to start printing $250 notes, then obviously inflation will go higher some more.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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